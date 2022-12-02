100+ Funny tweets that will definitely take away your Monday blues
Over the years, social media handles have significantly changed people's social lives. Twitter, just like its counterparts, is now an accessible channel of communication with friends, family, and the world. People post tweets on news and information and crack hilarious off-liners and banger jokes for knowledge and entertainment. Are you looking for the best and most funny tweets to relax your nerves? Then check these out!
With the recent development of Twitter being wholly bought over by Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men on the earth, many people have speculated fear on the efficiency of the social media handle. But then, for years, people have made the best and most liked tweets and funny tweets worthy of recognition.
Funny Twitter tweets
Twitter is known for the funniest tweets that can make you forget a bad day. These tweets relate to animals, parenting, relationship, and everyday life. Below are some funny Twitter tweets.
Woman posts receipts of how 8 years of co-parenting has been going with her baby daddy, Mzansi in awe
My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter." - @iriskessler
My GPS just made a mistake and the voice said “sorry about that” and then it switched to a different persons voice for the rest of the trip??? Did…the robot…get fired?? - @clhubes
Before marrying someone, listen long and hard to the sounds of their chewing, because that’s the soundtrack to the rest of your life. - @LizerRea
You let the bedbugs bite????? after I specifically told you not to?? - @maddiewazowski
Great news: I got a 100 on my son’s geometry test. - @RodLacroix
You’ll never be as lazy as whoever named the fireplace. - @longwall26
Kylie Jenner pregnant RIGHT before the 10-year Kardashian anniversary. I tell ya, the Devil works but Kris Jenner works harder. - @jnajefferson
Anyone who didn't invent something in the 1400s was an idiot. - @meganamram
You’re in her DMs. I’m in her DMs. We are both presenting her with the opportunity to be her own boss and make disposable income this is not a pyramid scheme. - @Brittymigs
I was singing You Are My Sunshine to my 3-year-old and he told me he hates that song. I said that's a shame because I use to sing it to him when he was in my tummy before he was born and he looked me dead in the eyes and said "I hated it then too." - @AlliceTaylorM
I was once thanked by a grieving family member for coming to a funeral. I responded, “No, thank you.” - @JAMIECLAIRITY
Just tried a coat on in T. J. Maxx. It was the coat of a customer trying on another coat. - @LITTLECHIEF1982
My parrot died today. Its last words were “Darn, I think my parrot is about to die.” - @SamGrittner
"You've got to be kidding right?" Pregnant lady breaks boyfriend's heart in a sad message, WhatsApp chat leaks
My five-year-old after I explained the concept of breastfeeding: “Can you squeeze Capri Suns outta those things or just milk?” - @tragicAllyHere
Sometimes at night, after my son has gone to bed, I go into my room and finish all my sentences. - @PAULAPOUNDSTONE
You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women. - @wnbawife
Crabs always look like they’re walking themselves out of an awkward situation. - @GreenishDuck
Nothing worse than calling your mom and she declines your call. What other life do you haveeee!?!?! - @theeyecollector
One of life’s great pleasures is to watch two idiots agree on something and then hear one of them say “Great minds think alike.” - @RealSudoNim
Golden oldie: Video of woman losing her underwear at an ATM goes viral: People lol, “debit orders were high”
When someone tells me “Great question,” I never hear their answer because I’m busy congratulating myself for asking such a great question. - @DamienFahey
In the Name of ... My daughter doesn’t know the word ‘braces’ so she calls them “tiny jails for your teeth.” - @Lhlodder
Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. - @MCreativeCakes
Sorry, I am running late, I was leaving my apartment & then accidentally sat down. - @aparnapkin
Everyone keeps saying goodbye on Twitter but so far, we are all still here. I feel like I'm at a dinner party in the Midwest. - @Coll3enG
"You attract what you fear" ahh a loyal boyfriend ahhhh. - @clhubes
When parents say to kids 'Go to your room and think about what you've done.' It's really good practice for what you'll do every night as an adult. - @tastefactory
Dwayne Johnson goes back to supermarket he used to shoplift from to make up for past crimes with huge gesture
Sick of having to go to two different huts to buy pizza and sunglasses. - @leemanish
I wonder if the planet earth teases other planets for having no life. - @JokesAndMemes
My toddler is pretending to cook a meal and it involves a lot of screaming and throwing food in a pot. She gets it. - @mommajessiec
Principal: Your child was bitten on the neck today and we aren't sure by who. Me: *adds garlic to shopping list. - @kidversations
My toxic trait is thinking wild animals would sense my kind spirit and leave me alone. - @KekePalmer
Siblings are important because they’re like external hard drives for your memories and personality. you can text them stuff like “what do I want for Christmas” - @jzux
Office jobs are so funny because you’ll be 24 and your greatest enemy in the world is a 55-year-old woman named betty from finance. - @verysmallriver
Woman's 'biblical' response to bae breaking up with her via text has Mzansi screaming: “To God be the glory”
I like school. I just don't like the learning part. - @JokesMemesFact
I’ve been forced to watch some football recently and I really think they should consider editing the matches to have confessionals from the players like in reality TV shows. would be way more interesting. - @sharloola
Hilarious tweets
Some tweets brighten your day when you log in to your Twitter account. Well, these are some of them that awaken your humour.
This can't be the same brain I was using to read 750-page novels in 3 days during middle school. - @brownboklit
My wife asked why I carried a gun around the house, I told her: fear of the CIA .she laughed, I laughed, the Amazon Echo laughed, I shot the Echo. - @RonFutrell
I waved to a man because I thought he waved at me. Apparently, he waves to another woman. So to get out of the awkward situation I kept my hand up and a taxi pulled over and drove me to the airport. I am now in Poland starting a new life. - @MustardSally1
Faith Nketsi fires back at an old tweet that said no man would willingly pay lobola for her months after marrying Nzuzo Njilo
Why are conclusions necessary in essays? We're you not following? - @gothisha
Instead of my son saying he was hungry this boy gone say “can I talk to you in the kitchen.” - @Fearlesslori
Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in Ireland I wore a red beret once in Waterford and someone called me super Mario. - @janky_jane
Some baby on this plane is singing the ABCs all out of order and a guy just shouted 'Yes girl remix!!' - @Silence
Honestly, Officer, I wouldn't have pulled over had I known you were just going to criticise me. - @bridger_w
I'm two weeks older than my boyfriend so my favorite thing to do is say "when I was your age…" and then just describe whatever I was doing two weeks ago. - @ehimeora
Kanye West opens up about frozen bank accounts following anti-Semitic remarks, fans share mixed views
Having guy friends, means getting roasted everytime you speak. - @beautybyyosee
Me: Go back to bed, school was cancelled because of icy road conditions. Kids: Then why are you leaving? Me: Work doesn't care if you die. - @RodLacroix
My kid just learned “uh oh spaghettios” but he keeps forgetting and is yelling “oh no noodles” instead. - @deloisivete
“Eat her already!” - Animal watching people kissing - @yoyoha
Nasa employee: oh hey you guys are back. Astronaut: moon's haunted. Nasa employee: What? Astronaut: " loading a pistol and getting back on the rocket-ship' moon's haunted - @DustinKcouch
Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box? - @FelicityHannah
The WORK me, the HOUSE me, and the OUTSIDE me are 3 different people. we all look different - @wayydaminn
It kind of makes me sad when people accuse me of lying about things my 2yo said online bc it means they’ve never actually met a 2yo, the funniest people on earth. - @clhubes
Loadshedding has people stuck on terrifying ride at Gold Reef City, video leaves Mzansi peeps in stitches
One thing bout a lash tech they gon play some jhene aiko, Mariah the scientist, sza and summer walker. - @yungskuntebony
Don’t wanna end this year on bad terms with anyone so if you have beef with me, die. - @Omarruizz10
Difference between me and y’all I really dgaf what nobody got going on I be so far in my own world - @Flashyasf
Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. - @IncredibleCulk
Best tweets of all time
Celebrities, public figures, organisations, and poets have made tweets tagged as the best by Twitter users. They receive thousands of likes and are retweeted by several others. Here is a compilation of a few:
No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion... - @BarackObama
Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. - President Obama (@POTUS44)
For those of us lucky enough to get to work with Steve, it's been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely. - @BillGates
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means. - @elonmusk
Tivo shot. FB hacked. Is my blender gonna attack me next? - @RepWeiner
HI TWITTERS. THANK YOU FOR A WARM WELCOME. FEELING REALLY 21st CENTURY. - @Oprah
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. - @BarackObama
Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist. - @britneyspears
Thousands of people are attacked by sea creatures every year. We at BP are dedicated to bringing that number down. You're welcome! - @BPGlobalPR
Never marry someone who doesn't love the movies you love. Sooner or later, that person will not love you. (Roger Ebert) - @ebertchicago
Adult friendships be like "I miss you,” ….lets hang out in March. - @Nicoleally
Just realized that my bf never asked me to be his gf and we never established that we are dating.We just like live together and have a baby together.But we don't have an anniversary at anything. Omg are we dating? Is it too late to ask what are we? What if we are just friends. - @that1mum
Does anyone leave their upstairs stuff on the stairs hoping the next person to go up will take it, then end up disappointed when they just step right over it? - @researcleadjo
Hangman is a great game to teach kids that if they don't learn how to spell, they could be put to death. - @AmishPornStar1
Bet when the first guy wore glasses everybody was like “Oh la-di-da, excuse me Mr I Need TWO Monocles.” - @robfree
Why do little kids cry so hard to the point they get to coughing and gagging like you doing too much. - @rdarrielleee
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV... - @chadwickboseman
Are you ready to celebrate? Well, get ready: We have ICE!!! Yes, ICE, "WATER ICE" on Mars! Woot!!! Best day ever!!! - @Marsphoenix
Everest summit no 9! 1st tweet from the top of the world thanks to a weak 3G signal & the awesome Samsung Galaxy S2 handset! - @KentonCool
Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice. - @andymilonakis
Before twitter dies I need you too look at the dog I was fostering the moment he came out of the bushes with a ham sub. - @ndrew_lawrence
Welcome to parenthood. Your kids being too loud makes you crazy, but your kids being too silent makes you scared. - @HomeWithPeanut
Took my kids to a hay maze and they found their way out so I had to take them home, you win some you lose some. - @reallifemommy3
The baby has been playing with an empty bottle for 20 mins as her $200 toy someone gave her remains untouched yet again. - @treydayway
My daughter’s still getting to grips with the ‘Would You Rather..?’ game. Today she asked me if I’d like to be eaten by a shark or have lovely dinners every day. - @DadOfThreeBlogs
As i was scrolling black friday toy deals my six year old gasped at the prices, and promptly informed me she needed to lose more teeth. - @mom_tho
Savage and funny Twitter quotes
Many Twitter fans enjoy the clap backs people get in comment sections and the savage statements made by people. Check out these rib crackers:
My mom just said, "how you like both boys and girls and you still single? - @carmobarbosa
Just realised now that the number this babe gave to me is actually today's date.. 07027092016 I have suffered. - @traciouss
Millennials. Walking around like they rent the place. - @spenceden
Do you think men twitch so much in their sleep because their bodies can't handle not saying something stupid for that long so it finds another way to be annoying. - @defnotsally
Your attraction to toxic men started when you picked zack over Cody. - @mv-pp
Just saw that Titanic is available on Netflix. When I first watched Titanic it was on separate VHS tapes because it couldn't fit on one cassette. I am old. - @UntamedAcademic
SOMEONE: In 2006, when I was 10 years old--ME: Sorry, no. Everyone was in university in 2006. Bloc Party Silent Alarm and so forth. Anyway, continue. - @i_zzzzzz
Doing my makeup on the train this morning and a random man told me he likes women to have a more natural look. I told him I like men to have a more silent look. - @AmyAbroad
Every day men leave their homes with no bag, no water bottle, no lip balm, no hand sanitizer, no extra layer in case they get cold, just keys and a wallet shoved into their pocket. chaotic and reckless. - @gothshakira
It is 8AM i’m sitting next to an uncle at the airport, he is going to paris. his flight leaves at 5pm. - @abcdrih
I'm only 30 which means I've danced to Mr Brightside at weddings more times than I've ever had a pay rise. - @harriet1marsden
I’ve been described as “introverted” by dozens of men I didn’t want to talk to. - @ginnyhogan
Midwestern white people will name their kids "Brooklyn" and then be afraid of cities. - @RohitaKadambi
That little graphic cannot be what Spotify thinks a magazine looks like. - @hunteryharris
Many people have used Twitter to post funny tweets that will lighten the mood of many and pass particular messages to them. So, feel free and enjoy the stroll.
