How to make easy Au Jus recipe (with or without drippings)

Au jus is a delicious and easy-to-make sauce you can serve with various dishes, including roast beef, prime rib, and French dip sandwiches. It is a game changer in every meat dish and will leave family and friends coming for more. This Au Jus recipe comprises simple ingredients that will be ready in less than 15 minutes. So, are you curious about how to make it?

Au Jus has a gravy powdered mix in a packet, making it easier to use. But then, making Au Jus sauce at home is more natural and allows you to use drippings for more flavour. You can keep the sauce for three to four days in an airtight container inside your fridge.

How do you pronounce Au Jus?

This gravy mix is pronounced as "o zhoo" or "Zhoo" in French or "Oh joo" in English. According to Merriam Webster dictionary, it is pronounced as "ō-ˈzhü(s)" or "ō-zhᵫ." Likewise, Au Jus is pronounced as "oschü" for German speakers.

What is the meaning of Au Jus mix?

Au Jus is a French culinary term meaning 'with juice'. So, Au Jus mix is a thin gravy or juice from cooked or roasted meat. This juice is used as a side dish or can be poured over roasted chicken, beef, noodles, and casserole or served as a dip for beef sliders.

What is Au jus sauce made of?

Generally, this thick sauce is made from beef drippings but can also be made without the drippings. Here are the ingredients needed to make up your finger-licking homemade Au Jus mix.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter or beef drippings

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or gluten-free all-purpose flour (optional)

1/3 cup red wine vinegar or dry red wine

2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup red onion chopped or onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic minced or garlic powder

Thyme (optional)

Rosemary (optional)

How to make Au Jus

You can make an Au Jus in two ways: with or without drippings. The difference is that making the sauce without drippings involves using butter while making it with drippings involves using beef drippings. Below is the recipe for Au Jus with or without drippings.

Start by melting the butter (or beef drippings) in a saucepan over medium-high heat. If you have leftover beef or meat drippings in a roasting pan, you can use that on the stovetop to cook your sauce directly; If you want to thicken the sauce with flour, sprinkle it and garlic/onion powder into the mix. Cook and whisk for one to two minutes until a smooth, thin brown paste forms; Gradually add the vinegar/red wine while whisking continuously for two minutes until the sharp alcohol smell dissipates. You will notice a colour change, and the roux will thicken; Slowly pour in two cups of beef broth, whisking vigorously to combine. Then add the remaining broth and Worcestershire sauce; Season the sauce with thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper according to your taste; Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for five minutes or until it slightly thickens; Strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve to remove any solids; Serve the sauce with your preferred dish.

What is a substitute for Au Jus powder?

What can be used instead of Au Jus? Different soups, sauces, and substitutes for Au jus powder mix or homemade Au Jus exist. These substitutes give a similar taste. Check a list of the substitutes below:

Bouillon Cubes Sauce

Beef broth

Brown Gravy

Onion soup mix

Beef stock powder

Beef Consomme

With or without drippings, the Au Jus sauce is a moisturiser and extra flavour to every meat dish and other meal. Considering the Au Jus recipe shared, the sauce is easy and quick to make and can be stored for days whilst retaining its nutrients.

