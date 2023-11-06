How to cook a spiral ham with pictures? (three different ways)

Spiral ham is a regular favourite during special occasions where loved ones gather and share a meal to celebrate important milestones, from birthdays to religious holidays. Spiral ham may seem challenging, but it is surprisingly simple once you have a foolproof recipe. Here, we discuss how to cook a spiral ham in three different ways.

A spiral ham is the ideal addition to a special event. Photo: Tom McCorkle

The right spiral ham recipe for your tastebuds will upgrade any food spread with delicious ham that is easy to serve. Whether you want to heat it quickly or take extra time for more flavour, knowing how to cook a spiral ham lets you add a tasty dish to a unique, homemade meal.

When choosing a spiral ham, picking one with glaze helps keep it tender and juicy. Other than that, which cooking method is best for your needs? Keep reading for more on how to upgrade your spiral ham, from adding more flavour to it to keeping it juicy without dehydrating it.

Does spiral ham need to be cooked?

Spiral hams are mostly cooked when purchased; therefore, you must heat them and add flavour. However, it is essential to note that not all hams are fully cooked, so it is best to confirm with the store that sold them first.

What do I need to cook a spiral ham?

What you need to cook your ham depends on your chosen method. Foil, a large spoon, and a homemade glaze are required for all three ways. You may also need a dish when cooking over a grill or in an oven.

How long should I cook a precooked spiral ham?

Coleman Natural Foods states that knowing how long to cook a spiral ham depends on your ham size, method, and cooking temperature. Depending on your preferred method, it may take an hour to a few hours.

The ideal temperature for spiral ham to be finished and served at is 140°F (60°C). Photo: VeselovaElena

How long does it take to cook a fully cooked spiral-sliced ham?

A ready-made spiral ham only needs to be warmed to a preferable serving temperature. The ideal temperature for spiral ham to be warmed up is 140°F, or 60°C. Slowly warming the ham at a low temperature ensures it heats to the bone without drying out.

How do you cook spiral ham so it does not dry out?

Even with taking precautions through slow cooking on low heat, your ham may dry out if not carefully watched. Wrapping your spiral ham in foil during specific cooking methods ensures that the juices stay within the meat and that it does not become tough or chewy.

Should you cover a spiral ham when cooking?

It is ideal to use foil to cover the ham to keep the juices in, but the ham glaze also adds flavour and keeps the meat juicy. You can make your glaze with either brown sugar and mustard.

How do you cook a spiral ham?

Here are the three tastiest ways to do it.

Slow cooking method

Slow-cooking a spiral ham will ensure a delicious result. Photo: LauriPatterson

Place the spiral ham in the crockpot with the spiral-cut part facing down.

Glaze the side of the ham facing upwards with your homemade or store-bought glaze.

You can close the lid or place foil on top of the ham facing upwards if impossible.

Slow cook the ham on a low heat until it reaches 140°F (60°C), or 20 to 30 minutes per pound.

You can put more juice over the ham for extra flavour when around half an hour is left.

Oven method

Cooking a spiral ham in the oven is an easy, delicious method with minimal prep. Photo: JerryB7

Preheat the oven to 250°F, or 121.11°C and put the ham on top of a shallow roasting pan facing down on the spiral.

Place the ham inside the oven and roast until it reaches 140°F (60°C) or for 13 to 16 minutes per pound.

Coat the ham with a glaze of your choice when the ham has 20 minutes left until it is done.

Grilling method

Constantly adding glaze every 20 minutes while the spiral ham is being grilled prevents it from drying out. Photo: Bruce Solov

Place the ham in a disposable foil baking pan and pre-glaze the ham, including in between the folds.

Set up the grill (or braai) and cook the ham with the spiral side facing downward.

Cook the ham until it reaches 140°F (60°C), or 12 to 13 minutes per pound.

Frequently baste the ham every 20 to 30 minutes until done.

Knowing how to cook a spiral ham will help you provide a delicious cut of meat that friends and family will happily dig into and enjoy. These three methods produce a tasty spiral ham that perfectly adds to a special meal.

