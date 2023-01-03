130+ Happy new month prayers, messages and wishes for renewed energy

As the new month begins, you need motivation and renewed energy to go through the month without giving up. Uplifting happy new month messages and prayers give hope for a better today and a prosperous tomorrow.

Prayer messages for a new month help you go through the uncertainties of life with confidence. Nothing is guaranteed in life, but with God's guidance and protection, humans have limitless abilities to achieve their heart desires.

Happy new month prayers for me

How do you pray for a new month? Here are some things to consider when praying for a new month.

1. May God keep me safe from harm, strengthen me in my weakness, and favour and bless me in all my daily endeavours.

2. May my whole life be an expression of God's grace in this new month and always. May God's favour and goodness follow me today and throughout the month.

3. I pray that I will never lack anything good, I will always be the head and not the tail, I will abide continually in the presence of God, all my disappointments will turn into appointments, and each day will bring me bliss and wondrous tidings.

4. It is my month of great tidings because God has promised to bless me beyond my wildest dreams and grant me the desires of my heart, so shall it be in Jesus' name, Amen!

5. God's presence will abide with me from the beginning of this month to the end and beyond. I will live a life full of thanksgiving, and I will bless the Lord for keeping and blessing me always.

6. I pray that God will fill my heart and life with His peace and love. May He grant the intentions of my heart today and every day.

7. May this new month open doors of favour, divine restoration and intervention for me.

8. This new month will be a month of divine restoration for me because God will restore all my lost possessions and blessings in thousand folds.

9. I pray that I will always have reasons to bless God for all He has done, for what He is doing, and for what he will do.

10. May this new month be filled with God's best for me today and always.

11. I shall testify to God's goodness, kindness, mercy, favour, and blessings in my life in this new month, so shall it be in Jesus' name, Amen!

12. My God, may you always be with me and strengthen me in my weakness.

13. Father, I am grateful for the privilege and grace to see this new month. It could not have been possible without your doing.

14. In this month, I am secured; my life is hidden in Jesus Christ. He defends me in my going out and my going out.

15. No weapon formed against me shall prosper in this new month.

16. Embrace the new month with courage, and do not be afraid to accommodate change. Be open-minded to new possibilities.

17. I am secured and settled in this new month by the unending expressive grace of God. Any evil targeted against me.

18. God, I pray for good health in this new month.

19. May God grant me the courage to take on every challenge, and may He fight my battles for me.

20. This new month, I will abide under the shadow of the Most High. I will be divinely protected and catered for, and no harm shall come to me.

21. May God strengthen my path and make straight everything that concerns me.

22. If last month was amazing, this month will be better. Here is to a beautiful, testimony-filled month.

23. I pray for God's guidance in every step I take, and may He lead me on the way to go.

24. May each day of this month show forth the goodness of God in my life, and may songs of praise flow ceaselessly from my lips.

25. May the Lord who sees the end from the beginning make every crooked way smooth for me.

26. May all the struggles of the previous month yield lasting fruits in this new month.

27. I pray for God to give me a new attitude about life and open my eyes never to miss opportunities.

28. The eyes of the Lord shall not depart from me everywhere I go this new month.

29. The Lord shall be the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

30. In this month and beyond, may I be the definition of God's grace.

31. May everything turn around for my good. May I be a point of reference, a celebrated achiever, a symbol of desirable success, and a channel of God's blessings.

32. I pray for the ability to carry out every task rightly and with due diligence.

33. I place all my endeavours in God's hands; may He continue to guide and watch over me.

34. May God direct my path as I enter the new month. I pray for your divine leadership and guidance.

35. May God bless me with His wisdom to carry out my roles successfully.

New month prayer messages

How do you write a happy new month message? Go through these inspiring messages for renewed motivation.

36. A new month is like a blank canvas. It is a fresh start, full of opportunities to do all the things you have wanted to do.

37. Do not let anything stop or hold you back this month. You are stronger than you think you are. You are bigger than your fears.

38. It is a new month for new and great beginnings.

39. This new month, may you exhibit wisdom beyond your years. May excellence distinguish you among equals.

40. May the Lord restore to you the years the cankerworm has eaten, heal your broken heart, and give you double for trouble.

41. For the things you were unable to complete last month, God will give you the strength to achieve them this month.

42. Chase your dreams without fear, for God will support you. This is the month for you to celebrate and be celebrated.

43. You will lend to many and never borrow from any. You will not know lack as the Lord will bless the works of your hand and make your way prosperous.

44. May you always find the strength and the will to rise above adversity.

45. This new month, may you soar on Eagle's wings, riding above all the challenges of life. May the world witness the rising of your glory, and may your enemies never be able to stop your shining.

46. May every broken piece of your life receive the healing touch of the Lord. May you receive beauty for ashes.

47. Where eagles fly, where greatness abounds, where boundless love exists, that will be your abode this month. May you enjoy limitless testimonies.

48. May your mornings be filled with favour, your afternoons with beautiful harvests, and your evenings with sweet rest.

49. This is the first of better months for you. Henceforth, may you not know a better yesterday. May your path keep shining brighter.

50. May you never go back to the way you used to be. May your head never be buried in shame.

51. You will not lack divine help and direction this month. When you call for one, thousands will fall at your feet.

52. Each of your little efforts this month shall yield massive returns. Your tremendous efforts shall yield overflowing blessings. Your glory will shine for all to see.

53. May the Lord shine His light on every dark issue in your life. He will give you illumination and insight into every problematic situation.

54. May all your efforts be crowned with goodness in this new month.

55. May this new month wipe away the old and bring the new; take away your sorrows and give you endless happiness.

56. May all that you have wished for come to pass. May God grant you unimaginable breakthroughs and unquantifiable success.

57. In this new month, you shall not be stranded; when others see a casting down, you will see a lifting up.

58. May God of Heaven keep you and protect you, give light to your life and lighten every darkness on your path.

59. As you traverse this new month and face the world, battle for survival, and test new waters, may the Lord grant you strength and courage to face all and overcome.

60. The angels of the Lord will surround you to keep you from falling. They will carry you through the month, and your days will be filled with joy.

61. Wrestle your fears to the ground. Fear is natural; use it as a weapon to get over disappointments and everything holding you back.

62. May this new month be the beginning of the rest of your life. May you enjoy unprecedented favour and riches.

63. Choose the path of honour always. Anything less is unworthy of you. May your choices lead you to goodness.

64. We cannot say for sure what this new month will bring, but I trust the Almighty to give you strength and guide your every step.

65. Let go of the past and embrace the new month. May you have beautiful days ahead. Make every minute of this month count.

66. Excellence shall court your ways. You will matter amongst people that matter.

67. Remain true always to who you are. Stay connected to your core values. May you never lose yourself in the midst of life's challenges.

68. In this new month, God will always meet you at the point of your need and grant all your good heart desires.

69. May God bless you in the morning, favour you in the afternoon, and keep you in the evenings.

70. A new package has been delivered to you; it is a new month that carries lots of goodness for you. Open it with delight in your heart.

Happy new month wishes to family and friends

Sending your loved ones happy new month wishes and prayers will inspire them to be better humans.

71. I wish you happiness and fulfilment in all your endeavours and unimaginable success in all you do this month and beyond.

72. As you travel through this new month, may you journey in peace, love, joy and prosperity. May your light shine for all to see.

73. Here's to a month of possibilities, overcoming challenges, and all-around success.

74. May God grant you the desires of your heart. May you wear success as your badge of honour.

75. I am grateful that we are both alive to witness the start of a new month. May we witness countless more.

76. May you enjoy to the fullness all of the blessings of this month. May your head not lack oil and your barn not lack food. May your pockets never be empty.

77. May you savour the delicious taste of success in all you do. Keep winning, and know that I believe in you.

78. May you find joy and peace in whatever you do this month.

79. May you enjoy days as beautiful as flowers in spring and nights as lovely and restful. May all your endeavours yield bountiful fruit.

80. In this month, I declare that nothing will hold you back nor stop you from being what and where you want to be

81. I pray that all the dreams in your heart be fulfilled this new month. May all your great ideas find expression, and may doors of opportunity be opened for you.

82. May everything work together for your good this month, and may it be well with you in all your endeavours.

83. There is no obstacle so great that you are not capable of overcoming it. With God on your side, even the highest mountain will become a molehill, to be crushed under your feet. You will be victorious, and your excellence will shine like the sun.

84. In this new month, free your imagination and dream big dreams.

85. May this month leave you with pleasant memories that will last a lifetime.

86. I hope that in this month, you will find all the love and happiness you deserve. May all things work out in your favour.

87. In this new month, there is grace available for you. Grace to be the head and not the tail. Grace to be above always and never beneath. Grace to live and not die. Grace to stand and not fall.

88. May your path be lined with beauty and your days be filled with favour. May every one of your efforts yield a positive result.

89. May the month ahead be a great one. May it be filled with pleasant surprises for you.

90. Throughout this month, may you wax stronger and better. May you enjoy vitality in your spirit, soul and body. May unusual inspiration distinguish and set you apart for greatness.

91. May your days be fruitful, and may you enjoy blessings to your heart's content. May your heart always be joyful.

92. May this new month be amazing in all ramifications, and may each second be filled with good news.

93. In this new month, goodness will be your companion. Success will be your umbrella. Blessings will seek you out, and all-around favour shall be yours.

94. May the works of your hands make you proud this month, and may your labour yield a bountiful harvest. May your mouth be filled with laughter.

95. May you glide where the eagles dread to soar. May you walk in the league of kings. May your life attract beauty.

96. This new month, you shall possess the gate of your enemies. They will scramble at your feet, begging for food. Your head will be lifted high.

97. May each step you take this month lead you closer to achieving your dreams. May all your aspirations and desires see the light of day.

98. May the Lord strengthen you to bear the burdens of this month with grace. May He grant you the courage to shoulder your responsibilities with candour and enjoy the blessings with humility.

99. There is no looking back this month. It is forward ever. May you attain unprecedented and unmatched heights of success.

100. May this new month be unusually beautiful for you as it ushers in blessings and favour.

Heartfelt happy new month messages for lovers

How can I pray for my love in a new month? Here are some beautiful prayer messages to send to your partner.

101. I have seen how patiently you bear your struggles. No one deserves success more than you. May you excel in this new month.

102. Last month was fantastic, just like the one before, and it's because you were by my side. I'm confident this new month will be better.

103. May your life twinkle like many beautiful stars and radiate the glory of the sun.

104. We will face this new month as we face every other thing together. No matter what threatens our togetherness, it will not stand, for we are bonded to share life's joy and sorrow.

105. Happy new month, my dearest. You make my world go round and my life beautiful.

106. Each month is a special blessing to me. It is an opportunity to love and cherish you better than before.

107. Whatever happens this coming month, whatever the universe directs your way, I will share it with you and lighten your burdens.

108. May this month be more wonderful than the last, and may our relationship be a constant stream of joy.

109. Beautiful things happen to beautiful people, and this new month is meant for you.

110. God has given us another opportunity to be happy together, another month to be with one another, and another chance to be held in your beautiful embrace.

111. Sometimes I wish to describe how much I love you, but most times, words fail me; what I feel for you is so deep, and as a new month begins, all I wish is for our love to keep growing stronger.

112. Days may be busy, and work may be challenging, but no matter how busy I get, you will always be in my heart, happy new month.

113. I am sending a new month greeting to the special someone that makes me complete; my prayer is that our love will never die.

114. All I ever wanted, all I ever needed, all I ever desired, is to spend every day of this month with you.

115. I keep thinking, what more could make this month beautiful, If not spending every second, every minute with you.

116. Thinking of you is my hobby, and spending each day of this month with you is my desire.

117. The first prayer I made in this new month is that God should never let our love fade.

118. Loving you makes my life beautiful; you are all I need to make this month beautiful.

119. My wish for this month is to make you never stop smiling. May doors open in your favour.

120. We can only live this life once, so every moment must be cherished; looking forward to more beautiful moments with you.

121. You are a constant source of happiness to me and every day seems great because you are in it.

122. Just as you have given me reasons to be thankful to God, may this new month present you with countless reasons to give thanks.

123. May our love experience the newness and freshness that comes with this new month.

124. In this new month, God will answer all your prayers and physically express your thoughts.

125. The blessings of this month will not elude you. May you attain all that God intends for you.

New month gratitude messages

How do you thank God for a new month? Getting to another month and living to see tomorrow is ultimately God's will.

126. Be grateful to God for this life and all that comes with it.

127. As I enter a new month, I thank God for His kindness, compassion, and grace.

128. God, thank you for your mercies in this new month. You care for me even though I do not deserve your kindness.

129. Today is a new month, be grateful for another chance to make things better.

130. Thank God it is a new month with fresh opportunities to set new goals; start with a clean slate and make the most of it.

131. As you have entered this new month, may you sing for joy!

The above happy new month prayers and messages will motivate you to step into the new month with renewed strength. May this new chapter bring you joy and happiness.

