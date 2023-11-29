5 easy ground pork recipes: How to make the tasty dish

Have you ever considered ground pork as an alternative to beef or chicken? If not, you are in for a surprise when you come face to face with the amazing, tasty flavours you can whip up. Pork is brimming with protein vital for building and repairing muscles. This article shares some of the best ground pork recipes you should try in your next cooking experience.

With these ground pork recipes, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful. Photo: Burcu

These ground pork dishes are resourceful and guarantee an excellent experience for all family members. However, it is crucial to highlight that there are several variations when preparing these delicacies. Read on to master these variations and learn to make the most of each ground pork recipe.

Simple recipes for ground pork

From addictive appetizers to main dishes like breakfast casserole, we put ground pork in nearly everything! Go through these recipes and grab those ground pork packets the next time you go grocery shopping.

1. Ground pork burgers

Ground pork is usually made from pork shoulder. Photo: Lauri Patterson

These delicious burgers are ready in about 15 minutes for a quick, tasty dinner.

Preparation: 5 minutes

5 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total minutes: 15 minutes

15 minutes Servings: 4

What you need

Below are the ingredients to make this quick meal for a stellar dining experience.

1 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 buns

A teaspoon of garlic powder

½ oats

A teaspoon salt

Olive oil

Preparation method

Follow the step-by-step guide on how to prepare these burgers seamlessly.

Combine all the ingredients in a dish and mix thoroughly to distribute the spices evenly. Divide the mixture into four parts and make burger patties. Squish them with your hand while ensuring the middle is not too thick so they cook evenly.

Burger patties on a flat surface. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

4. Preheat the cooking pot and pour some olive oil.

5. Next, place the burgers in the pot, cover with a lid and cook for about 4 minutes per side or until well cooked.

6. Serve and enjoy!

2. Ground pork and pepper stir-fry

Ground pork is a great option for family dinners. Photo: Krit

This simple and spicy stir-fry is a crowd-pleaser that will leave your guests yearning for more.

Ingredients

Here is what you need when preparing this dish:

1 pound ground pork

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoons cooking oil

½ sliced onion

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

Sesame seeds

Rice

Cooking directions

This scrumptious meal takes about 25 minutes to be ready. Use this guide below to ensure you get the steps right.

Add the cooking oil to a skillet and cook the ground pork over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes.

Ground pork in a cooking pot. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

2. Then, season with cumin and chilli powder.

3. Add the onion and pepper and stir until the onion is well cooked.

4. Serve on a bed of white fluffy rice or any starch side.

3. Ground pork bolognese

This is one of the quickest ground pork recipes ever. Photo: The Washington Post

This classic weeknight staple unlocks new levels of awesomeness during dinner. The best part is that preparing and cooking takes less than an hour.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total time: 45 minutes

45 minutes Servings: 6

Ingredients

The items required to make this meal are available in your pantry, so you do not have to make a trip to the market. They are outlined below:

500g ground pork

1 red onion

2 carrots

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon thyme

3 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon sugar

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking guide

This 5-step-preparation method is pretty straightforward.

Fry the onions, garlic and thyme in olive oil until they soften. Next, add the pork and cook until browned. Add the vinegar and sugar and stir until well-cooked. Reduce the heat and cover to simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the sauce is thick. Now, it is ready to be served. Bon appetite!

4. Ground meatballs

These meatballs are the ultimate comfort food. Photo: LauriPatterson

Meatballs have existed for ages and transcend cultures, known and devoured by different names. They can be served straight or doused in sauces, soups and gravies.

What you need

Here are the ingredients you will require to make this delicacy:

1 pound ground pork

¼ cup milk

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon oregano

2 tablespoons cooking oil

10 chard leaves

1 tablespoon cup chèvre

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

The steps outlined below will help you make this tasty meal that is fun to serve for any occasion.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Next, mix the oregano, salt, ground pork, milk, breadcrumbs and garlic powder in a large bowl until well incorporated.

A chef mixing ingredients in a bowl. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

3. Divide the mixture into 8 patties, 3 inches across.

4. Arrange the meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for about 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160°F

5. Remove from the oven and let it rest for about 3 minutes before serving.

5. Ground pork breakfast casserole

Serve this meal on a weeknight to make your regular day feel special. Photo: Rudisill

Source: UGC

Want to make restaurant-quality breakfast at home? Then, we have found the best recipe for you!

What you need

Below are the ingredients you will need for this meal.

1 pound ground pork

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

12 eggs

1 red bell pepper

1 cup diced sweet potato

6 cups spinach

2 cups mushrooms

1½ cups milk

1 onion

Olive oil

Preparation method

Follow the guide below to prepare this meal for 12 people.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat the olive oil in a cooking pot and add the ground pork to cook until browned. Then, add the diced sweet potatoes and cook for about 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms, onion, and red pepper and sauté. After 3 minutes, add the spinach and stir until everything is combined. Next, add the ground pork and veggies to a baking tray. Whisk the eggs, black pepper and milk in a large bowl and then pour into the casserole dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Viola! Your meal is ready to serve.

A casserole of ground pork. Photo: Penpak Ngamsathain

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and the best-researched answers to them are discussed below:

What is ground pork made of?

Ground pork is usually made from pork shoulder. In addition, it sometimes includes trimmed ends of the loin.

Is ground pork healthier than ground beef?

Since ground pork is less fatty than ground beef, it can be a healthier choice. Nonetheless, ensure you choose your accompaniments accordingly.

You can make various meals using pork, as it is an incredibly versatile meat. These ground pork recipes will convince guests hurrying to leave to stay a little longer.

