Simple chicken curry recipe: What is the secret to a good curry?

Chicken curry’s global popularity reflects its ability to cater to a wide range of tastes. The versatility is made possible through factors like nutritional balance, enticing aroma, and the ease of customizing the dish. Several variations of the chicken curry recipe are available, and the one adopted depends on cultural significance and culinary preferences.

Chicken curry is a staple in many cuisines worldwide, including Indian, African, Malaysian, Thai, and Caribbean cuisines. The recipe’s adaptability allows for the inclusion of different ingredients that suit personal taste.

Simple chicken curry recipe

The dish has become an essential part of the local South African cuisine. Prepare the best chicken curry with coconut milk using the recipe outlined below.

South African chicken curry ingredients

1.5 kg chicken, cut into pieces

2 large onions, finely chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

1 cinnamon stick

3 cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

400 ml coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Cooking instructions

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until softened and golden brown.

2. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger to the pot and sauté for another minute until fragrant.

3. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides.

4. Once the chicken is browned, add the chopped tomatoes, curry powder, ground coriander, ground cumin, turmeric, and paprika to the pot. Mix well to coat the chicken in the spices.

5. Add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and bay leaves to the pot.

6. Pour in the coconut milk and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir everything together.

7. Bring the curry to a simmer. Then, reduce the heat to minimum, cover the pot, and let it cook for about 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the chicken is tender and cooked.

8. Remove the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and bay leaves once the chicken is cooked.

9. Garnish the chicken curry with fresh coriander leaves before serving.

10. Serve the chicken curry over rice or with your favourite bread.

Indian chicken curry recipe

The Indian curry dish is generally spicier than the South African version, which typically tastes milder and sweeter. Here is how to make chicken curry the Indian way.

Indian chicken curry ingredients

2 lbs skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

2 tsp salt

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 1/2 tsp minced fresh ginger root

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp water

1 can (15 oz) crushed tomatoes

Cooking instructions

1. Season chicken breasts with salt and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat.

3. Add chicken breasts and cook until browned on both sides. Remove from pan and set aside.

4. In the same pan, add onions, garlic, and ginger and sauté until onions are translucent.

5. Add curry powder, cumin, turmeric, coriander, and cayenne pepper to the pan and stir well.

6. Add crushed tomatoes and water to the pan and stir well.

7. Add the chicken back to the pan and stir well.

8. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

Butter chicken curry recipe

Butter chicken curry, or chicken Makhani, is a popular Indian dish known for its creamy, rich texture. Prepare a delicious homemade dish with this proven recipe.

Butter chicken curry ingredients

For marination, you need:

500g boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

For the sauce, you need the following;

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 large onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup tomato puree

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt to taste

For garnish, you will need the following;

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Cooking instructions

1. Mix the yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt in a bowl.

2. Add the chicken pieces, ensuring they are well-coated with the marinade.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight for better flavour.

4. Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F).

5. Place the marinated chicken on a baking sheet and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. You can also grill or pan-cook the chicken.

6. Heat butter and vegetable oil over medium heat in a large pan.

7. Add chopped onions and sauté until they become golden brown.

8. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell disappears.

9. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ground coriander, and ground cumin. Stir well.

10. Pour the tomato puree into the mixture and cook until the oil separates from the masala.

11. Mix the baked or grilled chicken pieces into the sauce.

12. Pour in the heavy cream, add sugar, and adjust the salt according to your taste. Simmer for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

13. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves.

14. Serve the butter chicken over rice, naan bread, or as preferred.

What is the secret to a good curry?

A good curry requires a careful balance of spices to give the dish flavour and texture. Ensure to incorporate the following;

Fresh and high-quality ingredients to contribute to the overall flavour and aroma

Combine a variety of spices to suit your taste.

Allow the curry to simmer (slow cooking) and develop rich flavours over time.

Consistent stirring ensures the flavours are evenly distributed and do not stick to the pot.

Allow the curry to rest before serving to give the flavours time to meld.

What makes chicken curry taste better?

The key to great-tasting chicken curry is to balance the flavour profile. Ensure that you use fresh ingredients and carefully adhere to the recipe. You can tailor the recipe to your taste preferences by adjusting the ingredients.

Which spices to use for curry?

Various spices can be incorporated into the dish. Common ones include cumin, coriander, turmeric, mustard seeds, fenugreek, fennel seeds, black pepper, cinnamon, paprika, cardamom, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and red chilli powder. The choice of spices depends on the adopted cuisine and personal preferences.

Do you cook chicken before curry?

Pre-cooking the chicken before adding it to the curry is unnecessary because it will cook in the sauce as it simmers. Cooking the chicken directly in the curry allows it to absorb the flavours, while pre-cooking enhances texture and reduces cooking time.

How to make chicken more tender in curry

Here are tips to ensure your chicken is more tender.

Marinate it in yoghurt, buttermilk, or a mixture of spices to tenderize the meat

Choose dark meat like the thighs, which have more fat and connective tissue, hence juicier and tenderer

Cook it in water over low heat for a more extended period

Add acidic ingredients like tomatoes, citrus juices, or yoghurt

Avoid overcooking, as this may make it dry, tough, and rubbery

Which part of chicken is best for curry?

The best part of chicken depends on the desired meat texture. Chicken thighs are the best choice if you want tender, juicy meat that does not dry out.

Chicken breasts are leaner and generally cook faster than darker meat. However, they dry when overcooked; you should consider marinating them for enhanced tenderness.

What thickens chicken curry?

Popular ingredients to thicken your curry include:

Adding cream or yoghurt towards the end of cooking

Coconut milk, coconut cream, or ground coconut

Tomato paste, which also adds acidity and flavour

Mixing cornstarch or flour with water to create a slurry, then stir it into the curry towards the end of the cooking.

Adding mashed potatoes

Chicken curry recipes outlined above can be adapted using available ingredients to suit personal preferences and tastes. The dish is suitable for family gatherings or social events due to its rich aroma and flavour.

