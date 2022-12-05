Best 30 weird food combos that sound strange but taste good

The combination of food and flavours is an age-long art used by different cultures to obtain a unique and satisfying taste from two or more food sources and flavours. Interestingly, there are many weird food combos that one would not even dare think of, but the result is so satisfying that it beats imagination.

What are weird but good food combos? It is a method for food combination does not adhere to the natural or well-known combos and ingredients but still provides great taste.

Weird food combos that taste good

Here are 30 unusual food combinations that might be the favourite for everybody tomorrow. There is only one way to find out the great taste of these dishes and combos: to try them out.

1. Peanut butter and sriracha

This is a good weird food combo where the peanut butter dampens and smoothes out the spiciness that sriracha comes with. This combination has become a trend for a few years now. Add more ingredients like pickles, lime juice or basil to make it more adventurous.

2. Blackberry and rosemary

These two tend to cancel out each other’s flavour. While blackberry is sweet and tart to the taste, rosemary is savoury and bitter, tending to create a unique flavour that beats each flavour independently.

3. Popcorn and ketchup

Naturally, people can take their broccoli with ketchup or pickles with ketchup. But popcorn and ketchup are weird, right? Well, popcorn, ultimately flavoured with ketchup, is another new best topping and the taste is something that anyone needs to try.

4. Mango with chilli and lime

Mango is always sweet to the taste and is mostly eaten alone. But then, a weird but good food combination can be created using mango juice mixed with lime and flavoured with chilli. The unique taste is ushered in by the bitter taste of the lime and kinked up by adding chilli.

5. Avocado and chocolate

Avocado and chocolate make a crazy but nice and yummy combination. Though the taste is always great, the desirous thing in the combo is the texture of the ensuing chocolate dessert.

6. Steak and pomegranate

Something is always lacking in a freshly grilled steak: a burst of extra flavour that completes the tender juiciness of the steak. Pomegranate does the trick by providing that extra sweet and tart flavour to complement the salty and savoury taste of the meat.

7. Cheese and jam

Pairing cheese and jam could result in various flavours, depending on the type of cheese and jam being paired. Nevertheless, this weird combination of food is surprisingly delectable. They make a great dish.

8. Strawberry, basil and balsamic vinegar

The strawberry has a sweet juiciness, and the basil comes with a savoury taste, making the two a peculiar mix as one of the coveted summertime flavour combos. Adding balsamic vinegar to the flavour also brings out a distinct taste.

9. Peanut butter and bacon

Anyone who has tasted this combination would agree that the taste is as weird as the combination is. But at the same time, it makes sense and always leaves a peculiar feeling. Peanut butter is as universal as anything and can go with any food.

10. Watermelon and salt

Watermelon and salt could be among the weirdest food combos. So naturally, it does not cross most people’s minds to add anything to watermelon. Yet, salt added to watermelon enhances the sweetness that comes from it, creating a unique taste.

11. French fries and ice cream

French fries contrast with ice cream because the former is salty and crunchy while the latter is sweet and creamy. However, their combination is as pleasant to the taste buds, given that sweet and salty flavours always go hand-in-hand.

12. Black bean brownies

Black beans and chocolate sound like a crazy combination, but it is worth trying. One may feel that black bean brownies are different from other brownies, but that is not true. The taste is identical to other well-known brownies with a huge advantage.

13. Sage, rose hip, and elderberry tea

While elderberries give a unique flavour that is slightly between sweet and bitter, sage is distinctively bitter, while rose has a classical tart and sour taste.

14. Fried egg on pizza

To many, pizza and egg with a runny yolk is a perfect definition of a weird food combination. This combination sits well with the French, but it is no doubt pleasant to eat. It is one of the irresistible dishes you want to try.

15. Potato doughnut

Potato in the doughnut enhances the fresh and yummy texture while improving the taste to a large extent. Mashed potatoes in the doughnut can hardly be noticed. Still, the starch in the potato helps retain moisture while enhancing the doughnut's texture.

16. Chocolate and beets

Few people think of mixing beets with chocolate due to their bold and robust flavours. But as chocolate is becoming more receptive from chocolate recipes with many other foods, beets are also possible. This improves the moisture content and creates a rich, sweet, and irresistible dessert.

17. Egg sandwich with jam

These two foods separately are the perfect regular options for breakfast. Surprisingly, they are delicious when combined while minimising having to munch a separate piece of toast with jam.

18. Vanilla ice cream and soy sauce

Vanilla ice cream and soy sauce would be among some of the strangest food combinations, which turn out to be strangely delicious. While soy sauce is heavily savoury and salty, the creamy and delicate taste of vanilla ice provides a perfect complement for dousing the soy sauce's spiciness.

19. Melted chocolate on a cheese pizza

Melted chocolate on a cheese pizza could be somewhat unusual to some, but it is a delicacy, given that both foods are decadents that make good options for good times.

20. Popcorn and marshmallows

Popcorn is a recipe that most people delight in. The savoury taste of crispy popcorn can be enhanced by melting butter and marshmallow to create a unique taste of freshly popped and crispy popcorn.

21. Strawberries, yoghurt, and brown sugar

Sour yoghurt can be mixed with a drizzle of honey and chopped strawberries.

22. Peanut butter hamburgers

Peanut butter can go with anything from a sandwich with jelly to a spicy African soup. This same versatility also works well when applied to a burger.

23. Nutella and salted chips

Nutella with salted chips is a great snack recipe with a taste that beats the combination. The salted chips complement the sweetness of Nutella's thick chocolate flavour while adding a crunch to the creamy texture of the combo.

24. Banana and bacon

Bananas combined with bacon sound unnatural. But as strange as it may sound, the combination is worth the trial, especially when mixed in a savoury breakfast crepe, sprinkled with pecans and topped with maple syrup.

25. Bacon with chocolate

These two foods offer an upgrade to whatever food they are added to. What about having those together to upgrade themselves? The result would never betray expectations, as a nice immediate recipe would always be created.

26. Cottage cheese and pineapple

Cottage cheese and pineapple are unusual, but the combination is good and gives a unique and satisfying taste.

27. Macaroni and cheese with ketchup

What are some food combos? This combo may be weird, but the result is gratifying. Like other food combinations, it may be a no-no for some people. It may be considered the American version of creamy vodka sauce.

28. Watermelon and feta

This is a European favourite that is a well-known summer salad. The salad is topped with fresh herbs with sprinkles of lemon juice. The salty and creamy cheese of feta is prepared to move watermelon from a simple recipe to a refined salad.

29. Chicken and penne with maple syrup alfredo

The pleasing effect is like the bacon and maple syrup. One good way to come up with a preferable combination is to drizzle maple syrup over the alfredo pasta before compressing the mixture into a sauce.

30. Brie and jam sandwich

The mix, as weird as it may seem, is always a killer meal for the party. The somewhat creamy brie and soft jam complement each other to give a soothing feeling.

Variety, they say, is the spice of life. Food combinations bring out the excitement in preparing and eating food. These weird food combos only provide humans with the different methods their naturally given food can be enjoyed.

