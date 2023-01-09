Are you looking for a refreshing and indulgent dessert that will impress your friends and family? Look no further! This peppermint crisp tart recipe from South Africa is the perfect combination of minty, chocolatey goodness that will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more.

If you are a fan of peppermint and chocolate, this crisp peppermint tart is the recipe for you. With a creamy filling, chocolate chips, and crunchy bits of crisp peppermint bar scattered on top, this tart is sure to become a new favourite. Plus, making the peppermint dessert is super easy and only requires a few simple ingredients.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

25-30 minutes Total time: 45-50 minutes

45-50 minutes To serve: 6 to 8 people

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients to make the peppermint crisp tart (South African) recipe at home:

2 cups crushed Tennis biscuits (or any similar biscuit)

1 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 cup melted butter

1 x 400g can of condensed milk

1 tsp peppermint essence

1 cup chocolate chips

2 x peppermint crisp bars, chopped

Instructions

The instructions for making South African peppermint crisp tart are as follows:

Preheat your oven to 180°C. Mix the crushed biscuits, coconut, and melted butter in a large mixing bowl. Mix until well combined. Press the biscuit mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 23 cm tart tin. Use the back of a spoon or a measuring cup to press the mixture down firmly. Whisk together the condensed milk and peppermint essence in a separate mixing bowl. Pour this mixture over the biscuit base. Sprinkle the chocolate chips and chopped peppermint crisp bars over the top of the tart. Bake the tart in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove the tart from the oven and allow it to cool completely before slicing and serving.

Is peppermint crisp South African?

It is a popular chocolate bar in South Africa. It consists of a wafer layer coated in caramel and covered in a layer of dark chocolate. The chocolate bar is named after its distinctive flavour, which comes from the peppermint oil that is added to the caramel layer. The dish is a beloved treat in South Africa and is often used in various desserts.

Where are peppermint crisps made?

Where is peppermint crisp chocolate from? It is made by Nestle South Africa. It is a popular chocolate bar in South Africa and is known for its distinctive flavour. However, it was initially invented by Wilson-Rowntree in the 1960s. While the dessert is primarily popular in South Africa, it can also be found in other countries worldwide where Nestle products are sold.

How many calories are in a peppermint tart?

A slice of crisp peppermint tart could contain around 300-400 calories. It is difficult to say exactly how many calories are in a peppermint tart, as it will depend on the specific recipe that you use and the serving size. This is just an estimate, and the actual calorie content of your tart may vary depending on the specific ingredients and amounts you use.

This peppermint crisp tart recipe from South Africa is perfect for any occasion. Its refreshing peppermint flavour and indulgent chocolate chips make it a hit with adults and kids alike. So why wait? Give this recipe a try and enjoy a slice (or two) of minty, chocolatey heaven.

