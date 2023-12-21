Easy sponge cake recipe: How to bake a cake step by step?

A sponge cake is a timeless favourite dessert known for its light, airy, and spongy texture. The classic dish has evolved and continues to be a staple in home baking. Learn how to prepare the fluffy dessert from scratch with the simple sponge cake recipe outlined below.

Sponge cakes are easy to prepare due to the few ingredients required. They can also be a base for other desserts and are well-suited for layering. Due to their light texture, they absorb flavours well, making them suitable for soaking with syrups or serving with fruits and creams.

Simple vanilla sponge cake recipe with oil

Oil is a perfect replacement for butter when baking a sponge cake from scratch. The recipe yields a moist, tender, and flavourful dessert.

Vanilla sponge cake ingredients

These are the ingredients needed to bake a tasty vanilla sponge cake. You can add other preferred ingredients for your favourite frosting or decorations.

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

1 cup (240ml) vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups (240g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Vanilla sponge cake cooking instructions

Learn how to bake the cake step by step using these instructions.

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans or line them with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar together until well combined and slightly thickened. This can take about 2-3 minutes.

3. Gradually add the vegetable oil while continuing to beat the mixture. Add the vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

4. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl.

5. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in three parts. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.

6. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops with a spatula.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

8. Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 10 minutes and then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Once the cakes are completely cool, you can frost and decorate them as desired. Alternatively, you can serve the cakes as is or dust them with powdered sugar.

Hot milk sponge cake recipe with butter

The dessert gets its name from the warm milk used in the batter. This delightful dish has a tender crumb, and the recipe is similar to the one above but with a slight twist.

Hot milk sponge cake ingredients

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups (400g) granulated sugar

2 cups (240g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (240ml) whole milk

1/2 cup (120g) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Hot milk sponge cake cooking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan or two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs with an electric mixer until they are thick and pale. Gradually add the sugar while continuing to beat until the mixture is well combined.

4. In a saucepan, heat the milk and butter over medium heat until the butter is melted. Do not boil; heat until the mixture is warm. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the egg and sugar mixture, mixing at low speed until combined.

6. Slowly add the hot milk and butter mixture to the batter, mixing until smooth. The batter will be thin.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan(s).

8. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes (adjust if using different pan sizes) or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

9. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Once the cake is completely cool, you can frost it with your favourite icing or dust it with powdered sugar.

11. Slice and serve!

Victoria's sponge cake recipe

The Victoria sponge cake is a classic British dessert consisting of two layers of sponge cake. A layer of jam and whipped cream is placed between the cake layers.

Victoria's sponge cake ingredients

For the sponge, you will need the following:

1 cup (225g) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup (225g) granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 cups (225g) self-rising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the filling, you will need the following:

1/2 cup (about 150g) strawberry or raspberry jam

1 cup (240ml) heavy whipping cream

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Victoria sponge cake cooking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and line two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy. You can use an electric mixer for this.

3. Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract and mix until combined.

4. Sift the self-rising flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Gradually add the dry and wet ingredients, folding gently until just combined.

5. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops. Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. The cakes should be golden brown.

6. Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 10 minutes and then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

7. Once the cakes are completely cool, spread the jam over the top of one of the cakes. Whip the heavy whipping cream in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form. Spread the whipped cream over the jam.

8. Place the second cake on top, creating a sandwich. Dust the top with powdered sugar if desired.

9. Slice and serve!

What are the four types of sponge cakes?

The fluffy dessert comes in different forms, and the four common types are:

Victoria: A classic British dessert consisting of two layers of sponge cake filled with a layer of jam and whipped cream. Essential ingredients include eggs, sugar, butter, and flour.

A classic British dessert consisting of two layers of sponge cake filled with a layer of jam and whipped cream. Essential ingredients include eggs, sugar, butter, and flour. Genoise: A French dessert made by whipping whole eggs with sugar and then folding in sifted flour and melted butter. The essential ingredients are whole eggs, flour, sugar, and melted butter. Chemical products like baking soda are not used.

A French dessert made by whipping whole eggs with sugar and then folding in sifted flour and melted butter. The essential ingredients are whole eggs, flour, sugar, and melted butter. Chemical products like baking soda are not used. Chiffon: It has the characteristics of both butter and sponge cake. Ingredients include egg yolks, sugar, flour, baking powder, vegetable oil, and egg whites beaten to stiff peaks.

It has the characteristics of both butter and sponge cake. Ingredients include egg yolks, sugar, flour, baking powder, vegetable oil, and egg whites beaten to stiff peaks. Angel food: This cake is white, airy, and extremely light. Essential ingredients include egg whites, flour, sugar, and sometimes cream of tartar. It does not contain any fat or egg yolk.

What makes it a sponge cake?

The dish is known for its light, airy, and spongy texture. The primary leavening agent is the air incorporated into the batter by beating eggs.

Traditional recipes add no chemical leavening agents like baking soda and baking powder. Modern methods incorporate small amounts of baking powder for additional rise.

What is the secret to a good sponge cake?

The secret to a good sponge cake is to use the right ingredients. You should also follow the recipe carefully and be attentive to details to ensure you do not miss an important step.

What is the function of eggs in sponge cake?

The primary functions of eggs in sponge cake include;

They provide leavening through the air incorporated into the batter. When the eggs are beaten, they trap air and create a stable foam that helps the cake rise.

They enhance flavour and contribute to the cake's golden colour.

They add tenderness and moisture to the cake.

The proteins in the cake act as binders and hold the ingredients together, creating a cohesive structure.

To utilize eggs effectively, you can separate the yolks from the whites. The yolks are beaten with sugar until thick and pale, contributing to the cake's flavour, moisture, and emulsification. The egg whites are beaten separately until stiff peaks form, providing the leavening and structure.

What happens if you add extra eggs to the cake?

Cake relies on a specific ratio of ingredients for the desired outcome. Adding extra eggs is likely to have the following consequences:

The cake can become rubbery with a dense texture.

Too many eggs can lead to flavour imbalance due to the overpowering eggy taste.

It can alter the structure of the cake, making it too heavy and less airy.

What is the function of milk in sponge cake?

Milk is not a common ingredient in sponge cake recipes but can be used to adjust the moisture content and flavour profile. It contains proteins that help bind the ingredients, giving the dessert a smooth texture.

Enjoy the baking experience with the easy sponge cake recipe above. You can adjust the ingredients to your liking.

