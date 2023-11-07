Best homemade meatball sub recipe with garlic bread

Tucking into a delicious sandwich after a long day always hits the spot, and meatball subs are the perfect comfort food for any occasion, especially when it is homemade with love. Here, we discuss the best homemade meatball sub recipe to make and ways to add a unique twist.

Meatball subs are simple to make, quick to assemble, and tasty, to top it off. A delicious, quality homemade meatball sub recipe will come in handy for all occasions, from looking for a tasty but fast dinner idea to mini meatball sub sandwiches to add to a snack platter.

The best meatball subs do not need fancy recipes, high-end meat, and hard-to-pronounce ingredients. A simple recipe with quality ingredients readily available at your local produce store will still create a mouth-watering sub that all who taste it will enjoy and look forward to again.

How to make meatball subs

The Food Network says you should begin by putting the mince into a bowl and adding the relevant ingredients of one large beaten egg, chopped-up onion, garlic, bread crumbs, and other flavours into the mix.

Stir the ingredients until combined yet not finely mixed. Once done, roll the meat into the meatball shape and place it in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Put the now-baked meatballs onto your sub, along with your preferred sauces and relish.

What does a meatball sub contain?

According to The Modern Proper, the standard meatball sub recipe contains meatballs placed into a garlic roll and topped with cheese (usually mozzarella) and marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade works.) You can add or take away certain ingredients as you see fit, depending on your personal preference.

What goes well on a meatball sub?

If you want alternative ideas for tasty extras to add to your meatball sub, you can always switch up your standard ingredients for a tangier or spicier sandwich. Hungry Howies suggests elements like mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños, and sliced sausages to increase the flavour.

How to prepare meatballs?

Before creating the best homemade meatball sub, you must make the main ingredient: meatballs. You can purchase the meatballs ready-made and shaped from your local produce store, or you can buy mince and make it yourself.

If you wish to make them, I Heart Naptime offers a delectable yet simple recipe. The ingredients include mince, eggs, onion, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic, parsley, and salt and pepper.

What sauce goes well with a meatball sub?

Finishing off the sub with a delicious garnish and fresh relish adds one last bit of taste into the mix. Mariana sauce is most often used, but you can add options like hot sauce, sweet chilli sauce and other flavours which compliment the Mariana sauce and not work against it.

Alternatively, you can add a different sauce, including an Alfredo sauce, mustard, or other savoury options.

Do you put mayo on a meatball sub?

Meatball sub recipes vary for those with a unique palate, and you can add whichever condiments you wish to your meatball sub. Pillsbury's website mentions a flavoursome California Meatball recipe that includes mayonnaise for those wanting to change their standard meatball sub.

According to the recipe, once you are done putting your sandwich together, you may add mayonnaise to both sides of your cut bun and finish it off with your meatball mixture, along with lettuce and sun-dried tomatoes.

The best homemade meatball sub recipe has simple, easy-to-follow instructions while creating a mouth-watering sub that you can tuck into whenever you are in the mood for a delicious, quick meal.

