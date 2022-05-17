What is Chorizo and what is it made of? Everything you need to know

The chorizo sausage is a conversant sight at most delicacy outlets with its unique red colouring and enticing aroma. It is originally from Spain and has grown popular in many countries worldwide, despite being prepared in different ways. As a result of its increased popularity, most people have been wondering what is Chorizo?

The dish has many varieties and comes from different parts of the world, such as Central America, Portugal, South America, the United States, and Asia. Do you want to know what meat is in the Chorizo sausage?

What is Chorizo?

The dish is typically made from a potent mixture of chopped or diced pork and pork fat, salt, garlic, Spanish paprika or pimentón. It can either be smoked, fermented, cured or cooked fresh. Is Chorizo made from pig or cow meat? Let's find out!

This is a spiced pork sausage prepared with diced, chopped, or minced pork. It also has a significant percentage of herbs, fat, salt, and garlic.

What is in Chorizo?

The original Spain version also comes in different versions. For instance, there are the spicy, mild, and sweet types of the sausage-like dish. It is believed that the fatter and shorter version is often spicy, while the thinner and more extended type tends to be dulce.

What is Chorizo made of?

It is made with chopped pork meat and fat. It is then seasoned with garlic and paprika and stuffed into the natural gut. The Spanish version is often red in colour and gets it from special paprika referred to as pimenton.

What is the best Chorizo recipe?

This dish can be enjoyed in many ways. Some people prefer to eat it when sliced without cooking it, while for others, it has to be cooked.

It is often enjoyed as an appetizer or tapas dish and served alongside other cured meats in a popular dish known as todos Los Sacramento.

The fattier parts of the sausage are used as additional flavours to mild foods. For example, in Spain, it is embraced as a popular ingredient in bean delicacies, in breakfast meals, or as an accompaniment to chicken, fish, or even meat.

Spanish vs Mexican Chorizo

Despite this dish being initially from Spain, several countries have different variations. One of the most popular versions is the Mexico version which is not cured. It is also referred to as fresh Chorizo or Chorizo fresco which depicts it cannot be consumed while raw.

The Mexican version is quite spicy, and it is made with Mexican chilli peppers. It also uses ground meat rather than the diced form. Pork is commonly embraced; however, beef, chicken, or turkey meat is sometimes used instead.

Is Chorizo the same as sausage?

It is not exactly the same as your everyday sausage. It is sliced from pork butt or shoulder and the meat is mixed with spices. It can also be made from chicken, beef, venison, turkey, and tofu.

What does Chorizo taste like?

This sausage-like dish is often spicy as most people love it that way. Some people love it raw, while others will have it grilled or used in stews. Other groups of people have their favourite dish, air-dried or fermented.

How to store the sausage?

It is advisable to store it in the refrigerator away from uncooked foods. Once you slice it, you should ensure it is used within a week after opening it. For unopened sausages, they can be stored for about two weeks.

The details above answer the questions of the Chorizo, among other things. If you have not yet tried it out, this is your time. The different mouth-watering flavours will melt your tastebuds. Who knows? This could become your next favourite dish.

