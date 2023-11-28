Best smokeless venison roast recipe: How to cook deer roast

During hunting season, nothing is better than seeing a full freezer and filled tummies around the table. This venison roast recipe is a get-up-in-the-morning set-it-and-forget-it kind of recipe. At the end of the day, expect a protein-packed meal filled with veggies that celebrate the beauty of your deer harvest.

To achieve tender venison roast, cook at a low temperature for longer. Photo: Shaiith

The deer roast recipe has a strong wild flavour compared to the meat of domesticated animals. Still, it can be cooked with different ingredients while maintaining the same outstanding result. Delve into the recipes below on how to make this crowd-pleaser meal.

Slow cooker venison roast recipe

Shoulder or neck roast has lots of connective tissue that, if cooked improperly, remains rubbery and unpleasant. However, this recipe offers an easier and more convenient way to ensure your meat is tender.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Cooking time: 8 hours

8 hours Total time: 8 hours 15 minutes

8 hours 15 minutes Servings: 6-8 servings

What you need

Deer roast has a strong wild flavour compared to the meat of domesticated animals. Photo: Joff Lee

You need the following ingredients to make this slow-cooker venison roast:

3-4 pounds venison roast

A teaspoon of dried thyme

1½ cups of venison or beef stock

A teaspoon of pepper

A teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons tomato paste

A teaspoon of dried parsley

A tablespoon of cooking fat

5 minced garlic cloves

A tablespoon of vinegar

1 chopped onion

4-5 diced carrots

2 large potatoes

2 tablespoons arrowroot powder or cornstarch (optional)

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to cook flavourful, tender and juicy venison roast using the slow cooker process:

Dry your meat piece thoroughly with a paper towel to remove any liquid or blood, and sprinkle salt over it. Next, heat the oil in a cooking pot and sear the meat until brown. Once seared all over, transfer the roast to the bottom of a slow cooker.

A chef adding meat pieces to a cooker. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

4. Pour the stock into the cooker while adding vinegar, tomato paste, thyme, pepper, parsley and half of the garlic.

5. Then, add the carrots, potatoes and onions on top.

6. Sprinkle salt and garlic on top

7. Set the slow cooker to low and cook for 8 hours until tender.

8. When you are ready to serve, remove the meat and shred it on a chopping board.

9. To make it gravy, mix the arrowroot powder or cornstarch with a bit of the dripping from the strained pot to make a slurry.

10. Next, add the rest of the drippings and the slurry to a small saucepan and reduce over medium heat for 10 minutes.

11. Serve and enjoy!

Venison roast ready to serve. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Perfect venison roast

This scrumptious meal consists of deer meat, vegetables and herbs slowly cooked in a mixture of wine and broth.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cook time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes Total time: 2 hours 50 minutes

Ingredients used

To make this mouth-watering roast, you will need the following ingredients:

3 tablespoons of butter

1 pound of deer meat

½ cup of red wine

4 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon thyme and rosemary

4 stalks of celery

4 large carrots cut into pieces

1 onion

1 quart beef broth

Salt and pepper

Cooking directions

Follow the steps below for a seamless process when preparing this meal.

Heat butter in an oven over medium/high heat. Add the meat until completely browned. Next, remove the meat and set it aside. Add onions, celery and carrots to the oven. Allow the veggies to cook for about 5 minutes, stirring while adding salt and pepper. Then, transfer the veggies to a bowl. With the oven still hot, pour in the red wine.

Red wine in a cooking pot. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

8. While the red wine simmers, add garlic, rosemary and thyme.

9. Let the meal cook for about four minutes.

10. Add the meat and veggies back to the oven and pour the broth

11. Cover the oven and cook for 2-3 hours.

12. Voila! Your venison roast is ready.

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and the best-researched answers to them are discussed below.

Does venison take longer to cook than beef?

Venison cooks faster than beef. Therefore, it is vital to cut its pieces thicker to avoid overcooking or drying them out.

How do you cook venison to tenderness?

To achieve tender venison roast, cook at a low temperature for longer. .

Venison roast can be cooked with different ingredients while maintaining the same outstanding result. Photo: ClarkandCompany

What to serve with venison roast?

There are various side dishes to serve with this meal. They include mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, rice and grilled asparagus.

With this venison roast recipe, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful. Adjust the ingredients and preparation method depending on the number of expected guests.

