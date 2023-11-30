How to make deep-fried Oreos: the best recipe at home

Some food lovers argue that everything tastes better when fried. If that is anything to go by, you must try deep-fried Oreos. Go through these easy steps on how to make deep-fried Oreos at home and impress your friends and loved ones.

Deep-fried Oreos have an added perk, especially if served hot with a sprinkle of icing sugar. If you have Oreos and wish to add a dash of flavour, a difference in texture and a burst of flavour when eating them, go through these details on how to make deep-fried Oreos.

Deep-fried Oreo recipe

Deep-fried Oreos are one of the best treats; preparing them requires a handful of ingredients and minimal cooking skills. You can make this delicious snack with this simple recipe.

Recipe developer Jennine Rye curated an easy recipe you might want to follow to impress your loved ones. She confesses, "I love how simple and fun this recipe is! It only takes a few minutes to mix a pancake batter, and then the Oreos fry quickly. It is not the most healthy food, but they are delicious!"

Ingredients for fried Oreos

You will need the following ingredients for eight deep-fried Oreos:

1/2 cup of all-purpose baking flour

3/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 large egg, room temperature

2/3 cup of whole milk

8 Oreos

Oil for frying

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Cooking instructions

Follow these steps for the best results when frying Oreos:

Mix the flour, granulated sugar, salt, and baking powder in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg and milk. Create a well in the dry ingredients and slowly add the wet ingredients into the well. Whisk everything in to form a mixture. Heat the oil in the deep fryer to 350 F. Break an Oreo through the middle and dip it into the batter using a fork. Ensure the Oreo gets fully coated in the butter before dipping it in the oil. Allow the Oreo to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. The results are a hot chocolatey Oreo, a gooey cream filling and a fluffy and golden coating. Remove the Oreos from the oil and place them onto an absorbent kitchen towel for a minute or 2. Serve the deep-fried Oreos with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Tips

Follow these tips to get the best results for finger-licking food deep-fried Oreos:

Use double-stuffed Oreos

If you enjoy the gooey taste of cream in your pastries, consider the double-stuffed Oreos. They contain more cream, which melts during frying, making them more delicious to bite into.

Serve immediately

Any pastry tastes best from the oil; hence, these deep-fried Oreos are no exception. However, they will still taste good after a few hours.

Hot oil

Ensure the oil is hot enough to fry the Oreos quickly. If the oil is not hot enough, the batter will soak up the oil and become soggy. As a result, the deep-fried Oreo will become soggy instead of fluffy.

Drain the oil

Allow the deep-fried Oreo to drain the excess oil by laying them on kitchen paper towels before serving. Doing so helps prevent them from reabsorbing the oil draining off and ensures they maintain their fluffiness.

What is the best oil for fried Oreos?

Oils with a high smoke point, such as avocado, canola, or vegetable oil, are preferred. Ensure not to add too many Oreos at once; doing so might crowd the pan and cool the oil, leading to oil-saturated Oreos, which take longer to cook.

What is fried Oreo batter made of?

The fried Oreo batter comprises all-purpose baking flour, baking powder, granulated sugar, salt, an egg and milk.

Why are my fried Oreos soggy?

Leaving the Oreos to cook for too long makes them soggy. Therefore, ensure the oil is hot enough for frying. You are also advised against overcrowding your pan.

How do you preserve deep-fried Oreos?

Allow them to cool on a drying rack or kitchen paper towels before storing them. Doing so will prevent moisture build-up and ensure they maintain their crispiness. You are also advised to keep them in an airtight container.

How do you keep fried Oreos fresh?

Allowing them enough time to cool helps prevent moisture build-up, which could result in their going bad. Storing them in an airtight container also helps keep them fresher for longer.

If you wish to bring the experience from the fair back home, consider trying out this recipe. These easy steps on how to make deep-fried Oreos are straightforward and less time-consuming, and the result will impress you and your loved ones.

