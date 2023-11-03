How to cook Italian sausage (four easy ways with images)

Italian sausage is made from ground pork stuffed into casing shells. It has a distinctive taste from fennel seeds, red pepper flakes and seasoning. Go through these details as they explore how to cook Italian sausage.

Raw uncooked Italian sausages on a plate on a white marble background, green salad, vegetables and tomato sauce around. Photo: Natasha Breen

Source: Getty Images

Most packaged Italian sausages come pre-cooked. Nonetheless, your preferred cooking method will enhance the final taste of the sausage.

What is the best way to cook sausages?

Explore these cooking methods of cooking Italian sausages depending on how you intend to consume them, the ingredients available and how much time you have. They also provide creative ways of preparing sausages.

How to cook Italian sausage on the stove

Cooking sausages on the stove is one of the most common preparation methods. However, you can add a little kick and flavour by adding onions and bell peppers.

Ingredients

You need the following ingredients to make two servings of Italian sausages.

Hot Italian sausage (1300 grams)

Unsalted butter (3 tablespoons)

Bell peppers (2)

Thinly sliced onion (1 medium-sized)

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Black pepper (1 teaspoon)

Preparation method

Follow these steps to determine how long it takes to cook Italian sausage on the stove.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a large cast iron skillet over medium heat and allow the butter to melt. Once the butter has melted, place the Italian sausages into the skillet and sear them for 2 to 4 minutes per side until the skin looks slightly charred. Transfer the sausages to a holding plate. Add the remaining butter to the same skillet, and once melted, add the onions and sauté them for 2 minutes. Add the sliced bell peppers and sauté them for 3 to 4 minutes. Add salt and black pepper to the bell peppers and onions, then stir the sausages back into the skillet. Allow them to rewarm and for the flavours to marry for 1 minute before serving with your preferred accompaniment.

Pan-frying

Pan-frying is one of the most preferred methods by beginners looking for ways to cook sweet Italian sausage since it is straightforward. It is also a go-to method for making sausages for breakfast.

Grilled Italian sausages in a cast-iron pan on a cloth napkin over a white marble table. Photo: Natasha Breen

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

The following ingredients make two servings of hot sausages.

Hot Italian sausage (1300 grams)

Vegetable oil (1 tablespoon)

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Black pepper (1 teaspoon)

Red or white wine (1 glass)

Preparation method

Follow these steps if you intend to pan-fry sausages.

Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable cooking oil to a pan and turn the heat to medium. Add the sausages to the pan and allow them to brown, occasionally turning them while gently pressing down. After browning the sausages, deglaze the pan using red or white wine. Turn down the heat to low and allow the sausages to soak up the flavours from the sauce for about 10 to 15 minutes, occasionally turning them. Serve with your preferred accompaniment.

How to cook Italian sausage on the grill

Grilling is a creative way of cooking Italian sausages since it adds a hint of the grilled flavour. However, it is not the most straightforward method as it can accidentally cause the sausages to go too dry or burn.

However, if done correctly, your sausages will acquire a crispy exterior and maintain their juiciness inside. The trick is ensuring the grill's temperature is constant throughout the process.

Ingredients

Depending on your preferred grilling method, these are the ingredients you will require:

Hot Italian sausage (1300 grams)

Beer (3 cups )

Water (1 cup)

Thinly sliced onion (1 medium-sized)

Vegetable cooking oil (1 tablespoon)

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Black pepper (1 teaspoon)

Grilled Sausage on the flaming grill. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa

Source: Getty Images

Preparation method

Meanwhile, explore these two grilling methods. The ingredients will vary depending on your preferred method of preparation.

Direct grilling

This is the simplest method of grilling method. Follow the following steps to achieve the best results:

Preheat the grill to a medium-high heat level. Using a thermometer, ensure the grill's internal surface temperature gets to around 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the recommended Italian sausage cooking temperature. Spray some oil on the grill rack for a non-stick effect. Using a fork, poke holes in the sausages and allow its juices to flow. Doing this will prevent the sausage from splitting and bursting while on the grill. It also allows the inside to cook evenly. Carefully place the sausages on the grill rack, spacing them so they do not touch. Allow the sausages to grill for 10 minutes on each side; the cooked side should have a golden brown colour. Serve by themselves or with your accompaniment of choice.

Poaching then grilling

For a little hint of flavour, consider this creative yet simple method for anyone looking for recommendations on how to cook Italian sausage for pasta. Like the simple grilling method, the poaching then grilling method ensures your sausages have an extra juicy flavour.

Follow these steps for the yummiest grilled sausages:

Add water, beer, onions, salt and pepper to a wok pan and combine on medium to high heat. Using a fork, poke holes in the sausage. Add the sausages to the pan. Once the liquid in the pan starts to boil, turn the heat to low and allow it to simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the sausages from the pan to a preheated grill set at medium to high heat. Ensure to space the sausages to prevent them from sticking together. Grill the sausages for about 5 minutes until they are golden brown. Allow them to cool, and serve them with your preferred accompaniment.

Baking

Baking is the simplest method of preparing sausages since it requires minimal effort. It is also preferred since it requires minimal ingredients.

Ingredients

You need the following ingredients to make two servings of Italian sausages.

Hot Italian sausage (1300 grams)

Vegetable cooking oil (1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Black pepper (1 teaspoon)

Preparation method

Follow these steps for the yummiest-tasting baked sausages:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Using a fork, poke holes in the sausages. Grease the bottom of a baking dish using oil and transfer the sausages into the baking dish, spacing them and ensuring they do not touch each other. Sprinkle the salt and black pepper on the sausages, cover the baking dish using aluminium foil and place the dish in the oven. Bake the sausages for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and allow the sausages to bake for 10 minutes until they are evenly browned. Once browned, allow them to cool and serve with your preferred accompaniment.

Regardless of your preferred preparation method, serve your Italian sausages with peppers or stir-fried vegetables for a low-carb meal. Alternatively, top them with marinara sauce and some creamy provolone cheese.

If you wish to pair your Italian sausages as a side dish, these are some of the alternative accompaniments:

Italian pasta salad

Minestrone soup

German potato salad

Spicy baked French fries

Tortellini pasta salad

Creamy potato bake

Frequently asked questions

Go through these questions as they explore why some cooking methods are preferred. They also highlight some facts about cooking Italian sausages.

Should you boil Italian sausage before cooking?

Boiling sausages before cooking is a personal preference. However, parboiling them before grilling is advised, especially if you want them to retain their juiciness.

How long does it take to boil Italian sausage?

You are advised to parboil them for 10 to 15 minutes until they attain a grey colour throughout. Afterwards, you can fry them until they achieve a golden brown colour.

Is it best to boil or pan-fry sausages?

You can cook sausages by boiling or pan-frying them. Generally, boiling and baking are considered the healthiest methods since they do not require that much oil. Pan-frying is a good, quick option, especially when using a healthy oil.

Have you been looking for recommendations for diverse ways of cooking Italian sausages? If that is the case, you can cook them on a stove, pan-fry them, grill them or bake them.

