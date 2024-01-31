Prego rolls: Best recipe to make the tastiest sandwiches at home

Prego rolls are a popular Portuguese-inspired dish typically consisting of marinated and grilled meat, often served in a roll or sandwich. The secret to preparing this mouthwatering sandwich lies in the sizzling aroma of marinated steak and a perfect balance of spices. The delicacy is easy to make, and the highlighted prego rolls recipe below will help you elevate your sandwich game.

The concept of a seasoned and grilled meat sandwich has evolved and has been adapted into different culinary landscapes worldwide. The dish is popular in South Africa as a favourite street food and restaurant menu item.

Portuguese prego rolls recipe

Various variations of the original prego rolls recipe are available. Whether hosting a gathering, seeking a delightful lunch option, or indulging your culinary curiosity, the following cooking method guarantees a tasty homemade steak sandwich.

For this recipe,

Servings: Around four

Around four Marinating the steak: 30 minutes

30 minutes Preparing the prego sauce: 15 minutes

15 minutes Cooking the marinated steak: 6 to 8 minutes

6 to 8 minutes Toasting the rolls: 5 minutes

5 minutes Assembling the prego rolls: 5 to 10 minutes

5 to 10 minutes Total time required: Approximately 1 hour

Ingredients

For the marinade, you will need the following;

500g (about 1 lb) beef sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white wine or red wine vinegar

For the prego sauce, you will need the following;

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup tomato passata or crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

For the rolls, you will need the following;

Portuguese or crusty rolls

Butter, for toasting the rolls

Fresh lettuce or arugula for garnish

Optional: Sliced tomatoes and onions for additional toppings

Cooking instructions

Follow these simple cooking instructions to prepare a delicious steak sandwich in your kitchen;

To marinate the prego steak

Combine minced garlic, paprika, oregano, cumin, salt, black pepper, olive oil, and wine or vinegar in a bowl.

Add the thinly sliced beef to the marinade, ensuring the meat is well coated. Marinate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.

To prepare the prego sauce

In a saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until softened.

Add minced garlic and continue sautéing for another minute until fragrant.

Stir in tomato passata or crushed tomatoes, paprika, sugar, salt, and pepper. Simmer the sauce for about 10-15 minutes until it thickens. Adjust seasoning to taste.

To cook the marinated beef

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook the marinated beef slices for 2-3 minutes per side or until they reach your preferred level of doneness.

To toast the rolls

Cut the Portuguese or crusty rolls in half and lightly butter each half.

Toast the rolls in a pan or under the broiler until golden brown.

To assemble the prego rolls

Spread a generous amount of prego sauce on the bottom half of each roll.

Place the grilled beef slices on top of the sauce.

Add fresh lettuce or arugula on top of the beef.

Optionally, add sliced tomatoes and onions for additional toppings.

Place the top half of the roll on top to complete the prego roll.

Serve the Portuguese prego rolls immediately while they are warm.

Why is it called a Prego roll?

A prego (Portuguese for 'nail') roll features a marinated and grilled steak, often seasoned with garlic, fried, sauteed alongside onions, and then served in a bread roll. The name reflects the preparation method, which involves pounding/nailing the meat before cooking it to tenderize it.

What's the difference between a burger and a Prego?

A burger and a prego are sandwiches served in bread rolls, but the main difference lies in the type of meat and the seasoning used. The meat in a burger is typically ground beef formed into a patty, while a prego roll involves using marinated and grilled steak.

Burgers can have various flavour profiles depending on the seasoning and toppings used. Prego rolls are known for their spiciness.

What is Prego Portuguese food?

Portuguese rolls are a sandwich typically consisting of marinated and grilled or fried meat, often beef steak, served in bread rolls. It involves marinating and cooking the steak before it is placed on bread.

What is a Prego sandwich in English?

Prego translates to nail in English, but the prego sandwich is a popular Portuguese dish. The steak sandwich is known for its bold and savoury flavours.

What are the ingredients in prego sauce?

The specific ingredients needed to make the sauce vary depending on the flavour and type. Commonly used items include olive oil, garlic, onion, tomato puree or diced tomatoes, dried or fresh herbs, salt and pepper, and optional ingredients like ginger, chilli, cream, carrots, red wine, Parmesan cheese, and paprika.

What can be used instead of prego sauce?

Prego sauce substitutes vary depending on your recipe and taste preferences. Common alternatives include homemade or store-bought marinara sauce, tomato-based pasta sauces, arrabbiata sauce, Bolognese sauce, and fresh tomatoes.

What seasonings are in prego?

The seasonings in prego sauce vary with the flavour you are looking for. Popularly used seasonings include basil, oregano, garlic, onion, salt and pepper, thyme, parsley, marjoram, and rosemary.

Transform your kitchen into a culinary adventure with the prego rolls recipe highlighted above. The global appeal of prego rolls cannot be overestimated!

