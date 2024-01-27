100+ super funny dry humour jokes that will make you laugh out loud

The best dry humour jokes are known for their subtlety, understatement, and unique ability to provoke laughter through clever wit and irony. In a world saturated with various comedic genres, this style stands out for its minimalist approach, relying on intellect rather than exaggerated delivery.

Two yellow smiley emojis on a grey background. Photo: unsplash.com, @timmossholder (modified by author)

From witty one-liners to deadpan observations, dry humour navigates the fine line between amusement and restraint. Embracing the power of implication, these jokes often leave audiences pondering before erupting into laughter. This article delves into the art of dry humour, exploring its nuances and the timeless appeal of humour that does not need to shout to be heard.

Super funny dry humour jokes

You may be having a not-so-good day, and someone with a dry sense of humour jokes on the television or beside you on a bus ride can uplift your mood with one-liner comical responses or tete-a-tete. If you want to replicate this in situations, here are some examples.

1. Why did the computer go to therapy? It had too many bytes of emotional baggage.

2. Did you hear about the Italian chef who died? He pasta away.

3. What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman.

4. Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

5. What's a vampire's favourite fruit? A blood orange.

6. Did you hear about the guy who invented Lifesavers? He made a mint.

7. Why was the belt arrested? It was holding up a pair of pants.

8. How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together.

9. What did one ocean say to the other ocean? Nothing, they just waved.

10. Why did the bicycle fall over? It was two-tired.

11. How do you catch a squirrel? Climb a tree and act like a nut.

12. Why don't skeletons fight each other? They don't have the guts.

13. What did one hat say to the other? Stay here; I'm going on ahead.

A woman wearing eyeglasses and a multicoloured hat. Photo: unsplash.com, @alexharvey (modified by author)

14. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

15. What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.

16. How do you organize a space party? You planet.

17. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

18. What do you call a fish wearing a crown? A kingfish.

19. Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole-in-one.

20. What's a vampire's favourite fruit? A blood orange.

21. Why did the chicken go to the seance? To talk to the other side.

22. What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener.

23. What did the lawyer wear to court? A law suit.

24. Why did the Oreo go to the dentist? It lost its filling.

Short, dry humour jokes

If you are looking for one-liners, dry humour jokes that do not drown you in too much information, these snappy quips prove you do not need a novel to crack up. The following are like comedy ninja stars and are straight to the funny bone with no frills.

25. What's a skeleton's least favourite room in the house? The living room.

26. Why did the math book look sad? Because it had too many problems.

27. What do you call a fish with no eyes? Fsh.

28. What's a vampire's favourite fruit? A blood orange.

29. Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole-in-one.

30. What did the duck say when the waiter brought the check? "Put it on my bill."

31. What did the tree say when spring arrived? What a re-leaf!

32. Why was six nervous? Because seven eight nine.

33. What do evil hens lay? Deviled eggs.

34. I once met a giant. I didn't know what to say, so I used big words.

35. What do bees use to fix their hair? Honeycombs.

36. Can February March? No, but April May.

37. I had a conversation with a dolphin once. It felt like we really clicked.

Black and white cattle on a field. Photo: unsplash.com/@jakobcotton (modified by author)

38. How can you tell if a plant is good at math? It has square roots.

39. I'd tell you a pizza joke, but it's a bit too cheesy.

40. Two kittens had an argument. It ended in a cat-astrophe.

41. What do you call a rude cow? Beef jerky.

42. How do trains eat? They choo-choo.

43. What do you call a moose with no name? Anony-moose.

44. Where do cows go on dates? To the moo-vies.

45. What do you call a duck that likes the Fourth of July? A fire-quacker.

46. Where do birds go when they eat dinner out? Someplace cheep.

47. What kind of sandals do frogs prefer? Open toad.

48. How do birds learn how to fly? They wing it.

49. What's a mummy's favourite kind of music? Wrap.

50. I What did the Dalmatian say after dinner? That hit the spot.

51. Where do elephants store their clothes? In a trunk.

52. How do you identify a dogwood tree? By its bark.

53. How do celebrities stay cool? They have a lot of fans.

54. What's the best way to watch a fishing show? Live stream.

Dry humour jokes for adults

An average adult has a dry-humoured personality and creates jokes like comedy's sophisticated cousin. In a world of grown-up chaos, these jokes are the subtle sanity-saving punchlines we need. Examples of such comical repertoire can be done by any person, as told below:

55. I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.

56. I'm reading a book on anti-gravity. It's impossible to put down.

57. I asked the librarian if they had any books on paranoia. She whispered, "They're right behind you."

58. Parallel lines have so much in common. It's a shame they'll never meet.

A planet on a dark background. Photo: unsplash.com/@norbertkowalczyk (modified by author)

59. Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

60. I used to play piano by ear, but now I use my hands.

61. I'm on a whiskey diet. I've lost three days already.

62. I told my computer I needed a break, and now it won't stop sending me vacation ads.

63. Did you hear about the pasta that got locked out of the house? Gnocci.

64. I once bought a hat for my leg. It was a kneecap.

65. What's the best way to put a spaceship to sleep? Rocket.

66. Why did the deer go to the dentist? It had buck teeth.

67. My dog used to chase people on a bike a lot. It got so bad I had to take his bike away.

68. The early bird might get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.

69. I told my wife she was overreacting. She just rolled her eyes. It was so hard I had to fetch them.

70. I used to be a baker because I kneaded dough.

71. I only know 25 letters of the alphabet. I don't know y.

72. Scientific fact! If you took all the veins from your body and laid them end to end, you would die.

73. Did you hear about the fire in the shoe factory? 10,000 soles were lost.

74. I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too low. She looked surprised.

75. I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. It's impossible to lift.

76. I only know three 25-letter words: exaggerating, overenthusiastically, and over-extrapolating.

77. I only trust math problems that can't be solved with a calculator. They're the real unsolvable mysteries

78. I don't like artists. They tend to be sketchy.

79. Why did the computer get glasses? It wanted to improve its website.

80. Where do chefs learn how to make ice cream? At sundae school.

81. What is written on a dentist's grave? He's filling his last cavity.

82. What is red and extremely bad for your teeth? A flying brick.

83. Where was the Constitution signed? At the bottom.

84. How do you get someone to stop swinging on the tire swing? Snip the rope.

85. What do you call a pencil sharpener that can't sharpen pencils? Broken.

86. How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it.

Dry humour jokes on Reddit

The wit-filled realm of dry humour jokes on Reddit is one way to access hilariously understated quips that leave you chuckling. A dry joke's meaning might be more than literal and have literary or pun-ish words. Below are some jokes that you can find on that platform:

87. What did the drummer name her twin daughters? Anna One, Anna Two.

88. I have the world's worst thesaurus. Not only is it terrible, but it's also terrible.

A closeup shot of an opened can. Photo: unsplash.com, @iantalmacs (modified by author)

89. I threw away my can opener. It was more of a can't opener.

90. Most people are shocked when they find out how bad I am as an electrician.

91. People who use selfie sticks really need to have a good, long look at themselves.

92. I asked what I should bring to the party. The hosts said, "Nothing, just bring a happy face." I had to cancel.

93. You know you're a true 90s kid when you look at your birth certificate, and it says that you were born between 1990 and 1999.

94. Imagine if you walked into a bar and there was a long line of people waiting to hit you. That's the punchline.

95. My dog is an awesome fashion adviser. Whenever I ask him what I look like in my clothes, he says, "WOW!"

96. My therapist says I have a preoccupation with vengeance. We'll see about that.

97. "I work with animals," the guy says to his Tinder date. "That's so sweet," she replies. "I like a man who loves animals. Where do you work?" "I'm a butcher," he says.

98. A man limps to the doctor's office and gasps, "Doctor, I was bitten by my dog." The doctor checks, "Did you put anything on it?" "No, he seemed to be enjoying the taste without any condiments."

99. A horse walks into a bar, and the bartender asks, "Why the long face?" The horse says, "Evolution."

100. Two windmills are standing on a wind farm. One asks, "What's your favourite type of music?" The other says, "I'm a big metal fan."

101. 5/4 of people admit that they're bad with fractions.

102. At a restaurant, I asked the waiter how they prepare their chicken. "Nothing special," he explained. "We just tell them they're going to die."

103. A patient told the surgeon he couldn't feel his legs. The surgeon replied, "I know. I amputated your arms."

104. A jumper cable walks into a bar. The bartender says, "I'll serve you, but don't start anything."

105. You know why they called it "the Dark Ages?" There were too many knights.

106. I was drinking a martini, and the waitress screamed, "Does anyone know CPR?" I yelled, "I know the entire alphabet," and we all laughed and laughed. Well, except one person.

107. Me: I'd like to travel. My bank account: To work?

108. I asked the Gym instructor, "Can you teach me to do the splits?" He said, "How flexible are you?" I said, "I can't make Tuesdays."

109. RIP Boiling Water. You will be mist.

110. What's the best part about living in Switzerland? I don't know, but the flag is a big plus.

111. What's the quickest way to get to the hospital? Just stand in the middle of a busy road!

112. Teacher says to the children, "Every minute I stand here talking to you, 12 people die." Little Johnny raises his hand. "Perhaps you could try some mouthwash?"

113. Three fish are in a tank. One asked the others, "How the heck do you drive this thing?"

114. Cashier: "Would you like the milk in a bag, sir?" Me: "No, just leave it in the carton!"

115. Two cannibals are eating a clown. One asks the other, "Does this taste funny to you?"

In dry humour jokes, relying on wit, wordplay, and unexpected punchlines is paramount, with an intertwining of subtlety and simplicity. With every clever twist, dry humour proves that less can indeed be more in comedy.

