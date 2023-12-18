150+ Math jokes for teachers, kids, middle school and advanced level

Mathematics for some is the most dreaded subject in school, granted its complexity. As a result, some learners do not look forward to the lessons, let alone enjoy them. However, introducing humour during classes could be the secret needed to shift the mindset about the subject, and math jokes might be the thing you need.

Math jokes are short, humourous statements dependent on mathematical concepts, stereotypes and facts. They help lighten the mood and are an excellent tool for teachers, learners and adults.

Math jokes that are actually funny

Mathematics is a vast subject comprising diverse concepts which offer an infinite range of jokes. Depending on the different settings and recipients, you could crack these funny math jokes.

Math jokes for kids

These cheesy jokes are a great source of humour for young kids and would quickly help them remember basic mathematical concepts and facts.

What US state has the most math teachers? Mathachussets. Why is the math book always sad? Because it is full of problems. What is a math teacher’s favourite season? SUMmer! Why is math considered to be codependent? It relies on others to solve its problems. Who is the king of the geometry set? The ruler. Which is the only subject that counts? Mathematics What do you call an empty parrot cage? A poly-gon (A polly gone.) Why do plants hate math so much? They get square roots when doing it. Who is the king of the pencil case? The ruler! Are monsters good at math? No, unless you Count Dracula. Where is a math teacher's favourite vacation spot? Times Square! Which snakes are good at math? Adders. What did the triangle say to the circle? "You are pointless." What is the calculator you can always count on? Your fingers. What are four and five if two is a company and three is a crowd? 9.

Math jokes for middle school

Middle school learners have a better understanding of mathematical concepts.

What do you get when you take the sun and divide its circumference by its diameter? Pi in the sky. Who started the Round Table? Sir Cumference. Who is the most adorable angle? Acute angle. Why did the mathematician spill his food in the oven? Because the directions said, “Put it in the oven at 180°”. What happens when you cross a mountain climber and a mosquito? Nothing! Because you cannot cross a scalar and a vector. Why are parallel lines always lonely? Because they never meet each other. What do you call a crushed angle? A Rectangle (wrecked angle) What did the square say to the circle? Have I not seen you a-round? What do you get if you divide the circumference of a jack-o-lantern by its diameter? Pumpkin Pi. What did the baby tree say when it looked in a mirror? Gee-Om-A-Tree. I do not get the point of decimals. I’m more partial to fractions. It is always a good idea to bring a mathematician camping. They come prepared with a pair of axes. Do you see that circle over there? He is brilliant. He has 360 degrees. Do you know who invented algebra? An x-pert. What is the only flight that goes to Mathland? The x-y plane.

Advanced math jokes

Learners tackling an advanced level of the subject better understand complex concepts. Therefore, these advanced jokes are the perfect icebreaker for conversations about specific complex concepts.

How did the trigonometry professor manage to get a tangerine? By dividing Sin-gerine with a cos-gerine Three statisticians go hunting. When they see a rabbit, the first shoots, missing it on the left. The second one shoots and misses it on the right. The third one shouts, “We have hit it!” A statistician wanted to return home during a heavy lightning. His friends asked, “Are you not afraid of being struck by lightning?”.The statistician replied, “Not at all. Statistics shows that one person per year gets struck by lightning in this region – and that one person already died in the hospital a week ago.” Why did the student cry when the teacher said his performance was average? Because it is a “mean” thing to say. What is a statistician's advice on success? If you do not succeed at first, try two more times, so your failure is statistically significant. Why did that statistics professor always speed up while driving through the intersections and slow down after passing through?” Statistically speaking, you are more likely to have an accident at an intersection, so it is better to spend less time there. What is a butterfly’s favourite subject at school? Mothematics. What do you call the number 7 and the number 3 when they go out on a date? The odd couple (but 7 is in her prime). How do you get from point A to point B? Take an x-y plane or a rhom’bus. Write the expression for the volume of a thick crust pizza with height "a" and radius "z". I hired an odd man to do eight jobs for me. When I got back, he had only done jobs one, three, five, and seven. What shape do you always have to be careful of? A trap-azoid! What did one algebra book say to the other? “Do not bother me; I have got my own problems.” What math problem do German students have trouble answering? Do you know what the square root of 81 is? 9! What do you call a number that cannot sit still? A roamin’ numeral!

Math jokes for teachers

Teachers, too, need a reason to laugh and be affirmed that learners grasp concepts. As a learner, consider cracking these very funny math jokes for teachers the next time you converse with them.

Why did the sceptic do poorly in Trigonometry? Because he did not believe in sines. Why did the students not take the trigonometry professor seriously? Because he was so hyperbolic. Why did the students like their trigonometry teacher? He never gave homework as-SIN-ments. Why does the trigonometry student never come 1st in math class? Because he believed only in Secant Why did the student pray before the trigonometry test? Because he was hoping for a sine from above What weighs more – a pound of iron or a pound of feathers? Both weigh the same. No matter the object, a pound is a pound. What do mathematicians always hang out on Friday nights? Bar graphs. Why do teachers teach using bar graphs? Because the teacher must be plotting something. Teacher: Now class, I want you all to answer at once. How much is six plus four? Class: At once! Why is statistics never anyone’s favourite subject? Because it is average. Why do they never serve drinks at a math party? Because you can’t drink and derive. Why did the bouncer not allow four inside the club? Because he was 2 square. What did the student say about the equation she couldn’t solve? “This is derive-ing me crazy!” Why did the 30-60-90 triangle marry the 45-45-90 triangle? Because they were right for each other. I will do algebra, trigonometry, and even statistics. But graphing is where I draw the line!

Math dad jokes

Dad jokes have an exciting sense of humour, which is perfect for seasoning conversations when hanging out with your friends.

What did the foodies go to the nerd side? Because they had pi. Parallel lines have so much in common with each other. It is a shame they will never meet. Which triangles are the coldest? Ice-sosceles triangles. What do you get when you cross geometry with McDonald's? A plane cheeseburger. What can you do if your room is freezing? Go to the corner; it will always be 90 degrees. Why did the student not agree with the trigonometry professor when she said triangles are the simplest polygon? Because the students just wanted to let digons be digons. My girlfriend is the square root of -100. She is a perfect 10, but purely imaginary. A statistics professor and a math professor worked together on a cookbook and called it “Pi A La Mode”. What kind of snakes do math teachers have? A pi-thon. Where can you buy a ruler that is three feet long? At a yard sale. Which is the most expensive branch of math? Gem-o-try. Which angle always makes your day? A complementary angle. Why do mathematicians rarely spend time at the beach? Because they have sine and cosine to get a tan and do not need the sun! Why was the scalene triangle sad? Because he would never be right. Why did the inches obey the yardstick? Because it was their ruler.

Math jokes for adults

Mathematical concepts do not have to be complex. These are some of the Math jokes for adults you could consider:

Why was the parent function upset with their child? It was stretched to its limit. Why was the geometry teacher at the hospital? Because she sprained her angle. What is the math teacher’s favourite tree? Geome-tree. How many grams of sugar should I put in the pie mixture? 3.14. You are making a pi. What do you call more than one L? A parallel! Why are Christians not able to do trigonometry? Because Jesus took away their sin. What did the students from the trigonometry class say when they wanted to join the competition? “Sine us up!” What rating did the math professor give to movie America Pie? 3.14 Why was the new fraction king praiseworthy? He made time even for the lowest common denominator. What did the student say when the teacher asked why his math paper was blank? All my answers are imaginary numbers. Why did the judge doubt that statistics was a precise and logical method? Because it stated half-truths inaccurately. What are statisticians like? Mean and slightly deviant. My wife left me because I was obsessed with simplifying fractions. Oh well, hindsight is 1. Why was the fraction hesitant to marry the decimal? Because he thought he would have to convert. How do we know the fractions x/c, y/c, and z/c are not coming today? Because they are all over c’s.

Corny math jokes

Why is the circle so hot? Because it is 360°! What do you call a protractor holding a fishing rod? An angler! What do you get when you cross a linebacker with a computer geek? A linear programmer Which angle should you approach for sound advice? The 90° angle. It is always right. What happens to a man after he sunbathes? He becomes a tan-gent. Why does an argument with a circle always fail? Because there is no point. Why is the obtuse triangle always disappointed? Because it is never right. Why is Ms. Radian such a good reporter? She covers the story from every angle. Why was Mr. Gilson’s class so noisy? He liked to practice ong division! What do mathematicians do when it snows? Make snow angles. What did the math teacher commit when she stole from the store? A sin. I met a math teacher who had 12 children. She really knows how to multiply! A father noticed his son was sad coming home from school one day. “What is wrong?” The father asked. “I really don’t like long division,” the son answered, “I always feel bad for the remainders.” Surgeon: Nurse, I have so many patients. Who do I work on first? Nurse: Simple, follow the order of operations. Why did the student do multiplication problems on the floor? The teacher told him not to use tables.

Number jokes

Which king loved fractions? Henry the eighth. What is three plus four? A math problem. What did the zero say to the eight? Nice belt! Why is 69 so scared of 70? Because once they fought, and 71. Why was six afraid of seven? "Because of seven, eight, nine!" Do you know why Zero and the two broke up? Some-one got in between. Which numbers will not sit still? Roamin’ numbers How do you transform seven into an even number? Just remove the "s." What is the name of a number that can’t stay in a single place? A roamin’ numeral. There was once a talking sheepdog. He ran up to the farmer and said, “All 70 sheep are in the pen.” The farmer said, “But I only counted 67!” Why did the two fours skip lunch? "Because they are already 8!" What are ten things you can always count on? Your fingers. Why do teenagers travel in groups of three, five, or seven? Because they cannot even! If I had six oranges in one hand and four apples in the other hand, what would I have? Really big hands! The minus sign was talking to the positive sign. The minus sign asked, “Are you sure I make a difference?” the other sign said, “I’m positive!”

Math puns

Make the most dreaded subject fun with this collection of puns:

Do not start a conversation with Pi because it will never stop! I like wearing glasses when solving math problems. It improves my di-vision. My math teacher must like farming; they are very pro-tractor. Never argue with a 90-degree angle. They are always right! Numbers that cannot be divided by two seem very odd to me. A farmer had 198 sheep, but when he rounded them up, he had 200! Did you see the guy who just returned from the beach? He is one tan-gent! My math teacher has a piece of graph paper; I think they must be plotting something. A nose cannot be 12 inches long because it would actually be a foot. A kid told his math teacher, "To show you how good I am at fractions, I only did half my homework!" A mathematician sitting in a bakery was calculating the area of a circle and said aloud πr2. The bake came rushing to tell him, “No sir, pies are round, and cakes are square.” What do you call an insect that is not feeling well? A secant (sick ant) What did the student think about her teacher’s stern expression when she handed the trigonometry test paper? That it was not a good sine. What is a hen who can count her own eggs called? A mathemachicken. Why should you never mention the number 288? Because it’s “two” gross.

Algebra jokes

If Algebra is your forte or you find it interesting, consider sprucing up your conversations by incorporating these jokes:

What are dudes who love math called? Algebros. What is an owl’s favourite math topic? Owl-gebra. What happens to math teachers when they get old? They just lose some of their functions. What was Einstein and Pythagoras fighting over c2? Because they both needed it to complete their formula. Why was algebra easy for Romans? Because they already knew X was 10. Dear Algebra, stop trying to find your X. They are never coming back — do not ask Y. Dear Algebra, stop trying to find your X. They are never coming back — do not ask Y. What is the best way to serve pi? A la mode. Anything else is mean. Why do the exponents not like atheists? Because they do not believe in higher powers. What are mathematicians' favorite drink? Root beer in a square cup. Why is algebra so good at dancing? Because it can use algo-rhythm. What do you call 3 in the expression X3? An x-ponent. Why did the boy refuse to drink the water with eight ice cubes in it? Because it was too cubed. Which civilization was best at algebra? The Romans. For them, X was always 10. What do you get when you cross a linebacker with a computer geek? A linear programmer.

Mathematics does not have to be a boring subject. Make it fun by incorporating these math jokes mid-conversation for hearty laughter as you remind yourselves of certain concepts.

