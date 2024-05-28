51 Grinch quotes: the best lines from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a children's story by Dr. Seuss, published in 1957. It is the tale of a grumpy and meanspirited resident of Whoville who wants to ruin the holiday for everyone. The story was adapted to the big screen in 1966, with Jim Carrey's magic bringing it to life, making it a classic holiday season feature. Discover the original Grinch quotes.

The Grinch can't steal our Christmas spirit but can deliver laughs. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Between attempting to rob the Whos of their holiday fun in Whoville, the Grinch has some unforgettable and unforgivable teachings about the true meaning of holidays. However, he no longer steals Christmas; he brings chuckles and smiles with his best lines. Discover how the Grinch stole Christmas quotes.

51 Grinch quotes

If you are not in the holiday spirit this year, the Grinch has witty quotes to let the world know the vibes. Here are 51 quotes to get you laughing and feeling something for the holiday.

1. Give me that! Don't you know you're not supposed to take things that don't belong to you? What's the matter with you? Are you some kind of wild animal? Huh?

2. It came without ribbons, tags, packages, boxes, or bags.

3. Kids today. We are so desensitized by movies and television.

4. I tell you, Max, I don't know why I ever leave this place. I've got all the company I need right here.

The Grinch teamed up with his dog to ruin the Christmas festive spirit by being a spoilsport. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short Grinch quotes

Some of his quotes are short, while others are incredibly long. Some of the short Grinch lines include:

5. It's because I'm green.

6. Cheer up, dude. It's Christmas.

7. Tomorrow is Christmas. It's practically here!

8. Today was great! We did mean things, and we did them in style.

9. Blast this Christmas music! It's joyful and triumphant.

10. This is ridiculous, stupid, ugly, and out of date. If I can't find something nice to wear, I'm not going.

11. Maybe Christmas comes from something other than a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.

12. I don't need anything more for Christmas than this here. My family.

13. What is that stench? It's fantastic.

14. I could use a little social interaction.

15. Give me that! Don't you know you're not supposed to take things that don't belong to you? What's the matter with you? Are you some wild animal? Huh?

The Grinch resides outside the town of Whoville, whose inhabitants adore Christmas. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Famous Grinch quotes

The Grinch is known for his multiple quotes. Some of the famous ones include:

16. Blast This Christmas Music. It's Joyful And Triumphant.

17. If you utter so much as one syllable, I'll hunt you down and gut you like a fish!

18. And they'll feast, feast, feast, feast. They'll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But I cannot stand it. Oh, no. I'm speaking in rhyme!

19. Saving you, is that what you think I was doing? Wrong-o. I merely noticed that you're improperly packaged, my dear.

20. And they'll feast, feast, feast! They'll eat their Who pudding and rare Who roast beast! And I cannot stand it in the least.

21. All right, you're a reindeer. Here's your motivation: Your name is Rudolph. You're a freak with a red nose, and no one likes you. Then, one day, Santa picks you, and you save Christmas.

22. It was me. I stole your Christmas. I stole it because I thought it would fix something from the past. But it didn't.

23. I specifically bought enough food to last me until January. How much emotional eating have I been doing?

The Grinch is a fictional character created by children's author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24. I specifically bought enough food to last me until January. How much emotional eating have I been doing?

25. And they'll feast, feast, feast, feast. They'll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But I cannot stand it. Oh, no. I'm speaking in rhyme!

26. All right, you're a reindeer. Here's your motivation: Your name is Rudolph. You're a freak with a red nose, and no one likes you. Then, one day, Santa picks you, and you save Christmas.

27. Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.

28. And they'll feast, feast, feast, feast. They'll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But that's something I cannot stand in the least. Oh, no. I'M SPEAKING IN RHYME!

29. I am the Grinch that stole Christmas, and I'm... sorry.

30. I know just what to do! I'll make a quick Santy Claus hat and a coat.

31. Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas…perhaps…means a little bit more!

32. I don't want to make waves, but this Christmas season is stupid!

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grinch heart quotes

You will undoubtedly find a famous Christmas movie quote among the Grinch sayings. Here are some of them:

33. No matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcome with holiday cheer.

34. It came without ribbons; it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.

35. Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.

36. Now, listen to me, young lady! Even if we're mangled, Christmas will have no sad faces.

37. Kids today. So desensitized by movies and television.

38. I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!

39. Talk About A Recluse. He Only Comes Out Once A Year, And He Never Catches Any Flak For It!

40. Christmas Day will always be as long as we have.

41. You can't hurt Christmas, Mr. Mayor, because it isn't about the gifts, the contests, or the fancy lights.

42. One man's toxic sludge is another man's potpourri.

Grinch is a grumpy person who spoils the pleasure of others. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

43. For fifty-three years, Christmas has brought me nothing but misery. I know what to do: I will become Santa Claus to steal their Christmas. If he can deliver it one night, then I can steal it.

44. Now, listen to me, young lady! Even if we're horribly mangled, Christmas will have no sad faces.

45. Inside a snowflake like the one on your sleeve, there happened a story you must see to believe.

46. You called down the thunder, and now get ready for the boom. Gaze into the face of fear.

47. Look, I don't want to make waves, but this whole Christmas season is stupid, stupid, stupid!

48. So he returned the toys and the food for the feast. And he, the Grinch himself, carved the roast beast.

49. He'd slide down the chimney, a rather tight pinch, but if Santa could do it, so could the Grinch.

50. So, do they want to get to know me? They want to spend a little quality time with the Grinch.

51. Alright, fine! I'm not talking to you anymore! I'm going to whisper! So, by the time my voice reverberates off the walls and gets back to me, I won't be able to hear it.

The Grinch is portrayed as a hairy, pot-bellied, pear-shaped, snub-nosed creature with a cat-like face and cynical personality. Photo: @Amy Gaal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the classic Grinch saying?

Then the Whos, young and old, will sit down to a feast. And they'll feast, and they'll feast. And they'll feast, feast, feast, feast! They'll feast on Who pudding and rare Who roast beast.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas end quotes?

Welcome, Christmas. Bring your cheer. Cheer to all who are far and near. Christmas Day is in our grasp, so long as we have hands to clasp. Christmas Day will always be just as long as we have we.

Why did the Grinch hate Christmas?

Over time, people have come to understand and appreciate that The Grinch never hated Christmas; because of the holiday, he felt lonely and neglected by the people near him. His outsider status compounded his feelings of alienation and fueled his dislike for their cheerful celebrations.

What is the Grinch's message?

The film has a strong message about making the best of what you have. Also, if you are hurt, that does not mean you have the right to harm others.

Above are the Grinch quotes about How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Grinch is a lonely creature who tries to stop Christmas by stealing all the gifts and decorations from nearby Whoville on Christmas Eve. These Grinch quotes have become a standard part of the Christmas season, whether you love or hate it.

READ ALSO: 200+ Tuesday quotes to keep you inspired and motivated

Briefly.co.za published an article about the best Tuesday quotes to inspire and motivate you. Tuesday brings a sense of renewal and an opportunity for a fresh start.

Studies have shown that many people are most productive at work on Tuesdays because they have gotten over their weekend hangovers. Get inspired and energised with these Tuesday quotes.

Source: Briefly News