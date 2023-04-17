One creator who shared a porridge recipe decided to release part two in an interesting way

The man brought all the heat as he responded to people who criticised his initial video for being too expensive

People were in stitches as the TikTok creator came in guns blazing with his vicious instructions on how to make the dish for cheap

The video got thousands of likes from people amused by the TikTokker's sense of humour. Online users could not help but crack up as the gent roasted his critics.

A Zulu gent made a cheap porridge after getting complaints from his followers. Image: TikTok/ @by_ndoyisile

The funny creator wrote a hilarious script to go with his recipe. Peeps were in tears as the TikTokker fired back at the audience.

TikTokker's sassy recipe for porridge goes TikTok viral

TikTok creator @by_ndoyisile shared a video of making porridge using bottled water and sugar from Woolworths. The clip was poorly received, and people complained that his recipe was expensive, so he made a follow-up video for broke people.

The man provided various instructions as he compared the cooking steps to various negative things that might be in another person's life. In the video, he tells people to tear pieces of bread into the porridge, like how men tear up their hearts. He also instructed viewers to use a bowl they bought on layby.

Watch the video below:

Online users comment on hilarious TikTok recipe video

People love hilarious content creators. People in the comments were more concerned that the guy put bread in his porridge at the end.

Kwanele Mthembu749 commented:

"Isinkwa pho."

Nondumiso Mathenjwa commented:

"Manje isinkwa. [And then the bread?]"

Mamogele commented:

"Maningi ama combo eningawaz shem nginxoxele. [There are many combos I do not know, forgive me."

Nomcebo zuma commented:

"Lalela I'm following u njengamanj."

Noluthando Sbahle commented:

"Bengith uyadlala ngendaba yesinkwa hebaaaana. [I though you were kidding about the bread.]"

Sade Ntshangase commented:

"Kunini ngithi yoh."

Vee commented:

"Must be Limpopo."

