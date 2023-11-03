Best stewed chicken gizzard recipe (easy and tender)

Take a break from classic chicken recipes and dive into this rich, chewy and savoury chicken gizzard stew. Gizzards have a firm texture and a slightly gamey taste, which makes them a favourite among those who enjoy offal. With this chicken gizzard recipe, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful.

Chicken gizzards can be used in a variety of dishes. They are commonly used in stews, soups, stir-fries and even deep fried as a crunchy snack. In some cultures, they are grilled or skewered and cooked over an open flame. Delve into this recipe for something easy to make yet satisfying to eat.

Simple chicken gizzard recipe

A gizzard is an inside part of the digestive system of a chicken located side by side with the heart. It acts as the animal's stomach to grind up the food the chicken eats. Check out this recipe for chicken gizzards for a stellar dining experience.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes Total time: 1 hour 40 mins

1 hour 40 mins Servings: 4

What you need

You need the following ingredients to make stewed chicken gizzards:

½ kilogram of chicken gizzards

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup chopped tomatoes

1 or 2 chopped onion

2 tablespoons crushed garlic

A tablespoon of paprika

A teaspoon of black pepper for seasoning

Salt for seasoning

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to cook chicken gizzards tender:

1. Since chicken gizzards are considered as inner parts of chicken, wash them thoroughly until you cannot feel the sticky surface on them.

2. Boil them for an hour until they are tender, and add salt to give them taste.

3. Add some ingredients as the chicken gizzards boil. First, add olive oil, paprika and black pepper.

4. Cook the mixture until the gizzards turn brown.

5. Add vinegar to the mixture.

6. Fry the onions and cloves of garlic until they turn brown, and add them to the mixture.

7. Cook the mixture using medium heat while adding tomatoes to the cooked dish.

8. Next, stir them well.

9. Add water to the mixture and turn the heat down.

10. Cook the mixture for more or less 20 minutes.

11. Voila! Your stewed chicken gizzards are ready.

Are chicken gizzards healthy to eat?

Gizzards are a rich source of nutrients and offer various health benefits when included in a balanced diet. Here are some of these benefits:

They are an excellent source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscle tissues.

Gizzards are also high in iron, a mineral essential for haemoglobin production.

They are a good source of vitamin B12, which is necessary for red blood cell formation, nerve function and DNA synthesis.

Gizzards are relatively low in fat, making them a healthy option for those looking to lose weight.

They contain selenium, a mineral that has antioxidant properties to protect the cell from damage.

In addition, they are a good source of phosphorous that is essential for bone formation and maintenance.

They contain choline, which is a vital nutrient for brain development and function.

Nutrients in gizzards may help reduce the risk of heart disease by improving cholesterol levels and lowering blood pressure.

They are a good source of niacin, a B vitamin that helps to convert food into energy.

Wrapping up

This chicken gizzard recipe is the easiest way to prepare this tasty meal. Serve this finger-licking dish on a bed of white fluffy rice or any other starch side you and your loved ones prefer.

