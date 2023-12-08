Best easy clotted cream recipe: How to make it at home

Although a somewhat unappetizing name, clotted cream is a delicious spread that is a real treat and an essential accompaniment to scones. It is famous in the Southwest English countries of Cornwall and Devon and is a game changer during traditional afternoon tea. This article highlights the clotted cream recipe you should try in your kitchen.

To make clotted cream, you will only require one ingredient: heavy whipping cream. Photo: Debby Lewis-Harrison

Source: UGC

Clotted cream gets its name from how it develops a crust on the top during the long, slow cooking. This separates the cream, leaving you behind with a thick top and a liquid underneath. Read on to learn how to make the most of these homemade clotted cream recipes.

Simple clotted cream recipe

You can create this tasty spread using two methods: the oven or stovetop. Discover how to make this topping from the comfort of your home.

Cooking in the oven

This method should give you a slightly more flavoursome cream. The best part is that most of the process can take place while you sleep.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 12 hours

Chill time: 8 hours

Total minutes: 20 hours 5 minutes

Servings: 10

Because of its thickness, clotted cream creates the perfect bed for a layer of jam. Photo: Christinepemberton

Source: UGC

What you need

To make clotted cream, you will only require one ingredient: heavy whipping cream. Ensure the cream’s milk fat percentage is 35% or higher.

1 pint heavy cream (not ultra-pasteurized)

Preparation method

Although this recipe for clotted cream is time-consuming, it will all be worthwhile once you take the first bite. Use the guide below to ensure you get the steps right.

Preheat the oven to 170-180F. Next, pour the cream into a glass baking dish or shallow casserole.

A chef pouring cream into a casserole. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Place the cream in the oven uncovered for 12 hours to develop a skin.

4. Carefully remove the dish from the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

5. Once cool, cover the casserole and refrigerate for 8 hours straight.

Cream in a baking dish. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Then, gently skim the thick layer of the cream from the surface, leaving behind the thinner liquid.

7. Stir the skimmed mixture to create a smooth texture, depending on your desired consistency.

8. Store the clotted cream in a sealed container in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Cooking on a stovetop

This method is quicker but requires more attention. The final result depends on the fat content of the cream.

Ingredients

You can adjust the cream for this recipe depending on the number of guests.

1 cup heavy cream

Cooking guide

This 6-step-preparation method is pretty straightforward.

Pour your cream into a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan. Next, place the pan on the hob and set it to the lowest setting possible. After about an hour, a thick layer will form on the cream. Remove the crust and place it into a bowl. Wait for another layer to form and repeat the steps, scraping it into the bowl until you have used up all the cream. Then, place the cream in a sealable container and leave it in the refrigerator for 12 hours.

Transferring clotted cream to a container. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and their best-researched answers are discussed below.

What is so good about clotted cream?

Clotted cream has the richness of butter but the creaminess of whipped cream. Because of its thickness, it creates the perfect bed for a layer of jam.

Is clotted cream similar to whipped cream?

Interestingly, both products are made with heavy cream. However, clotted cream is heated and separated for a denser texture, while whipped cream is whipped into airy peaks.

What is a substitute for clotted cream?

A good substitute for clotted cream is mascarpone cheese. It provides a similar richness when used as a spread or topping for scones and desserts.

What goes well with clotted cream?

Scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream. Photo: Monitor6

Source: UGC

Besides the typical scones and clotted cream pairing, it is excellent slathered on:

Waffles

Cornbread

Muffins

Crumpets

French toast

Pancakes

Rolls

Quick bread

There is nothing more luxurious and decadent than clotted cream on a scone! Follow this clotted cream recipe that will convince guests hurrying to leave to stay a little longer.

READ ALSO: Galito's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about the Galito's menu. The South African fast-food chain prepares one of the best chicken delicacies in South Africa.

Galito's customers can eat at any of their restaurants countrywide or order for home or office deliveries. Menu items include meals like chicken specials, kiddies' specials, burgers, and a wide selection of sides.

Source: Briefly News