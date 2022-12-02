100+ Funny tweets that will definitely take away your Monday blues

Over the years, social media handles have significantly changed people's social lives. Twitter, just like its counterparts, is now an accessible channel of communication with friends, family, and the world. People post tweets on news and information and crack hilarious off-liners and banger jokes for knowledge and entertainment. Are you looking for the best and most funny tweets to relax your nerves? Then check these out!

People post tweets on news and information and crack hilarious off-liners and banger jokes. Photo: unsplash.com, @alexbemore

Source: UGC

With the recent development of Twitter being wholly bought over by Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men on the earth, many people have speculated fear on the efficiency of the social media handle. But then, for years, people have made the best and most liked tweets and funny tweets worthy of recognition.

Funny Twitter tweets

Twitter is known for the funniest tweets that can make you forget a bad day. These tweets relate to animals, parenting, relationship, and everyday life. Below are some funny Twitter tweets.

My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter." - @iriskessler

My GPS just made a mistake and the voice said “sorry about that” and then it switched to a different persons voice for the rest of the trip??? Did…the robot…get fired?? - @clhubes

Before marrying someone, listen long and hard to the sounds of their chewing, because that’s the soundtrack to the rest of your life. - @LizerRea

You let the bedbugs bite????? after I specifically told you not to?? - @maddiewazowski

Great news: I got a 100 on my son’s geometry test. - @RodLacroix

You’ll never be as lazy as whoever named the fireplace. - @longwall26

Kylie Jenner pregnant RIGHT before the 10-year Kardashian anniversary. I tell ya, the Devil works but Kris Jenner works harder. - @jnajefferson

Anyone who didn't invent something in the 1400s was an idiot. - @meganamram

You’re in her DMs. I’m in her DMs. We are both presenting her with the opportunity to be her own boss and make disposable income this is not a pyramid scheme. - @Brittymigs

I was singing You Are My Sunshine to my 3-year-old and he told me he hates that song. I said that's a shame because I use to sing it to him when he was in my tummy before he was born and he looked me dead in the eyes and said "I hated it then too." - @AlliceTaylorM

I was once thanked by a grieving family member for coming to a funeral. I responded, “No, thank you.” - @JAMIECLAIRITY

Just tried a coat on in T. J. Maxx. It was the coat of a customer trying on another coat. - @LITTLECHIEF1982

My parrot died today. Its last words were “Darn, I think my parrot is about to die.” - @SamGrittner

My five-year-old after I explained the concept of breastfeeding: “Can you squeeze Capri Suns outta those things or just milk?” - @tragicAllyHere

Sometimes at night, after my son has gone to bed, I go into my room and finish all my sentences. - @PAULAPOUNDSTONE

Teens be like: Mom I don't need your help, I know what I'm doing!... [5 mins later] Are you seriously not going to help me?! - @jacanamommy

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women. - @wnbawife

Crabs always look like they’re walking themselves out of an awkward situation. - @GreenishDuck

Twitter is known for the funniest tweets that can make you forget a bad day. Photo: unsplash.com, @rubaitulazad

Source: UGC

Nothing worse than calling your mom and she declines your call. What other life do you haveeee!?!?! - @theeyecollector

One of life’s great pleasures is to watch two idiots agree on something and then hear one of them say “Great minds think alike.” - @RealSudoNim

When someone tells me “Great question,” I never hear their answer because I’m busy congratulating myself for asking such a great question. - @DamienFahey

In the Name of ... My daughter doesn’t know the word ‘braces’ so she calls them “tiny jails for your teeth.” - @Lhlodder

Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. - @MCreativeCakes

Sorry, I am running late, I was leaving my apartment & then accidentally sat down. - @aparnapkin

Everyone keeps saying goodbye on Twitter but so far, we are all still here. I feel like I'm at a dinner party in the Midwest. - @Coll3enG

"You attract what you fear" ahh a loyal boyfriend ahhhh. - @clhubes

When parents say to kids 'Go to your room and think about what you've done.' It's really good practice for what you'll do every night as an adult. - @tastefactory

Sick of having to go to two different huts to buy pizza and sunglasses. - @leemanish

I wonder if the planet earth teases other planets for having no life. - @JokesAndMemes

My toddler is pretending to cook a meal and it involves a lot of screaming and throwing food in a pot. She gets it. - @mommajessiec

Principal: Your child was bitten on the neck today and we aren't sure by who. Me: *adds garlic to shopping list. - @kidversations

My toxic trait is thinking wild animals would sense my kind spirit and leave me alone. - @KekePalmer

Siblings are important because they’re like external hard drives for your memories and personality. you can text them stuff like “what do I want for Christmas” - @jzux

Office jobs are so funny because you’ll be 24 and your greatest enemy in the world is a 55-year-old woman named betty from finance. - @verysmallriver

I like school. I just don't like the learning part. - @JokesMemesFact

I’ve been forced to watch some football recently and I really think they should consider editing the matches to have confessionals from the players like in reality TV shows. would be way more interesting. - @sharloola

Hilarious tweets

Some tweets make your day better when you read them because they make the readers laugh. Photo: Photo: unsplash.com, @maria_shalabaieva

Source: UGC

Some tweets brighten your day when you log in to your Twitter account. Well, these are some of them that awaken your humour.

This can't be the same brain I was using to read 750-page novels in 3 days during middle school. - @brownboklit

My wife asked why I carried a gun around the house, I told her: fear of the CIA .she laughed, I laughed, the Amazon Echo laughed, I shot the Echo. - @RonFutrell

I waved to a man because I thought he waved at me. Apparently, he waves to another woman. So to get out of the awkward situation I kept my hand up and a taxi pulled over and drove me to the airport. I am now in Poland starting a new life. - @MustardSally1

Why are conclusions necessary in essays? We're you not following? - @gothisha

Instead of my son saying he was hungry this boy gone say “can I talk to you in the kitchen.” - @Fearlesslori

Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in Ireland I wore a red beret once in Waterford and someone called me super Mario. - @janky_jane

Some baby on this plane is singing the ABCs all out of order and a guy just shouted 'Yes girl remix!!' - @Silence

Honestly, Officer, I wouldn't have pulled over had I known you were just going to criticise me. - @bridger_w

I'm two weeks older than my boyfriend so my favorite thing to do is say "when I was your age…" and then just describe whatever I was doing two weeks ago. - @ehimeora

Welcome to parenthood. Your kids being too loud makes you crazy, but your kids being too silent makes you scared. - @HomeWithPeanut

Having guy friends, means getting roasted everytime you speak. - @beautybyyosee

Me: Go back to bed, school was cancelled because of icy road conditions. Kids: Then why are you leaving? Me: Work doesn't care if you die. - @RodLacroix

My kid just learned “uh oh spaghettios” but he keeps forgetting and is yelling “oh no noodles” instead. - @deloisivete

“Eat her already!” - Animal watching people kissing - @yoyoha

Nasa employee: oh hey you guys are back. Astronaut: moon's haunted. Nasa employee: What? Astronaut: " loading a pistol and getting back on the rocket-ship' moon's haunted - @DustinKcouch

Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box? - @FelicityHannah

The WORK me, the HOUSE me, and the OUTSIDE me are 3 different people. we all look different - @wayydaminn

It kind of makes me sad when people accuse me of lying about things my 2yo said online bc it means they’ve never actually met a 2yo, the funniest people on earth. - @clhubes

One thing bout a lash tech they gon play some jhene aiko, Mariah the scientist, sza and summer walker. - @yungskuntebony

Don’t wanna end this year on bad terms with anyone so if you have beef with me, die. - @Omarruizz10

Difference between me and y’all I really dgaf what nobody got going on I be so far in my own world - @Flashyasf

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. - @IncredibleCulk

Best tweets of all time

Several celebrities have shared tweets that have received thousands of likes from their followers. Photo: unsplash.com, @shutter_speed

Source: UGC

Celebrities, public figures, organisations, and poets have made tweets tagged as the best by Twitter users. They receive thousands of likes and are retweeted by several others. Here is a compilation of a few:

No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion... - @BarackObama

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. - President Obama (@POTUS44)

For those of us lucky enough to get to work with Steve, it's been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely. - @BillGates

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means. - @elonmusk

Tivo shot. FB hacked. Is my blender gonna attack me next? - @RepWeiner

Thousands of people are attacked by sea creatures every year. We at BP are dedicated to bringing that number down. You're welcome! - @ BPGlobalPR

HI TWITTERS. THANK YOU FOR A WARM WELCOME. FEELING REALLY 21st CENTURY. - @Oprah

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. - @BarackObama

Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist. - @britneyspears

Thousands of people are attacked by sea creatures every year. We at BP are dedicated to bringing that number down. You're welcome! - @BPGlobalPR

Never marry someone who doesn't love the movies you love. Sooner or later, that person will not love you. (Roger Ebert) - @ebertchicago

Adult friendships be like "I miss you,” ….lets hang out in March. - @Nicoleally

Just realized that my bf never asked me to be his gf and we never established that we are dating.We just like live together and have a baby together.But we don't have an anniversary at anything. Omg are we dating? Is it too late to ask what are we? What if we are just friends. - @that1mum

Does anyone leave their upstairs stuff on the stairs hoping the next person to go up will take it, then end up disappointed when they just step right over it? - @researcleadjo

Hangman is a great game to teach kids that if they don't learn how to spell, they could be put to death. - @AmishPornStar1

Bet when the first guy wore glasses everybody was like “Oh la-di-da, excuse me Mr I Need TWO Monocles.” - @robfree

Why do little kids cry so hard to the point they get to coughing and gagging like you doing too much. - @rdarrielleee

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV... - @chadwickboseman

Are you ready to celebrate? Well, get ready: We have ICE!!! Yes, ICE, "WATER ICE" on Mars! Woot!!! Best day ever!!! - @Marsphoenix

Everest summit no 9! 1st tweet from the top of the world thanks to a weak 3G signal & the awesome Samsung Galaxy S2 handset! - @KentonCool

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice. - @andymilonakis

Before twitter dies I need you too look at the dog I was fostering the moment he came out of the bushes with a ham sub. - @ndrew_lawrence

Welcome to parenthood. Your kids being too loud makes you crazy, but your kids being too silent makes you scared. - @HomeWithPeanut

Teens be like: Mom I don't need your help, I know what I'm doing!... [5 mins later] Are you seriously not going to help me?! - @jacanamommy

Teens be like: Mom I don't need your help, I know what I'm doing!... [5 mins later] Are you seriously not going to help me?! - @jacanamommy

Took my kids to a hay maze and they found their way out so I had to take them home, you win some you lose some. - @reallifemommy3

The baby has been playing with an empty bottle for 20 mins as her $200 toy someone gave her remains untouched yet again. - @treydayway

My daughter’s still getting to grips with the ‘Would You Rather..?’ game. Today she asked me if I’d like to be eaten by a shark or have lovely dinners every day. - @DadOfThreeBlogs

As i was scrolling black friday toy deals my six year old gasped at the prices, and promptly informed me she needed to lose more teeth. - @mom_tho

Savage and funny Twitter quotes

People have made the best, most liked and funny tweets worthy of recognition. Photo: pixabay.com, @edar-609103

Source: UGC

Many Twitter fans enjoy the clap backs people get in comment sections and the savage statements made by people. Check out these rib crackers:

My mom just said, "how you like both boys and girls and you still single? - @carmobarbosa

Just realised now that the number this babe gave to me is actually today's date.. 07027092016 I have suffered. - @traciouss

Millennials. Walking around like they rent the place. - @spenceden

Do you think men twitch so much in their sleep because their bodies can't handle not saying something stupid for that long so it finds another way to be annoying. - @defnotsally

Your attraction to toxic men started when you picked zack over Cody. - @mv-pp

Just saw that Titanic is available on Netflix. When I first watched Titanic it was on separate VHS tapes because it couldn't fit on one cassette. I am old. - @UntamedAcademic

SOMEONE: In 2006, when I was 10 years old--ME: Sorry, no. Everyone was in university in 2006. Bloc Party Silent Alarm and so forth. Anyway, continue. - @i_zzzzzz

Doing my makeup on the train this morning and a random man told me he likes women to have a more natural look. I told him I like men to have a more silent look. - @AmyAbroad

Every day men leave their homes with no bag, no water bottle, no lip balm, no hand sanitizer, no extra layer in case they get cold, just keys and a wallet shoved into their pocket. chaotic and reckless. - @gothshakira

It is 8AM i’m sitting next to an uncle at the airport, he is going to paris. his flight leaves at 5pm. - @abcdrih

I'm only 30 which means I've danced to Mr Brightside at weddings more times than I've ever had a pay rise. - @harriet1marsden

I’ve been described as “introverted” by dozens of men I didn’t want to talk to. - @ginnyhogan

Midwestern white people will name their kids "Brooklyn" and then be afraid of cities. - @RohitaKadambi

That little graphic cannot be what Spotify thinks a magazine looks like. - @hunteryharris

Many people have used Twitter to post funny tweets that will lighten the mood of many and pass particular messages to them. So, feel free and enjoy the stroll.

READ ALSO: RPL's meaning in South Africa: How much does it cost in South Africa?

In a post published on Briefly.co.za, Recognition Prior Learning has become a widely known term, and rightly so. But, while some still do not know RPL's meaning, it saved the day after the apartheid system in South Africa.

The Recognition of Prior Learning is a form of education that allows individuals to identify their learnings and have them assessed and formally acknowledged. Check out the post for more information.

Source: Briefly News