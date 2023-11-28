Best Calico Beans recipe with bacon: How to make it

Are you craving a hearty, flavourful dish filled with texture? Calico beans with bacon will give you the satisfaction you desire. It is perfect for a cold winter day, picnics, campfires, potluck, parties, and cookouts. The Calico Beans recipe is easy to follow when planning a special meal for family and friends. Most importantly, the meal is an excellent option if you want healthy and nutritious food to add to your diet.

Calico Beans can be made with various beans, such as kidney beans, lima beans, and pork beans, as well as ground beef, bacon, and a sweet and savoury sauce. This saucy and tasty meal is called Cowboy Beans or Trucker Beans and can be served as a main course or side dish.

Recipe for Calico Beans

Excellent side dishes to serve alongside Calico Beans include crust or cornbread, Barbecue chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, hamburger, and poached eggs. Whether for yourself or a group of friends, the Calico Beans recipe discussed here can be slightly adjusted to achieve the great taste you desire.

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup bacon, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can of pork and beans

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans

1 (15-ounce) can butter beans

1 (15-ounce) can lima beans

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar or 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dry yellow mustard powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Liquid smoke (optional )

Barbeque sauce (optional)

Preparation methods

There are three ways to make Calico Beans. You can use the oven, slow cooker, and the stovetop method. Each method is yummy in its way, based on your preparations.

Calico Beans slow cooker method

The Calico Beans crock pot method is one of the best for those who want all the juice from their beans. It takes longer to prepare, but it cooks your beans perfectly with tenderness and not crunchiness.it is meaty, thick, and creamy. Below is the simple preparation method for your slow cooker Calico Beans.

In a large skillet on medium-high heat, stir and brown the ground beef and bacon for approximately 10 to 12 minutes; Once cooked, drain the excess liquid and transfer the mixture to the slow cooker; Combine diced onion, drained kidney beans, drained butter beans, and two cans of pork and beans (including their juices) in the slow cooker; Add brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, barbecue sauce, salt, celery, garlic powder, and mustard to the mixture; Thoroughly mix the ingredients, cover the slow cooker, and cook on high for four hours or low for eight hours; Adjust seasoning with salt to taste (approximately one teaspoon is suggested); Serve alongside your preferred side dish.

Stovetop method

This method is similar to using a crockpot or slow cooker, but the only difference is using a stovetop. It retains the meal textures and taste.

Heat a large Dutch oven, pot, or sizable saucepan over medium heat; Brown the bacon, onion, and ground beef in the pot; Remove any excess fat and grease; Add all the beans, brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, salt, and mustard; Stir the mixture thoroughly; Reduce the heat, cover, and let it simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally; Serve and enjoy!

Oven-baked method

Do you like your beans caramelised, crispy, and crunchy? You can take this casserole calico dish for picnics and large gatherings. It takes 15 minutes of active prep work and approximately 40 minutes to cook in the oven. Here are the easy steps to follow:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees; Prepare the bacon until crisp by cooking it in a Dutch oven, casserole dish, or microwave, then drain; Dice the onion, sauté it with the bacon, and then remove excess fat; Cook the ground beef and remove excess fat; Combine brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, garlic, celery, salt, and ketchup in a medium bowl and keep aside; Combine butter beans, pork and beans, lima beans, and kidney beans in a 9 x 113-inch baking pan; Blend the sauce with the beans; Add in the cooked bacon, ground beef, and onion; Bake in the oven for 40 minutes until heated through; Serve and savour!

What is a serving of Calico Beans?

A serving of Calico Beans is about 1/2 (112g) to 1 cup. However, it can vary based on personal preference and the used recipe. It contains 150 to 263 calories in one serving and is a good source of protein, fibre, and iron.

How do you jazz up canned beans?

You can add extra taste to canned beans with different methods and ingredients. To make canned beans taste better, you can roast, refry, or make saucy beans. Here are a few ingredients to add to those beans to make it hearty:

Freshly grated ginger

Red pepper flakes

Honey and Dijon mustard.

Coriander, cumin, and fennel

Adobo sauce

Thyme, oregano, rosemary, and sage

Splash of bourbon

Miso paste

Calico Beans meal is one of the easiest to make without breaking the bank. Though the ingredients vary by choice, following a simplified Calico Beans recipe like the one discussed will help you achieve the great taste you long for.

