65+ funny shark jokes and puns to make you fintertained

Jokes are the perfect way to break the ice among friends and family. Shark jokes and puns are a playful and often humorous way to incorporate the characteristics of sharks into comedic language. Sharks are fascinating creatures known for their sharp teeth, sleek appearance, and the general intrigue that surrounds them. Discover some of the best funny shark jokes and puns in this post.

Sharks are remarkable creatures that play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem. Despite their often-feared reputation, these apex predators are essential for maintaining the balance of the oceanic food chain. Sharks have long captured the imagination of both ocean and humour enthusiasts alike. Shark jokes and puns offer a playful and entertaining way to lighten the mood and bring a smile to people’s faces.

Funny shark jokes and puns

Jokes and puns related to sharks typically involve wordplay, clever twists, or puns that play on sharks' distinctive features and behaviours. Whether you are a fan of ocean humour or just looking for a splash of amusement, this collection of funny shark jokes and puns will add a bit of a bite to your day.

Best funny shark jokes

Discussing significant ocean creatures would be incomplete without acknowledging sharks. Contrary to their intimidating image, these marine wonders can also take the spotlight in some of the most amusing jokes and puns. Here are the best funny shark jokes to crack you up.

Why did the great white shark cross the Great Barrier Reef? To get to the other tide.

Why don’t sharks like fast food? Because they can’t catch it!

What happened to the shark when it became famous? It became a starfish.

What do you get when you cross a shark with a snowman? Frostbite

Why don’t sharks ever play poker in the ocean? Because there are too many cheetahs!

How do you organize a fantastic party for sharks? You have to plan it fintastically!

What do you call a shark that likes to play the guitar? A rock starfish!

Why did the shark get sent to jail? It was involved in some fishy business.

What do you call a shark that’s always sharing? A loan shark!

Why won’t sharks eat clowns? They taste funny!

What are a shark's two favourite words? Man overboard.

What do sharks use before attacking surfers? Sun Scream.

Why do sharks live in saltwater? Because pepper water makes them sneeze.

Why are sharks hard to trust? They tell great white lies.

Why did the shark bring a towel to the sea? Because it wanted to have a whale of a time!

Why did the shark go to therapy? It had too many deep-sea issues!

Who is the most famous shark writer? William Shakespeare.

What did the injured seal say to the shark? Don't consume if the seal is broken.

Why did the shark blush? Because it saw the ocean's bottom!

How much does it cost to swim with sharks? An arm and a leg.

What do you get when you cross a parrot with a shark? An animal that talks your head off.

Shark jokes for adults

Whether you want to liven up a chat or add fun to your day, these Shark jokes for adults are the perfect catch. Use these shark jokes to bring some smiles and giggles to your family and friends today.

Where do lonely dad sharks go to find companionship? Sand bars.

What do sharks say when they have a big decision to make? Chews wisely!

How do sharks express excitement? They say, "I'm jaws-t thrilled!

Why did the shark throw his clock out the window? He wanted to see time fly!

Why did the shark attend college? To get a degree in finese.

What do you get when you cross a parrot with a shark? An animal that talks your head off.

Why didn't the shark want to fight the octopus? Because the octopus was well-armed.

Why did the shark start a band? Because it had plenty of “fin-instruments”!

What did the young shark get for Christmas? Nothing! Sharks do not celebrate Christmas!

Why did the shark become a detective? It loved solving “fishy” mysteries!

What kind of shark is always gambling? A card shark.

What did one shark say to try to comfort a friend who had just gotten out of a relationship? It's okay; there are plenty of other birds in the sky.

What do you call a Hammerhead shark operating a drill rig? A Flathead Screwdriver.

What did one shark say to the other after eating a clownfish? Not only does it look funny, but it tastes funny too.

What do you call a shark who wants to be by himself? A loan shark.

What’s a shark’s favorite card game? Go fish.

What do you call a shark who works for the government? A civil shark-ant.

Why did the shark bring a spoon to the party? Because it wanted to have a whale of a time!

What's a shark's favourite sci-fi movie? "Fin-tersellar”!

How do shark parents punish their children? They ground them for a few squids.

Shark jokes for kids

These Shark jokes for kids are as playful as a pod of dolphins and as entertaining as a day at the beach. From toothy punchlines to deep-sea chuckles, these jokes are sure to make waves of joy for kids of all ages! Have a look.

Which candy is a shark's favourite? Swedish fish!

What's a baby shark's favourite nursery rhyme? Jack and Gill.

What's a shark's least favourite candy? Jawbreakers.

Why did the shark bring a pencil to the ocean? In case it wanted to draw blood!

Who delivers presents to shark children on Christmas? Santa Jaws.

Where do sharks go on holiday? Finland!

What is a shark's favourite bible story? Noah’s SHARK.

Why don't sharks ever catch a cold? Because they always swim with their mouths closed!

What do you call a shark that's good at playing hide and seek? Fin-dis the shark!

What do you call a shark with a crown on its head? King of the ocean!

How do you make a shark angry? Take away its credit card

What did the shark say to the whale at the party? You're making a splash!

How do you make a shark stop biting? Unplug its computer

What did the Great White shark say to the cliff jumper? Don't worry. I'll catch you!

What do you call a shark that likes to play basketball? A jump shark!

How do you make a shark laugh? Tickle its dorsal fin

Why don't sharks like to swim in swimming pools? Because they can't swim with the current

Shark birthday puns

Celebrating a birthday with a fintastic touch calls for a splash of humour and a boatload of puns! These puns are sure to make your birthday wishes as sharp as a shark's tooth and as fun as a day in the ocean.

Wishing you a “fin”-tastic birthday filled with toothy grins!

Have a jaw-some birthday celebration!

Wishing you a day filled with laughter and a boatload of fun!

Hope your birthday is “jaws”-ome from start to fin-ish!

Fin-flipping good times ahead on your birthday!

May your birthday be as fin-tastic as a shark in the open sea!

Sending you oceans of birthday wishes, swim-ming with joy!

Wishing you oceans of joy on your special day!

May your birthday be as jaw-dropping as a shark's leap!

May your birthday be as thrilling as a shark sighting in the wild!

It’s your special day, so let’s party like “shark” stars!

Hope your birthday is as jaw-droppingly amazing as a shark’s bite!

Sending you waves of happiness on your shark-tacular birthday!

Even though sharks are among the most dangerous predators on the planet, they are also rather amusing! The above collection of funny shark jokes and puns will drive you crazy. Find your favourite jokes and puns about sharks, laugh, and then share and enjoy this shark humour with others.

