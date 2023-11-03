Easy grilled chicken thighs (boneless and bone-in recipes)

Grilling chicken thighs is a delicious and simple way to prepare this popular cut of meat. The boneless and bone-in recipes are the same. The only difference is that bone-in chicken thighs have a rich and savoury flavour, while boneless chicken thighs are delicious and cook relatively quickly.

BBQ chicken thighs are a classic and delicious dish perfect for grilling. Here is how to grill chicken thighs:

Grilled chicken thigh recipe

Here is a basic recipe for grilling bone-in or boneless chicken thighs:

Ingredients:

4-6 chicken thighs (bone-in or boneless)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional marinade or seasoning (e.g., barbecue sauce, lemon herb, or teriyaki marinade)

Instructions:

Prepare the grill

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat, around 350-400°F (175-200°C). Make sure the grates are clean and well-oiled to prevent sticking.

Prepare the chicken

Using bone-in chicken thighs, you can trim any excess skin or fat. Boneless thighs are ready to grill as is. You can also use boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. If you want more flavour, marinate the chicken thighs for at least 30 minutes in your favourite marinade. Be sure to pat them dry before grilling if you marinate them.

Oil the chicken

Lightly brush the chicken thighs with olive oil. This will help prevent sticking to the grill and create a nice, crispy skin.

Grill the chicken

Place the chicken thighs on the preheated grill grates, skin-side down if they have skin. If you use bone-in thighs, start with the skin side down and flip them later. If using boneless, place them on the grill without skin-side distinctions.

Are you wondering how long to grill chicken thighs? Well, cook for 5-7 minutes per side for boneless thighs or 7-9 minutes for bone-in thighs. You will want to achieve an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) for safe consumption. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature.

Check for doneness

The chicken is done when it's no longer pink in the centre and the juices run clear. Check the thickest part of the thigh for the most accurate temperature reading.

Rest and serve

Once the chicken thighs reach the desired temperature and have a nice grill mark, remove them from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes. This redistributes the juices, ensuring a juicy and tender result.

Serve

Serve your grilled chicken thighs with your favourite side dishes. They go well with coleslaw, grilled vegetables, or a fresh salad.

Enjoy your grilled chicken thighs!

Remember that cooking times can vary depending on the size of the chicken thighs and the temperature of your grill, so it is essential to use a meat thermometer to ensure they are cooked through.

How to make chicken thighs taste better

There are several ways to make chicken thighs taste better by enhancing their flavour with seasonings, marinades, and cooking techniques. Here are some tips and ideas to elevate the flavour of your chicken thighs:

Marinate the chicken thighs

Marinating chicken thighs can infuse them with extra flavour. You can use pre-made marinades or create your own with ingredients like olive oil, garlic, herbs, citrus juice, soy sauce, or yoghurt.

Season generously

Do not be shy with your seasonings. Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper, and spices like paprika, cumin, oregano, thyme, or rosemary. You can also use dry spices for added flavour.

Use fresh herbs and aromatics

Fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, basil, and cilantro and aromatics like garlic, ginger, and onions can impart a delightful and aromatic flavour to your chicken.

Add citrus zest and juice

The zest and juice of lemons, limes, oranges can add a refreshing and tangy element to your chicken. Try using them in marinades or as a finishing touch.

Use olive oil and butter

Basting the chicken with olive oil or butter during cooking can enhance its flavour and keep it moist. You can also infuse the oil or butter with herbs and garlic for an extra taste.

Glaze with sauces

Glazing chicken thighs with sauces like barbecue, teriyaki, honey mustard, or hot sauce during grilling or roasting can add a tasty and caramelized finish.

Top with fresh salsa or chutney

Serving your cooked chicken thighs with fresh salsa, chutney, or relish made from ingredients like tomatoes, mangoes, or pineapple can provide flavour.

Brine the chicken

Brining chicken thighs in saltwater can keep them moist and impart flavour. Brine them for a few hours before cooking, then rinse and pat them dry.

Grill or sear for Maillard reaction

Grilling or searing the chicken thighs at high heat can create a flavorful crust through the Maillard reaction, adding a depth of flavour to the meat.

Smoke the chicken

Smoking chicken thighs can give them a delicious smoky flavour. Use wood chips or chunks appropriate for your grill or smoker for a unique taste.

Add heat with spices

Add heat with spices like cayenne pepper, chilli powder, or red pepper flakes if you like spicy flavours. Be mindful of your spice tolerance.

Pair with complementary sides

Accompany your chicken thighs with flavorful side dishes, such as roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, or a citrusy quinoa salad to enhance the overall meal.

Experiment with international flavours

Explore global cuisines and season your chicken with flavours from different parts of the world, such as Mexican, Indian, Thai, or Mediterranean.

How do you grill chicken thighs without burning them?

Grilling chicken thighs without burning them can be achieved by following key steps and using the proper techniques. Here is how to grill chicken thighs without burning:

Preheat the grill

Start by preheating your grill. A medium-high heat (around 350-400°F or 175-200°C) is usually ideal for chicken thighs. Ensure the grill grates are clean and well-oiled to prevent sticking.

Oil the chicken thighs

Before placing the chicken on the grill, brush or rub them with a light coat of cooking oil. This helps prevent sticking and promotes even browning.

Manage the flames

Ensure your grill has both direct and indirect heat zones. Using a charcoal grill, arrange the coals to create a two-zone fire. On a gas grill, leave one side on high heat and the other on low heat. This allows you to move the chicken away from direct flames if it starts to burn.

Watch the temperature:

Use a meat thermometer to monitor the internal temperature of the chicken thighs. They are safe to eat at an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Avoid overcooking, as this can lead to dry chicken.

Flip the Chicken

Start grilling with the skin side down if using bone-in thighs, as this helps protect the meat from direct heat. If you are grilling boneless thighs, there is no need to worry about skin orientation. Wait until the chicken easily releases from the grill grates before flipping. This usually takes 5-7 minutes per side.

Use a drip pan

Placing a drip pan beneath the chicken can help prevent flare-ups caused by dripping fat. This can help avoid burning and charring.

Sauce carefully

If you use a sauce or marinade, sauce the chicken during the last few minutes of grilling. Be cautious not to apply sugary sauces too early, as they can burn. Alternatively, you can serve the sauce as a dipping option.

Lid control

Keep the grill lid open for boneless thighs or when searing. For bone-in thighs, close the lid while grilling to help cook the chicken through evenly. However, do not leave it closed for too long to avoid flare-ups.

Check for flare-ups

Keep an eye on the grill for flare-ups caused by dripping fat. If you notice flames, move the chicken to the grill's cooler, on the indirect heat side, until the flames subside.

Rest the chicken

After grilling, remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes. This redistributes the juices, ensuring a juicy and flavorful result.

Why boil chicken thighs before grilling?

Boiling chicken thighs before grilling is a technique used for a few specific purposes:

Par-cooking for even cooking

Boiling chicken thighs briefly before grilling can help ensure they cook more evenly. This is especially useful when you have thicker or bone-in chicken thighs, which can be challenging to grill without burning the outside while ensuring the inside is fully cooked. Par-cooking in boiling water can partially cook the chicken, reducing the risk of undercooked or burnt areas during grilling.

Reducing grilling time

Boiling chicken thighs for a short period can help speed up the grilling process. If you are in a hurry or want to serve grilled chicken quickly, pre-boiling can help achieve a quicker cooking time on the grill.

Flavour infusion

Some cooks prefer to boil chicken thighs in a flavorful liquid or broth, which can infuse the meat with additional taste. For example, you can boil the chicken in a broth with herbs, spices, and aromatics to create a tasty base flavour.

How long does it take to grill a chicken thigh?

The grilling time for chicken thighs can vary depending on several factors, including the meat's thickness, the grill's temperature, and whether the chicken thighs are bone-in or boneless. As a general guideline, boneless chicken thighs typically take less time to grill than bone-in thighs. Here is an approximate grilling time for both boneless and bone-in chicken thighs at a medium-high heat of around 350-400°F (175-200°C):

Grilled boneless chicken thighs:

Grill for about 5-7 minutes per side.

Check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer, and remove them from the grill when they reach 165°F (74°C).

Bone-in chicken thighs:

Grill for about 7-9 minutes per side, with the skin side down to start.

Check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer, and remove them from the grill when they reach 165°F (74°C).

Remember that these are general guidelines, and the actual grilling time may vary based on your specific grill, its heat consistency, and the size of the chicken thighs. Using a meat thermometer is crucial to ensure that the chicken reaches the safe internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) while avoiding overcooking, which can result in dry chicken.

Following these steps, you can get grilled chicken thighs to perfection without burning them. Grilling is a skill that improves with practice, so do not be discouraged if it takes a few attempts to get it right.

