How to brine pork chops (simple recipe with images)?

Brining is a simple yet effective way to transform ordinary pork chops into mouthwatering, tender, and flavourful ones. The cooking technique helps tenderise the meat from the inside out, resulting in juicy brined pork chops. Read on and learn the simple way of preparing brine pork chops and why the technique is essential.

Choosing the best brine for pork chops requires gathering a few essentials, such as sugar, kosher salt, water and other aromatics to add spice to your pork brine. If it is your first time preparing brined pork chops or you want to sharpen your kitchen skills, this simple pork chop brine technique will come in handy.

How to brine pork chops?

Before getting started, you may wonder: what is the formula for brine? The solution is more than just mixing up salt and water. To make the best chops, consider including additional seasonings to enhance the overall flavour.

What is the brine solution for pork chops?

The following are some ingredients you will need when preparing your brined bone-in or boneless chops.

Kosher salt: This will help season the meat and help with moisture retention.

Water: It is advised to use cold water.

Sugar: This one is optional, and you can substitute it with honey or maple syrup to balance the saltiness and enhance the flavour.

Spices and aromatics: You can use herbs, garlic, peppercorns, and bay leaves. They will help in adding depth to your brine.

A large mixing bowl or container to submerge your chops.

What is the formula for brine?

When preparing your solution, it is essential that you put the right amount of salt. This can be easily achieved using four tablespoons of kosher salt per 1 quart (4 cups) of water. However, if you are using fine table salt, you should reduce the amount to 3 tablespoons.

How do you brine pork chops before cooking?

Below is a simple recipe on how to prepare brined pork chops.

In your mixing bowl, add 4 cups of cold water with 1/4 cup of kosher salt. If you prefer a sweet-savoury balance, add 2-4 tablespoons of sugar. Mix the ingredients well until the salt and sugar completely dissolve in the water. Add some aromatics and spices, such as 1 Tbsp of whole black peppercorns, one clove of garlic, two sprigs of fresh herbs like thyme and rosemary, one strip of lemon rind, and bay leaves. Note that this step is optional as it adds flavour to the brine. Make sure to stir the ingredients to achieve a uniform brine solution. Next, put the chops into the brine, ensuring they are fully submerged.

5. Cover the container with plastic wrap or a lid and place it in a refrigerator. Let them brine for about 4 hours.

6. Once ready, remove your pork chops from the brine and pat them dry with paper towels. You can also rinse them thoroughly under cold water.

After following the simple steps highlighted above, you can now cook your pork chops using your preferred method, whether roasting, grilling or searing. It is essential to prepare a fresh brine for each brining session to ensure food safety, flavour quality, and consistent results. When cooking your meat, remember that you likely do not need to add any more salt to the meat after brining.

How long should you brine pork chops for?

When brining your pork chops, it is crucial to stick to the recommended time frame. This is because over-brining can make the pork chops more mushy and saltier. It is worth noting that the duration depends on their thickness.

Thicker chops can benefit from a longer brining time, while thinner ones may require less time. For instance, the best brining times for the one-inch-thick chops is between 30 and 45 minutes. Pork chops 1 to 2 inches thick will require 1 to 2 hours of brining.

You can now impress your family and friends with mouthwatering, tender, and flavourful brined pork chops. Brined pork chops can be cooked by incorporating endless creative twists such as roasting, grilling or searing.

