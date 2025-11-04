Global site navigation

Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's latest menu and price list (2025)
Recipes

Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's latest menu and price list (2025)

by  Alice Wabwile
6 min read

Cafe Chiffon is one of Cape Town's go-to restaurants for rich, flavourful desserts and macho drinks. Their menu features Asian-inspired breakfast and brunch food items ranging from Japanese cheesecake and macarons to the signature honeycomb latte and espresso.

Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's latest menu
Food items served at Cafe Chiffon in Cape Town. Photo: @cafechiffon.cpt (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cafe Chiffon is located in Cape Town's Green Point area, close to Bo-Kaap and Old Cape Quarter.
  • The restaurant's menu is updated monthly, and customers can dine in, order takeout, or opt for delivery services.
  • Cafe Chiffon has mainly positive reviews with a 4.7/5 rating on Uber Eats.

Cafe Chiffon menu and prices

The Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's menu consists of breakfast and dessert items inspired by Asian culture, including Korean clamshell macarons and Japanese cheesecake. Owner and head chef Christine Hu grew up in China and saw a gap in the Cape Town cake and pastries market. The menu is usually updated every month, especially for the speciality items, but several popular favourites remain.

Read also

Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)

Cafe Chiffon's menu
A Tiramisu (L) and a piece of Chocolate Biscof chiffon (R) served at Cafe Chiffon in Cape Town. Photo: @cafechiffon.cpt (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Cafe Chiffon's cake menu

Cafe Chiffon cake prices vary with flavour and size. Customers can purchase a piece from their monthly flavour compilation of light and fluffy delicacies or order whole cakes for birthdays, graduations, bachelorette parties, weddings, Christmas, or other important celebrations.

Custom-made cakes should be ordered at least three days before, and they have to be collected from their store in Cape Town. Payment is made when collecting.

Item

Description

Price

Miso Caramel Chiffon

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with miso caramel whipped cream

R68

Lemon Blueberry Chiffon

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with lemon and blueberry whipped cream, topped with fresh blueberries

R68

Matcha Yuzu Chiffon

Matcha chiffon cake filled with matcha Yuzu whipped cream, topped with Yuzu curd

R68

Japanese Cheesecake

Baked soufflé cheesecake decorated with whipped cream

R65

Rose & Lychee Chiffon

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with rose whipped cream and lychee pieces

R68

Tiramisu Chiffon

Coffee chiffon cake filled with coffee mascarpone whipped cream

R68

Chocolate Biscoff

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Biscoff whipped cream

R68

Coconut Passionfruit Chiffon

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with coconut and passionfruit whipped cream

R68

Apple Cinnamon Chiffon

Cinnamon chiffon cake filled with cinnamon whipped cream and apple compote

R68

Salted Caramel Praline

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with salted caramel, whipped cream, and praline

R68

Taro Brown Sugar Chiffon

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with taro and brown sugar whipped cream

R68

Matcha Strawberry Chiffon

Matcha chiffon cake filled with strawberry whipped cream, topped with matcha ganache

R68

Cookies n Cream Chiffon

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Oreo whipped cream

R68

Mango Raspberry Chiffon

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with raspberry whipped cream and homemade mango jam

R68

Chocolate Chai Chiffon

Chocolate chiffon cake filled with spiced chai whipped cream

R68

Tiramisu

Finger biscuits soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cream

R70

Clamshell Macaron

Clamshell macaron filled with flavoured buttercream

R35

Mini cakes

Standard design lunch box cakes containing:

Chocolate sponge cake filled with caramel and buttercream,

or

Vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry jam and buttercream

R180

6 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)

6-8 servings

R380

8 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)

8-12 servings

R500

10 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)

10-16 servings

R650

24 cm Chiffon Roll

About six slices

R380

8 Inch Japanese Cheesecake

8-12 servings

R480

8 Inch Basque Cheesecake

8-12 servings

R500

Read also

Nobu Cape Town menu with price guide for 2025: what to expect

Cafe Chiffon's cake menu
A chocolate birthday cake (L) and a Matcha Yuzu Chiffon (R). Photo:@cafechiffon.cpt (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Cafe Chiffon's croissant and pastries menu

The eatery offers a selection of croissants and pastries baked every day. Popular items on the menu include the following:

Item

Price

Almond croissant

R45

Chocolate croissant

R40

Plain croissant

R35

Cafe Chiffon's coffee and espresso menu

The coffee and espresso menu at the popular Cape Town restaurant features classic options for coffee lovers. Items like Americanos and Cappuccinos are popular and perfect for pairing with pastries and croissants.

Item

Price

Latte

R49

Cappuccino

R45

Flat white

R45

Espresso

R28

Americano

R30

Cortado

R36

Macchiato

R30

Mocha

R49

Cafe Chiffon's iced coffee menu

The iced coffee menu has a selection of cold drinks that pair well with Cafe Chiffon's popular desserts on a warm Cape Town day. The popular signature favourites include the honeycomb latte and the iced mocha.

Item

Price

Honeycomb Latte

R58

Iced Coffee

R58

Iced Caramel Latte

R54

Orange Iced Americano

R45

Iced Latte

R52

Iced Hazelnut Latte

R54

Iced Americano

R39

Iced Mocha

R58

Iced Vanilla Latte

R54

Coconut Latte

R45

Coffee Freezo

R54

Coconut Iced Americano

R58

Popcorn Latte

R49

Read also

Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

Cafe Chiffon's coffee-free drinks menu

The Cape Town-based cafe serves drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte for customers seeking an alternative to caffeine. The menu features:

Item

Price

Matcha Latte

(Green tea-flavoured latte)

R58

Chai Latte

(Spiced black tea latte with a creamy texture)

R52

Hot Chocolate

(Rich and creamy)

R45

Turmeric White Chocolate

(White chocolate infused with turmeric)

R45

Brazilian Hazelnut

(Hazelnut drink)

R45

Red Cappuccino

R52

Vanilla Black Sesame Latte

R58

Taro Latte

R58

Cafe Chiffon's coffee-free drinks menu
A selection of matcha served at Cafe Chiffon in Cape Town. Photo: @cafechiffon.cpt (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Cafe Chiffon's signature drinks menu

Speciality drinks at the Cape Town eatery are crafted with vibrant flavours to pair well with their light and airy chiffon cakes and cheesecakes. Popular signature items include the strawberry matcha latte and the mango jasmine macchiato.

Item

Description

Price

Strawberry Matcha latte

Strawberry puree, matcha, and milk

R65

Mango Matcha latte

Mango puree, matcha, milk

R65

Strawberry latte

Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea

R52

Coconut Mango Sago

Mango, sago, coconut milk

R58

Mango Jasmine Macchiato

Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea

R65

Jasmine fruit tea

Jasmine iced tea with seasonal fruits

R58

Grapefruit Fruit Ade

Homemade fruit jam and sparkling water

R45

Read also

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

Cafe Chiffon's reviews and ratings

The eatery is often described as a hidden gem in Cape Town, with a rating of 4.7/5 on Uber Eats and Google. Google reviews mention Cafe Chiffon's price list to be affordable and recommend their popular offerings, especially the Japanese cheesecake, matcha, and macarons.

While most reviews are positive, several dissatisfied customers have mentioned things like slow service, poor food quality, and serving items that are not fresh. Cafe Chiffon offers takeout and dine-in options. Online and delivery services are also available around Cape Town via Uber Eats.

Cafe Chiffon location and contact details

Cafe Chiffon was established in Cape Town in 2022. You can contact the restaurant at:

  • Location: SHOGF007, Old Cape Quarter, 72 De Waterkant Street, Green Point, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
  • Tel/WhatsApp: +27 68 035 5552
  • Email: admin@cafechiffon.com

Read also

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

The opening hours for the eatery are as highlighted:

  • Monday-Friday: 7.30 a.m. - 5.30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed
Cafe Chiffon in Cape Town
Cafe Chiffon in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @cafechiffon.cpt (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Wrapping up

Cafe Chiffon's menu complements Cape Town's vibrant food scene with affordable desserts and beverages. If you are a sweet-toothed foodie, you can plan your next indulgence at the restaurant to see if it lives up to the hype!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Read also

Pigalle in Cape Town: menu with updated prices for 2025

READ MORE: Aurum Restaurant menu guide with the latest prices for every dish

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Aurum Restaurant's latest menu items and prices. The luxury eatery is located on Level 7 of the iconic The Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Aurum has a seasonal menu featuring a mix of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options ranging from their signature entree and decadent dessert to the Latke Benedict for breakfast and refreshing beverages. Their food caters to vegetarians, pescatarians, and vegans.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: