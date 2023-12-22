Doughnuts are a classic global delicacy that has been around for centuries. The iconic treat has a rich history that blends cultural and culinary influences. It can be prepared in various styles and flavours to suit every taste preference. Doughnut recipes have evolved to complement the changing culinary landscape.

The significance of doughnuts goes beyond satisfying taste buds. They are often associated with positive emotions and shared experiences. The delicacy can be enjoyed at weekend breakfasts, family outings, celebrations, or special occasions.

Classic doughnut recipe

A classic doughnut is a simple and traditional dessert that is mainly ring-shaped. It can be glazed or dusted with powdered sugar to enhance its taste and flavour. Try this easy doughnut recipe for a soft and fluffy treat.

Classic doughnut ingredients

For the doughnuts, you will need the following;

2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

1 1/4 cups warm milk (about 110°F or 43°C)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

Enough vegetable oil for deep frying

For the glaze, you will need;

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cooking instructions

1. In a bowl, combine the warm milk and sugar. Sprinkle the yeast over the mixture, stir gently, and let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it becomes foamy.

2. Combine the flour, salt, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl.

3. Add the softened butter and eggs to the yeast mixture and mix well.

4. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until a soft dough forms.

5. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth.

6. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours or until it has doubled in size.

7. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 1/2-inch thickness. Use a doughnut cutter to cut out doughnut shapes. If making ring doughnuts, use two round cutters (one small and one large). If following the mini doughnut recipe, transfer the batter to a piping bag or a plastic zip-top bag with a corner snipped off.

8. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large pan to 350°F (175°C).

9. Carefully add the doughnuts to the hot oil, frying each side until golden brown (about 1-2 minutes per side). If making mini doughnuts using a piping bag, pipe small circles (about 1 cm in diameter) directly into the hot oil.

10. Use a slotted spoon to remove the doughnuts and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.

11. Whisk the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl to make the glaze.

12. Dip each doughnut into the glaze, ensuring they are well-coated. Place the glazed doughnuts on a wire rack to allow the excess glaze to drip off.

13. Allow the glaze to set for a few minutes before serving.

Cinnamon doughnuts recipe

Cinnamon doughnuts are typically flavoured with cinnamon, giving them an aromatic taste and enhanced flavour. Different variations are available. Try this recipe for the best outcome.

Cinnamon doughnut ingredients

For the doughnuts, you will need the following

1 cup warm milk (110°F/43°C)

2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

Vegetable oil for frying

For the cinnamon sugar coating, you will need;

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Cooking instructions

1. In a small bowl, combine the warm milk, active dry yeast, and a pinch of sugar. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes or until the mixture becomes frothy.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl.

3. Add the softened butter and eggs to the flour mixture. Pour in the activated yeast mixture as well.

4. Mix the ingredients until a soft dough forms.

5. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-8 minutes or until it becomes smooth and elastic.

6. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-1.5 hours or until doubled in size.

7. Punch down the risen dough and roll it out on a floured surface to about 1/2-inch thickness.

8. Cut out doughnut shapes using a doughnut cutter. Place the cut doughnuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

9. Cover the doughnuts with a clean kitchen towel and let them rise for another 30-45 minutes.

10. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large, deep saucepan to 350°F (175°C).

11. Fry the doughnuts in batches, turning them until they are golden brown on both sides (about 2-3 minutes per side).

12. Remove the doughnuts with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb excess oil.

13. In a shallow bowl, combine the granulated sugar and ground cinnamon for the coating.

14. Roll the doughnuts in the cinnamon sugar mixture to coat evenly while they are still warm.

15. Serve the cinnamon doughnuts warm and enjoy!

Simple doughnut recipe without yeast

Doughnuts without yeast (also called cake doughnuts) are leavened with baking soda or baking powder. They have a shorter preparation time than their yeast-based counterparts since there is no need for a rising period. Below is how to make doughnuts without yeast.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

1/2 cup milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Vegetable oil for frying

Cooking instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon (if using).

2. Whisk the milk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract in another bowl.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are okay.

4. Roll out the dough to about 1/2-inch thickness on a floured surface. Use a doughnut cutter to cut out shapes.

5. Heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil to 350°F (175°C) in a deep, heavy-bottomed pan. Use a thermometer to ensure the correct temperature.

6. Carefully place the doughnuts into the hot oil, frying until golden brown on each side, approximately 1-2 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon to remove them and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

7. While the doughnuts are still warm, you can coat them in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon.

8. Allow the doughnuts to cool slightly before serving.

Should doughnuts be baked or fried?

Traditionally, the dessert is fried, resulting in a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. You can also bake if you are looking for a lighter alternative.

The baked doughnut is generally healthier than the fried counterpart due to lower fat and calorie content. Ultimately, deciding between frying and baking the dessert depends on dietary considerations and personal preferences.

What makes the best doughnut?

The best choice depends on personal preference. Key elements to look for in a great doughnut include the balance of textures, rich and satisfying flavour, freshness, and quality of toppings and glazes.

How do you make doughnuts soft again?

Restore the texture of stale doughnuts using any of these techniques;

Microwave them for about 20 seconds or until they are warm and soft

Wrapping the doughnuts in aluminium foil and baking them in a preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until warm and soft

Placing them in a preheated air fryer basket and heat for about 2 minutes or until warm and soft

What flour is perfect for doughnuts?

The choice of flour depends on the adopted recipe. The four common types are;

All-purpose flour: It is ideal for most doughnut types because it contains medium gluten levels that result in a firm but soft dough.

It is ideal for most doughnut types because it contains medium gluten levels that result in a firm but soft dough. Bread flour: It is high in protein and hence suitable for yeast-raised doughnuts.

It is high in protein and hence suitable for yeast-raised doughnuts. Cake flour: It is low in protein, resulting in a softer and more delicate texture. It is well-suited for cake-style doughnuts.

It is low in protein, resulting in a softer and more delicate texture. It is well-suited for cake-style doughnuts. Self-rising flour: It has leavening agents and is suited for yeast-raised and cake-style doughnuts.

What does baking powder do in doughnuts?

It acts as a leavening agent that raises the dough, creating a light and fluffy texture. Baking powder contains baking soda (a base) and cream of tartar (an acid). When the two ingredients mix with liquid, they release carbon dioxide that helps the dough to rise.

Why are doughnuts crispy?

Your dessert may become crispy due to the following reasons:

Over-frying which leads to excess browning

Frying at a very low temperature can produce greasy doughnuts with a tough crust.

Frying at too high a temperature can make them brown quickly on the outside.

Using flour with high-protein content, like bread flour, results in a chewier and crispier texture.

Doughnut recipes are versatile and can be adapted to suit different tastes. Prepare yours at home and make family breakfasts a memorable and nostalgic shared experience.

