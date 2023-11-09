Best stuffed Cornish hen recipe ideas: how to make it

Cornish hen recipes gained popularity due to the elegance factor and versatility of the hen. Whether you are a chef or an amateur cook, learning how to cook Cornish hens is easy, and the recipes are diverse and can be altered as desired. Read on for ideas for your next meal.

Cornish hen recipes are easy to follow and can be prepared for the whole family or a private dinner for two. This is also a great alternative to turkey for Thanksgiving.

Why is it called Cornish hen?

Cornish hens are neither from Cornwell nor hens. The name makes them sound exotic when they are simply small chickens.

What is the difference between a Cornish hen and a regular hen?

There are two main differences between a Cornish hen and a regular hen (chicken): size and texture. Cornish hens are smaller than the average, so they are typically served as an individual portion. As for the differences in texture, Cornish hens are harvested younger, making the meat more tender when cooked.

Do you have to remove anything from a Cornish hen before cooking?

The giblets are usually removed before the hens are sold. However, some butchers may choose not to clear the cavities, meaning you would have to before you start cooking.

How long does it take to cook two Cornish hens?

It usually takes 30 to 50 minutes to bake hens in an oven. The time is subject to change depending on oven temperature, the size of the meat and whether or not they have been stuffed.

Should Cornish hens be cooked covered or uncovered?

It is advised to cook Cornish hen uncovered to achieve the golden-brown colour. However, covering it with foil while in the oven will keep the meat moist, and removing the foil during the last 10 minutes will allow the skin to get golden and crispy.

Below are three easy Cornish hen recipes: stuffed, oven-baked and in a pressure cooker. Ingredients and steps have been included.

Stuffed Cornish hens recipe

This Morrocan-inspired recipe combines apricot chunks, almonds, cinnamon, and honey drizzle. While most cooks may prefer rice for their stuffing, this recipe substitutes rice with couscous.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 chicken stock cube

1/4 cup dried apricots (chopped)

2 Cornish hens

Salt

1/2 cup couscous

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of black pepper

Preparation method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Add half a cup of water in a small pot, the chicken stock, apricots, and 1/4 teaspoon salt over moderately high heat. Allow the mixture to simmer, and then add the couscous. Stir and cover for 5 minutes. Using a fork, fluff the couscous and add the crushed almonds, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper, cinnamon, 1/2 tablespoon of butter, and sugar. Stuff the hens with the couscous and place them on the breast-side up in a small roasting pan. Coat with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast for 25 minutes. To keep the meat juicy, drizzle the pan juices on the hens using a spoon. Continue roasting until just done. When done, wait 5 minutes before serving.

Crispy Cornish hen oven recipe

Fans of garlic and spicy foods will enjoy this cajun recipe. It follows a similar preparation process for roasted chicken and includes brown sugar, which can be substituted with honey glaze for a hint of sweetness.

Ingredients:

2 Cornish hens

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons paprika

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic, onion and chilli powder

Ground black pepper

Preparation method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all the seasoning with oil and rub the hens inside and outside. Place hen on a baking dish and in the oven for 45-50 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Melt butter in the small pan, then add the minced garlic. Stir and let it simmer for 2 minutes. Pour sauce over the meat and serve.

Instant Pot Cornish hen recipe with yoghurt sauce

The Instant Pot recipe has the added advantage of cooking your hen in one pot, meaning less time cleaning up afterwards. Depending on the size of your pressure cooker, you can place both at the same time.

Ingredients:

2 Cornish hens

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon oil

1 chicken stock cube

1/2 onion chopped

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ginger paste

Ingredients for yoghurt sauce:

1 cup plain Greek yoghurt

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric (optional)

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons honey

Preparation method:

Combine the oil, honey, salt, pepper, garam masala, garlic, and ginger in a bowl to make a paste. Rub the paste all over the hens. Put the hens in the fridge, uncovered, to marinate overnight. Heat your Instant Pot using the saute setting and add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil. Insert the meat and brown on both sides. Add the chicken stock cube, lemon juice and onion to the Instant Pot and the browned hens. Set the Instant Pot to pressure cook for 20 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then use the quick release to release the remaining pressure. Place on an oven-safe sheet and broil for 3-5 minutes, until the top has browned and the skin has crisped. Serve whole with the yoghurt dipping sauce.

Yogurt Sauce:

Mix the yoghurt with the lemon juice, honey, turmeric (optional), salt and garlic. Adjust measurements to taste if desired.

What makes Cornish hens so good?

The smaller size of the hen produces more tender and juicy meat, which elevates the flavour compared to regular chicken. The small size also adds to the elegance factor when plating, which is why restaurants serve it.

What kind of meat is a Cornish hen?

They taste like chicken but are more tender and juicy. They are also typically served whole because they are smaller than a standard chicken.

The Cornish hen recipes provided can be prepared in the oven or a pressure cooker. The ingredients can change depending on how many people you serve.

