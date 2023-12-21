Simple and moist carrot cake recipe: Icing, guidelines and tips

Carrot cake is a popular dessert worldwide due to its moist and flavorful nature. The enduring delicacy has been around for centuries, and its evolution continues to make it a favourite among cake enthusiasts. Different preparation methods have been adopted, but the best carrot cake recipe satisfies individual tastes.

A homemade carrot cake decorated with mastic sweet carrots. Photo: Oleksandr Sytnyk/Cris Cantón (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carrots are the key ingredient in carrot cake. They are natural sweeteners and a great source of Vitamin A, which is essential for good vision. Their inclusion makes the cake a slightly healthier option compared to other desserts.

Simple carrot cake recipe with butter

Carrot cakes are known for their moist nature, which is made possible by the natural sugars in carrots. The retained moisture helps keep the cake from drying out.

Carrot cake frosting is one of the best things about this dessert. The frosting is often done with cream cheese, creating a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. The creaminess of the frosting complements the moistness of the cake. Follow this easy carrot cake recipe for the best outcome;

Carrot cake ingredients

For the cake, you will need;

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups finely grated carrots

1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

For the cream cheese icing, you will need the following;

8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Carrot cake baking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

Mix the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. In another bowl, whisk the oil, applesauce, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract until well combined.

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

5. Fold in the grated carrots, crushed pineapple, and chopped nuts (if using).

Ensure the batter is even. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops with a spatula.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

8. Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. For the cream cheese icing, beat the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until smooth and creamy.

Beat butter until smooth. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10. Once the cakes are completely cool, spread a layer of cream cheese icing on top of one cake layer. Place the second layer on top and frost the top and sides of the entire cake with the remaining cream cheese icing.

11. Optionally, garnish with additional chopped nuts or shredded carrots.

12. Slice, serve, and enjoy your delicious, moist carrot cake!

Slice, serve, and enjoy. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carrot cake icing without cream cheese recipe

Butter-based icing is a delicious alternative to cream cheese frosting and complements the flavours of carrot cake nicely. Follow this simple carrot cake icing recipe;

Butter icing ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar (confectioners' sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons milk

Butter icing instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter until creamy.

2. Gradually add the powdered sugar, a little at a time, and continue to beat until well combined and smooth.

Ensure the icing cream is smoothly mixed. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Add the vanilla extract to the mixture and beat until incorporated.

4. Gradually add the milk, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency. Adjust the amount of milk based on how thick or thin you want the icing to be.

5. Continue to beat the icing until it is smooth and fluffy.

6. Once your carrot cake has completely cooled, spread the icing evenly over the top of the cake using a spatula or a butter knife.

Spread icing using a spatula or butter knife. Gif: @inspiredtaste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Optionally, you can garnish the icing with chopped nuts or shredded carrots for added texture and flavour.

Why does carrot cake fall in the middle?

Your carrot cake may collapse in the centre for various reasons like;

If it is not fully baked in the centre

Baking at a very low oven temperature

Using too much leavening agent (baking soda) can cause the cake to rise too quickly and collapse.

Not using enough leavening agents, which are crucial in helping the cake rise by releasing carbon dioxide.

Opening the oven door too soon can cause the cake to lose heat and collapse.

Overloading with moist ingredients or using too much liquid contributes to a heavy batter.

A homemade carrot cake on the white table. Photo: Liu Shanshan

Source: Getty Images

Why do carrots turn black in carrot cake?

The carrots usually turn black due to the enzymatic browning reaction. It occurs when certain enzymes in the carrots react with oxygen. An alkaline substance like baking soda can accelerate the reaction.

Carrot blackening can also result from using old carrots that have started to rot. Ensure you use the right amount of baking soda and fresh carrots to prevent it. You should also grate carrots just before mixing them into the batter to minimize exposure to air.

How long before carrot cake goes bad?

The shelf life of carrot cake depends on how it is stored. If you store it at room temperature, it can last for 3-4 days. If refrigerated, it can last for 5-7 days. If you freeze it, it can last for up to 3 months. However, the cake may not taste as good as when it was freshly baked.

How to know if carrot cake is undercooked

Here are the top signs to check to determine if a carrot cake is undercooked;

Insert a toothpick or cake tester into the centre of the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake is cooked.

Lightly press your finger into the centre of the cake. If the cake springs back, it is cooked.

The cake will also start pulling away from the pan's sides when it is done.

Use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the cake. A fully cooked cake typically registers around 210°F (99°C).

Slice of homemade carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and fondant carrots. Photo: Jenifoto

Source: Getty Images

Moist carrot cake recipes are generally straightforward, making them ideal for experienced and novice bakers. The delicacy is suitable for year-round enjoyment and can be served at celebrations, gatherings, or simply as a delightful treat.

