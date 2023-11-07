While the creamy dill pickle pasta salad is a mouthful of words, it is also a mouthful of flavour! The meal comes with veggies with a tangy and dilly flavour, a nice crunch from the pickles, tender bites from the pasta, and a yummy richness from the cheese. Check out this delicacy’s recipe, which you can cook in just 25 minutes.

This delicacy is a perfect make-ahead side dish for any meal.

When the weather gets warm and the picnic season begins, it is time to enjoy this pasta salad with your loved ones. It is one of the quintessential warm-weather foods that have a place at any picnic table, potluck or backyard barbeque.

Easy dill pickle pasta salad recipe

Incorporate this salad recipe into your weekly meal prep to help your family have a balanced diet.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8 people

Dill pickle pasta salad ingredients

There are various ways to prepare this delicacy, depending on your desired flavour. Here are the standard ingredients to use:

1 pound dry rotini pasta

8 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese sliced into cubes

2 cups diced dill pickles

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Incorporate this salad recipe into your weekly meal prep to help your family have a balanced diet.

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

⅔ cup pickle juice

½ white onion minced

2 cloves garlic minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Creamy dill pickle pasta salad step-by-step cooking instructions

The preparation method for this scrumptious dish is pretty straightforward. Here is a guide to help out in the process.

Cook the pasta to al dente according to the package directions. Next, drain the pasta and let it cool completely. Add the pasta, cheese cubes, diced dill pickles, dill and chives to a large salad bowl. In a separate dish, whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, pickle juice, garlic, salt, onion and black pepper together.

A chef whisking a mixture in a bowl.

5. Toss the dressing and salad ingredients together until combined.

6. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

7. Next, toss the salad with an additional ¼-½ cup pickle juice (optional).

8. Top the salad with extra pickles, dill and chives.

Pasta salad with Italian dressing recipe

This delicacy is the perfect make-ahead side dish for any meal you may have.

Pasta salad ingredients

This easy-to-make quick pasta salad recipe only requires a few ingredients.

4 cups of cooked, drained and rinsed tri-colour rotini

½ of diced black olives

½ cup cubed Colby Jack cheese

½ cup of pepperoni

¾ cup Italian dressing

¼ cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese for garnish

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

Preparation method

Follow the steps below for a seamless process when preparing this delicacy.

Cook the rotini pasta for a few minutes. Then, drain and rinse it with cold water. In a large mixing bowl, add the cooked pasta, cheese, black olives, pepperoni and red pepper. Drizzle half the Italian dressing over the top and toss until everything is well-coated.

A bowl of pasta, cheese and black olives.

5. Next, cover the bowl and place the pasta salad into the refrigerator for 2 hours so the flavours meld together.

6. When ready to serve, add the remaining Italian dressing, toss to combine and then portion into separate bowls.

7. Lastly, top with freshly grated cheese and serve immediately.

What are the five mistakes to avoid when making pasta salad?

While everyone has their own favourite way of making pasta salad, there are a few mistakes that every home chef has made when putting together this salad:

Overcooking the pasta

Using the wrong pasta shape

Not salting the pasta water

Adding the wrong cheese

Adding chunky raw veggies

What pairs well with dill pickles?

Dill pickles are versatile and can be paired with other foods. Some of them include brats, hotdogs, burgers and sliders.

What is the nutrition of dill pickle salad?

When the weather gets warm and the picnic season begins, it is time to enjoy this pasta salad with your loved ones.

One cup of prepared salad contains 150 calories, 11 grams of fat and three grams of protein. In addition, it has 380 mg of sodium, two grams of fibre, three grams of sugar and 12 grams of carbohydrates.

This dill pickle pasta salad recipe is the easiest way to prepare this side dish. The aroma can convince any guest hurrying to leave to stay a little longer and join you for dinner or lunch.

