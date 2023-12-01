Best stuffed split chicken breast recipes with sauce

Spread love and happiness regardless of the occasion by serving your loved ones chicken breasts. Cooking chicken breast is considered a tricky protein as it dries out fast, gets tough and chewy when overcooked, and offers little flavour. However, here are bone-in split chicken breast recipes that you can try for your guests and loved ones.

This article shares some of the best chicken breast recipes you should try in your next cooking experience. You will never regret trying out these chicken recipes.

Lemon-herb roasted split chicken breast recipes

Here is a basic recipe for split chicken breast:

Ingredients

For the chicken:

Four split chicken breasts (bone-in, skin-on)

Two tablespoons of olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Four cloves garlic, minced

One teaspoon of dried thyme

One teaspoon of dried rosemary

One teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon slices for garnish (optional)

Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

For the sauce:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

Three cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

One teaspoon of lemon zest

One teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

For the Chicken:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Pat the split chicken breasts dry with paper towels and place them on a baking sheet. Mix olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried thyme, rosemary, dried oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the seasoning mixture evenly over the split chicken breasts, making sure to coat both sides. Place the seasoned chicken in the preheated oven and roast for about 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). The skin should be golden brown and crispy. Optionally, baste the chicken with the pan juices halfway through cooking to add extra flavour and moisture. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. This allows the juices to be redistributed.

For the sauce:

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant. Pour in the chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, and dried oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer the sauce for 5-7 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly. Once the chicken is cooked, drizzle the lemon garlic sauce over the stuffed chicken breasts. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley. Serve the stuffed split chicken breasts with your favourite sides, such as roasted vegetables, rice, or a salad.

Cast iron bone-in chicken breast recipe

Cooking bone-in chicken breasts in a cast iron skillet is a great way to achieve crispy skin and juicy, flavorful meat. Here is a simple recipe for cast iron skillet bone-in chicken breast:

Ingredients

Two bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts

One tablespoon of olive oil

One teaspoon of smoked paprika

One teaspoon of garlic powder

One teaspoon of onion powder

One teaspoon of dried thyme

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme) for garnish (optional)

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels. This is crucial for achieving crispy skin. Mix smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of the chicken breasts. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and heat until shimmering. Place the chicken breasts, skin side down, in the hot skillet. Sear for 3-4 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Flip the chicken breasts using tongs. If your skillet is oven-safe, transfer it directly to the preheated oven. If not, transfer the chicken to a preheated oven-safe dish. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C) and the juices run clear. Remove the skillet from the oven and let the chicken rest for a few minutes. This allows the juices to be redistributed. Optionally, garnish with fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme) for extra flavour. Serve the bone-in chicken breasts with lemon wedges on the side.

This method is the same as a pan-roasted bone-in chicken breast recipe and should result in beautifully crispy skin and tender, juicy meat. Adjust the seasoning and customize the recipe with your favourite herbs and spices. Enjoy your delicious cast iron skillet bone-in chicken breasts!

How long does it take to boil split chicken breast?

The cooking time for boiling split chicken breasts can vary depending on factors like the size of the breasts and whether they are bone-in or boneless. Here is a general guideline.

Bone-in split chicken breast

Simmer them in boiling water for approximately 30 to 40 minutes for bone-in split chicken breasts.

Boneless split chicken breast

Boneless split chicken breasts will generally require less time. Simmer boneless split chicken breasts for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Ensure the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 165°F (74°C) to ensure it is safe to eat. To check the temperature, use a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken without touching the bone.

Cooking times can vary based on factors such as the size of the chicken breasts, altitude, and the intensity of the simmer. Always use a meat thermometer to confirm doneness, as relying solely on the cooking time can lead to overcooking and dry chicken.

How do you cook chicken breasts and keep them moist?

Keeping chicken breasts from drying out during cooking is a common goal, as they can quickly become dry and tough if not handled properly. Here are several methods to help you retain moisture when cooking chicken breasts.

Brining

Brining involves soaking the chicken in a solution of salt and water before cooking. This process helps the chicken retain moisture. You can add other flavourings to the brine, such as herbs or spices.

Marinating

Marinating chicken before cooking can infuse flavour and add moisture. Use acidic ingredients like vinegar, yoghurt, or citrus juice in your marinade. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 30 minutes or, for more flavour, several hours or overnight.

Pounding or Butterflying

Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness or butterfly them. This ensures the chicken cooks more uniformly, reducing the risk of overcooking and drying out.

Using bone-in, skin-on chicken

Cooking with the split bone-in chicken breast and skin helps retain moisture. The bone acts as an insulator, and the skin helps trap moisture during cooking.

Searing

Searing the chicken on high heat before finishing it in the oven or stove helps lock in juices. This creates a flavorful crust while keeping the inside moist.

Cooking at the right temperature

Avoid cooking chicken breasts at high temperature, which can lead to faster moisture evaporation. Aim for medium to medium-high heat, adjusting as needed during cooking.

Using a meat thermometer

Invest in a meat thermometer to accurately gauge when the chicken is cooked. Cooking to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) ensures the chicken is safe to eat without overcooking.

Resting

Allow the cooked chicken to rest for a few minutes before slicing. This gives the juices time to redistribute throughout the meat.

Basting

Baste the chicken with its juices or a flavorful liquid during cooking. This can add moisture and enhance flavour.

Cooking in foil or parchment

Cooking chicken in foil or parchment paper helps to trap steam and moisture. This is especially useful for baking or roasting.

Add moisture with sauces

To add moisture and flavour, serve chicken with sauces, gravies, or pan juices. Consider making a simple pan sauce with broth, wine, or cream.

What is the difference between a chicken breast and a split chicken breast?

The main difference between chicken and split chicken breast is their preparation and presentation. Here is a breakdown of each:

Chicken breast

A chicken breast is a boneless and skinless meat cut from the chicken's chest. It is often sold as whole, boneless, and skinless pieces.

Split chicken breast

A split chicken breast is a chicken breast that is still attached to the bone, usually split along the breastbone with the backbone, and sometimes the ribs are still intact. It is often prepared by splitting the whole chicken down the backbone.

Following these steps, you can perfectly split chicken breast recipes without overcooking or drying them. Cooking is a skill that improves with practice, so do not be discouraged if it takes a few attempts to get it right.

