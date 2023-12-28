Amazing lamb shank recipe: Which cooking method is best?

Lamb shanks, also called lamb knuckles, are a cut of meat from the lower leg of a lamb. The globally celebrated dish is a favourite among culinary enthusiasts because of its rich flavour, tenderness, and succulent texture. There are many lamb shank recipes to try based on your preference.

Lamb shank is usually slow-cooked to ensure optimal tenderness and flavour development. This hearty dish symbolizes celebratory meals in many cultures worldwide and is often featured as a traditional cuisine.

Best lamb shank recipe in South Africa

Lamb shank is enjoyed in various culinary styles, from traditional methods to modern, innovative recipes. Try this recipe for satisfactory results.

Ingredients

To prepare a meal for about four adults, ensure you have these elements;

4 lamb shanks

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups red wine (use a good quality wine)

1 cup beef or lamb broth

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

1 can (400g) diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons flour (optional for thickening)

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

Follow these steps to learn how to prepare a hearty homemade lamb shank dish. The preparation time for this recipe is about three hours.

1. Preheat your oven to 325°F (160°C).

2. Season the lamb shanks with salt and black pepper.

3. Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large, oven-safe pot or Dutch oven. Brown the lamb shanks on all sides until they develop a nice golden crust. Remove them from the pot and set aside.

4. Add the chopped onion, carrots, and celery in the same pot—Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables are softened.

5. Add the minced garlic and tomato paste and cook for 2 more minutes.

6. Pour in the red wine and deglaze the pot, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom.

7. Add the lamb shanks back to the pot, along with the broth, rosemary, bay leaves, and diced tomatoes. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

8. If you prefer a thicker sauce, mix 2 tablespoons of flour with a bit of water to make a paste and stir it into the pot.

9. Cover the pot with a lid and transfer it to the preheated oven. Braise it for 2 to 2.5 hours or until the lamb is tender and falling off the bone.

10. Remove the pot from the oven and discard the rosemary sprigs and bay leaves.

11. Serve the lamb shanks over mashed potatoes, creamy polenta, or couscous. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley (optional).

Jamie Oliver lamb shank recipe

Jamie Oliver's lamb shank recipe style combines various ingredients to create a sweet and spicy flavour that complements the meat. The preparation method is as outlined.

Ingredients

To serve four people, you will need the following elements;

2-3 smoked ancho chillies

1 large handful of raisins

285 ml unsweetened apple juice

4 lamb shanks

olive oil

3 red onions

8 cloves of garlic

2-3 fresh red chillies

1 heaped teaspoon smoked paprika

3 fresh bay leaves

2-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

1 x 400 g tin of quality plum tomatoes

750 ml organic chicken stock (optional)

Red wine vinegar

Cooking instructions

Here is a step-by-step guideline. The preparation time is about 3 hours 30 minutes.

1. Preheat your oven to its highest temperature.

2. Combine the dried chillies, raisins and apple juice in a bowl, then set aside.

3. Place the lamb shanks in a roasting tray. Rub all over with olive oil, sea salt and black pepper. Put them in the oven for 20 minutes.

4. While the lamb is browning, peel and finely chop the onions, peel and finely slice the garlic, and halve and deseed the chillies.

5. Heat a casserole pan (about 24cm in diameter and 10cm deep) on medium heat. Add olive oil, onions, garlic, fresh chilli, smoked paprika, bay leaves, and rosemary. Sweat it for about 10 minutes.

6. Put rehydrated chillies and raisins in a food processor or liquidizer. Add any leftover apple juice and blitz. Optionally, add a splash of red wine or bourbon. Stir this paste into the softened onions.

7. Take your shanks out of the oven and turn the temperature down to 140°C/275°F/gas 1.

8. Add the shanks, tinned tomatoes, and stock (or water) to the casserole pan.

9. Stir everything together, cover it, and put it in the oven to stew for 2.5 hours to 3 hours. Ensure the meat is falling off the bone and the sauce is thick, topping up with water or stock as needed.

10. Take the dish out of the oven, taste it, and season it with salt, pepper, and a dash of vinegar. Serve with steamed greens, mashed potatoes, or flatbreads.

Which cooking method is best for the shanks?

Lamb shanks are a tough cut of meat that needs slow cooking to become tender and juicy. Braising is generally considered the best cooking method.

Braising involves searing the meat on high heat to develop a flavorful crust, then slow-cooking in a covered pot with liquid at a lower temperature. It ensures the connective tissues and collagen are broken down, resulting in tender meat.

You can also bake lamb shanks in the oven until the meat is fork-tender. The marrow should melt into the rich sauce, enhancing the dish's overall flavour. Other methods include pressure cooking, grilling, and stewing.

What pairs well with lamb shanks?

Lamb shanks are a versatile delicacy that can be paired with various sides and accompaniments. You can serve it with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, green beans, salads, bread, minted peas, and barley risotto.

Why are lamb shanks so good?

The dish is loved for its rich and robust flavour, tenderness, juiciness, versatility, and visual appeal. The bone in lamb shanks contains marrow, which melts into the dish during cooking, contributing to the overall richness of the delicacy. The slow-cooking method adopted helps to unlock its full potential.

Should you trim lamb shanks?

Trimming using a sharp knife is usually done to remove excess fat deposits and undesirable connective tissue. You, however, need to leave enough to enhance flavour and tenderness.

It is not necessary to trim when preparing the meal using slow-cooking methods like braising. The fat, connective tissues and marrow combine to contribute to the dish's rich flavour and succulent texture.

Which part of the lamb is best?

The best cut depends on the recipe, personal preference, and culinary traditions. Popular lamb cuts include;

Lamb chops (loin): Mini T-bone steak taken from the waist; it can be roasted, grilled, or pan-seared.

Mini T-bone steak taken from the waist; it can be roasted, grilled, or pan-seared. Leg of lamb: Can be roasted whole or cut into smaller pieces

Can be roasted whole or cut into smaller pieces Lamb shoulder: Suitable for slow-cooked dishes and is suitable for stews or pulled lamb

Suitable for slow-cooked dishes and is suitable for stews or pulled lamb Lamb shank: Cut from the lower part of the leg and become tender when slow-cooked

Cut from the lower part of the leg and become tender when slow-cooked Rack of lamb: Premium cut from the rib section that can be roasted or grilled

Premium cut from the rib section that can be roasted or grilled Rump: Comes from the back and is known for being lean, tender, and flavourful. It is suitable for quick-cooking methods like pan-frying or grilling.

Comes from the back and is known for being lean, tender, and flavourful. It is suitable for quick-cooking methods like pan-frying or grilling. Lamb neck fillet: Suitable for slow-cooked dishes

Suitable for slow-cooked dishes Lamb breast: Fatty but flavourful when slow-cooked and can be served with casseroles

What is the healthiest part of lamb to eat?

It is recommended to eat the lean cuts to minimize saturated fat intake. The best cut options include loin chops, trimmed lamb shanks, leg, liver, and trimmed shoulder. Ensure you consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional for health-related advice.

Should you wash lamb shanks before cooking?

Washing raw meat, including lamb shanks, is not recommended to avoid spreading bacteria through water droplets. Washing does not effectively eliminate harmful bacteria on the meat's surface, but the cooking process will. Things you can do include;

Cooking thoroughly

Refrigerating raw meat

Safe handling practices like washing hands with soap and water before and after handling raw meat, using separate cutting boards, and cleaning utensils properly.

Enjoy the cooking experience with the above easy-to-follow lamb shank recipe. Sharing home-cooked meals is often associated with comfort and a satisfying dining experience.

