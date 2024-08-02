When you are stuck or faced with an unprecedented challenge, reading a few words of encouragement can be helpful. Sometimes, the right words of encouragement can boost confidence, empowerment, and support for pursuing your goals. Below are powerful words of encouragement for women to boost your day.

Inspiring quotes are powerful as they can give you the strength you need to get moving and take action. Photo: @mapo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women are strong in many ways, but at other times, they are vulnerable, and they need words of encouragement for them to keep going. These words of encouragement for women will boost their morale and encourage them to keep going despite the challenges.

Words of encouragement for women

Inspiring quotes are powerful as they can give you the strength you need to get moving and take action. Also, women are naturally sensitive, and a small problem can escalate to a big issue. However, they can relieve their pain and focus on their goals with little comfort and encouragement.

What are positive words for a strong woman?

Below are some of the most encouraging quotes for women, derived from the world's most popular women in different sectors of the economy. These positive quotes for women will inspire you to reach your goals.

"We can do no great things, only small things with great love." — Mother Teresa

"A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform." — Diane Mariechild

"What we see will violate what we know unless what we know dictates what we see." – Lysa TerKeurst

Inspiring words encourage women to keep going despite the challenges. Photo: @andreswd (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"You may not have met this person who will explode your heart with love & fill your life with laughter. Don't give up on love." – Beth Moore

"Some of the best evidence of our faith will be our kindness." – Bob Goff

"People will forget what you said and did, but they will never forget how you made them feel." — Maya Angelou

"People, even more than things, must be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed. Never throw out anyone." — Audrey Hepburn

"It takes great courage to stand up to your enemies, but even more to stand up to your friends." — J.K. Rowling

"When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." — Malala Yousafzai

"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are not great because of their technique. They are great because of their passion." — Martha Graham

"Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else." — Judy Garland

"If you're not making mistakes, then you're not making decisions." — Catherine Cook

"Keep your sunny side up, keep yourself beautiful, and indulge yourself." — Betsey Johnson

"I don't think of all the misery but of the beauty that remains." — Anne Frank

"You're not in the light if you don't have any shadows." — Lady Gaga

"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.'' — Estée Lauder

"Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment." — Oprah

Quotes on self-love

Self-love quotes are an excellent way to reaffirm your value as an individual. Photo: @StudioKreativa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Self-love is the cornerstone of a sound self-worth and a positive self-concept. Reading these self-love messages can help you achieve the best version of yourself.

"We are each gifted uniquely and importantly. It is our privilege and our adventure to discover our special light." –Mary Dunbar

"Be very, very, very gentle with yourself. The world is very, very hard on you." –Srividya Srinivasan

"One of the best guides to being self-loving is giving ourselves the love we often dream about receiving from others." –Bell Hooks

"Plant your garden and decorate your soul, instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers." –Veronica A. Shoffstall

"Believing in our hearts that who we are is enough is the key to a more satisfying and balanced life." –Ellen Sue Stern

"Nothing is impossible; the word itself says "I'm possible!" – Audrey Hepburn

"The most effective way to do it is to do it." – Amelia Earhart

''Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.'' – Ingrid Bergman

"A strong woman understands that gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts." -Nancy Rathburn

"Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for." – Jennifer Lopez

"When a woman becomes her own best friend, life is easier." – Diane Von Furstenberg

"Love yourself so much that you recognise it when someone treats you wrong." –Rena Rose

"To accept ourselves as we are meant to value our imperfections as much as our perfections." –Sandra Bierig

Uplifting words for women. Photo: @mapo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are some good encouraging phrases?

Below are affirmations and powerful words for women:

"You are loved more than you can fathom."

"I love how you love on the forgotten and care for the afflicted."

''Your ability to make the ordinary beautiful is a true gift!''

"I admire how you've taken care of yourself!"

"You are a fighter, and you never give up."

''Thank you for being a loving mother and friend to me!''

''You never give up, even when the way before you is uncertain.''

''You are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God.''

''I admire your never-ending selfless love for your children and grandchildren.''

''Take heart when you are discouraged; remember, our God will defend you!''

"I am so proud of the woman you've become."

What is a short inspirational message for women?

Words of inspiration for her can boost your woman's confidence and make her believe in her capabilities. The following words of encouragement will strengthen her to chase her dreams and handle challenges.

Short inspirational message for women. Photo: @MTStock Studio (modified by author

Source: UGC

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama

"A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants." - Coco Chanel

"Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else." - Judy Garland

"I encourage women to step up. Don't wait for somebody to ask you.'' - Reese Witherspoon

"Don'tWhere there is a woman, there is magic." - Ntozake Shange

"If everything was perfect, you would never learn, and you would never grow." - Beyoncé

"Take the women's wisdom, and always keep them at your side." - Beanie Feldstein

"Be so good they can't ignore you." — Steve Martin

"Life is tough, my darling, but so are you." - Stephanie Bennett-Henry

"Do not ever sell yourself short." - Jameela Jamil

"I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life." - Maya Angelou

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." - Emma Watson

"The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence." - Blake Lively

"You are imperfect, wired for struggle, but worthy of love and belonging." – Brene Brown

Words of encouragement for a woman from the Bible

The Bible gives affirmations and promises to women of faith. Photo: @ljubaphoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bible is also a good reference for encouraging and inspirational quotes for women to give them confidence and strength to face life ahead. Some of the spiritual words of encouragement for women include:

"A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies." - Proverbs 31:10-31

''God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.'' - Psalm 46:5

"She speaks with wisdom and teaches with kindness. She opens her mouth with discretion, and on her tongue is the law of kindness." - Proverbs 31:25-26

"Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last, but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised." - Proverbs 31:30

"She inspects a field and buys it; she plants a vineyard with her earnings. She is energetic and strong, a hard worker." - Proverbs 31:16-17

"She is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future." - Proverbs 31:25

"She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness." – Proverbs 31: 26-27

"And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord." – Luke 1:45

"She extends a helping hand to the poor and opens her arms to the needy. She has no fear of winter in her household; everyone has warm clothes." – Proverbs 31:20-21

What to say to inspire a woman?

Many quotes exist to uplift ladies. Some of the best include:

Inspirational messages for women. Photo: @sguler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender."

"A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble."

"I have complete faith in your abilities."

"Tough times do not last, but tough people do."

"No one or nothing should stop you from achieving your dreams."

"The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do."

"It's a lot easier to take life one day at a time when every day has you in it."

"Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one."

The above words of encouragement for women will do the magic and ensure your woman is inspired and encouraged to chase her dreams. Try them today and experience the difference!

READ ALSO: Top Inspiring Thursday quotes to keep you going

Briefly.co.za published an article about the top inspiring Thursday quotes to keep you going. Even though Thursday is not everyone's favourite, it is a gentle reminder of the exciting weekend ahead. As you juggle balancing the weekend mood setting in and winding up on the week's tasks, these top 150 inspiring Thursday quotes are the fuel you need to keep pushing.

Source: Briefly News