Sweet homemade eel sauce recipes with and without sake

Eel sauce is a thickened soy sauce that is the perfect condiment to add flavour to grilled fish or drizzle on sushi. The best part is that you can make this gravy in the comfort of your home with only a few ingredients. So, take all your dishes to the next level with these quick and easy eel sauce recipes!

The most basic version of eel sauce is made of mirin, sugar and soy sauce. Photo: Liudmila Chernetska

Source: UGC

Due to its salt and sugar content, this flavoring can be preserved for months in the fridge without going bad. With these eel sauce recipes, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful.

Simple eel sauce recipe

Homemade sauces are totally worth the extra effort! They take minimal time to make and taste fresh. Depending on your preference, you can prepare this sauce using sake or not.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 1 jar

Ingredients used

Below is what you need to make this gravy with sake:

¼ cup mirin

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup sake

¼ cup sugar

Salt to taste

Cooking guide

Follow this preparation method on how to prepare eel sauce seamlessly.

In a small pan, mix the sake and mirin over medium heat.

A chef adding mirin to the saucepan. Photo: GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Next, boil the mixture to allow the alcohol content in sake and mirin to evaporate.

3. Add the soy sauce and sugar to the mix until they dissolve entirely.

4. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes or until reduced to half.

5. Then, add a pinch of salt.

6. Allow the mixture to cool off and store in an air-tight container.

Easy eel sauce recipe without sake

Worry not if you run short on sake; you can make this delicious condiment without it.

Preparation time: 3 minutes

Cook time: 13 minutes

Total time: 16 minutes

Servings: 1 cup

What you need

Nitsume sauce is made by simmering five simple ingredients to a salty, sugary reduction that is perfect atop your favourite dish.

½ cup mirin

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to prepare homemade eel sauce.

In a small pot, combine the sugar, mirin and soy sauce. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and let it simmer for 5-10 minutes until reduced and thickened. Mix the water and cornstarch in a bowl to make a slurry.

A culinarian adding cornstarch to a sauce pan. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Next, add the gravy to the slurry and stir until well combined.

5. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes until the relish thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

6. Continue to reduce if you prefer a thicker consistency.

Stirring eel sauce in a small pot. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Lastly, let it cool completely before using or storing.

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and the best-researched answers to them are discussed below:

What is eel sauce made of?

The most basic version of this dressing is made of mirin, sugar and soy sauce. You may choose to incorporate sake for your preferred result.

Is eel sauce fishy?

Contrary to its name, eel sauce has no fishy smell or taste in the traditional sense. This is because no fish parts are used in its preparation.

What is another word for eel sauce?

Homemade sauces are totally worth the extra effort. Photo: Annabogush

Source: UGC

This topping is also known as unagi, kabayaki or nitsume. It is thicker than soy sauce.

These eel sauce recipes require essential ingredients that come together quickly with some prep time. However, it is crucial to highlight that there are several variations when preparing this delicacy.

READ ALSO: 7 easy scones recipes in South Africa: how to make them soft and fluffy?

Briefly.co.za shared easy scones recipes. Scones are a perfect snack, especially if you have them with hot drinks like tea for breakfast.

Your first time using these scones recipes might be easier than you think, and you will get better after several baking rounds. Baking can turn out to be a great way of spending weekends and free time.

Source: Briefly News