Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's latest menu and price list (2025)

Cafe Chiffon is one of Cape Town's go-to restaurants for rich, flavourful desserts and macho drinks. Their menu features Asian-inspired breakfast and brunch food items ranging from Japanese cheesecake and macarons to the signature honeycomb latte and espresso.

Cafe Chiffon is located in Cape Town's Green Point area , close to Bo-Kaap and Old Cape Quarter.

, close to Bo-Kaap and Old Cape Quarter. The restaurant's menu is updated monthly , and customers can dine in, order takeout, or opt for delivery services.

, and customers can dine in, order takeout, or opt for delivery services. Cafe Chiffon has mainly positive reviews with a 4.7/5 rating on Uber Eats.

Cafe Chiffon menu and prices

The Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's menu consists of breakfast and dessert items inspired by Asian culture, including Korean clamshell macarons and Japanese cheesecake. Owner and head chef Christine Hu grew up in China and saw a gap in the Cape Town cake and pastries market. The menu is usually updated every month, especially for the speciality items, but several popular favourites remain.

Cafe Chiffon's cake menu

Cafe Chiffon cake prices vary with flavour and size. Customers can purchase a piece from their monthly flavour compilation of light and fluffy delicacies or order whole cakes for birthdays, graduations, bachelorette parties, weddings, Christmas, or other important celebrations.

Custom-made cakes should be ordered at least three days before, and they have to be collected from their store in Cape Town. Payment is made when collecting.

Item Description Price Miso Caramel Chiffon Chocolate chiffon cake filled with miso caramel whipped cream R68 Lemon Blueberry Chiffon Vanilla chiffon cake filled with lemon and blueberry whipped cream, topped with fresh blueberries R68 Matcha Yuzu Chiffon Matcha chiffon cake filled with matcha Yuzu whipped cream, topped with Yuzu curd R68 Japanese Cheesecake Baked soufflé cheesecake decorated with whipped cream R65 Rose & Lychee Chiffon Vanilla chiffon cake filled with rose whipped cream and lychee pieces R68 Tiramisu Chiffon Coffee chiffon cake filled with coffee mascarpone whipped cream R68 Chocolate Biscoff Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Biscoff whipped cream R68 Coconut Passionfruit Chiffon Vanilla chiffon cake filled with coconut and passionfruit whipped cream R68 Apple Cinnamon Chiffon Cinnamon chiffon cake filled with cinnamon whipped cream and apple compote R68 Salted Caramel Praline Chocolate chiffon cake filled with salted caramel, whipped cream, and praline R68 Taro Brown Sugar Chiffon Vanilla chiffon cake filled with taro and brown sugar whipped cream R68 Matcha Strawberry Chiffon Matcha chiffon cake filled with strawberry whipped cream, topped with matcha ganache R68 Cookies n Cream Chiffon Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Oreo whipped cream R68 Mango Raspberry Chiffon Vanilla chiffon cake filled with raspberry whipped cream and homemade mango jam R68 Chocolate Chai Chiffon Chocolate chiffon cake filled with spiced chai whipped cream R68 Tiramisu Finger biscuits soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cream R70 Clamshell Macaron Clamshell macaron filled with flavoured buttercream R35 Mini cakes Standard design lunch box cakes containing: Chocolate sponge cake filled with caramel and buttercream, or Vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry jam and buttercream R180 6 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour) 6-8 servings R380 8 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour) 8-12 servings R500 10 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour) 10-16 servings R650 24 cm Chiffon Roll About six slices R380 8 Inch Japanese Cheesecake 8-12 servings R480 8 Inch Basque Cheesecake 8-12 servings R500

Cafe Chiffon's croissant and pastries menu

The eatery offers a selection of croissants and pastries baked every day. Popular items on the menu include the following:

Item Price Almond croissant R45 Chocolate croissant R40 Plain croissant R35

Cafe Chiffon's coffee and espresso menu

The coffee and espresso menu at the popular Cape Town restaurant features classic options for coffee lovers. Items like Americanos and Cappuccinos are popular and perfect for pairing with pastries and croissants.

Item Price Latte R49 Cappuccino R45 Flat white R45 Espresso R28 Americano R30 Cortado R36 Macchiato R30 Mocha R49

Cafe Chiffon's iced coffee menu

The iced coffee menu has a selection of cold drinks that pair well with Cafe Chiffon's popular desserts on a warm Cape Town day. The popular signature favourites include the honeycomb latte and the iced mocha.

Item Price Honeycomb Latte R58 Iced Coffee R58 Iced Caramel Latte R54 Orange Iced Americano R45 Iced Latte R52 Iced Hazelnut Latte R54 Iced Americano R39 Iced Mocha R58 Iced Vanilla Latte R54 Coconut Latte R45 Coffee Freezo R54 Coconut Iced Americano R58 Popcorn Latte R49

Cafe Chiffon's coffee-free drinks menu

The Cape Town-based cafe serves drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte for customers seeking an alternative to caffeine. The menu features:

Item Price Matcha Latte (Green tea-flavoured latte) R58 Chai Latte (Spiced black tea latte with a creamy texture) R52 Hot Chocolate (Rich and creamy) R45 Turmeric White Chocolate (White chocolate infused with turmeric) R45 Brazilian Hazelnut (Hazelnut drink) R45 Red Cappuccino R52 Vanilla Black Sesame Latte R58 Taro Latte R58

Cafe Chiffon's signature drinks menu

Speciality drinks at the Cape Town eatery are crafted with vibrant flavours to pair well with their light and airy chiffon cakes and cheesecakes. Popular signature items include the strawberry matcha latte and the mango jasmine macchiato.

Item Description Price Strawberry Matcha latte Strawberry puree, matcha, and milk R65 Mango Matcha latte Mango puree, matcha, milk R65 Strawberry latte Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea R52 Coconut Mango Sago Mango, sago, coconut milk R58 Mango Jasmine Macchiato Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea R65 Jasmine fruit tea Jasmine iced tea with seasonal fruits R58 Grapefruit Fruit Ade Homemade fruit jam and sparkling water R45

Cafe Chiffon's reviews and ratings

The eatery is often described as a hidden gem in Cape Town, with a rating of 4.7/5 on Uber Eats and Google. Google reviews mention Cafe Chiffon's price list to be affordable and recommend their popular offerings, especially the Japanese cheesecake, matcha, and macarons.

While most reviews are positive, several dissatisfied customers have mentioned things like slow service, poor food quality, and serving items that are not fresh. Cafe Chiffon offers takeout and dine-in options. Online and delivery services are also available around Cape Town via Uber Eats.

Cafe Chiffon was established in Cape Town in 2022. You can contact the restaurant at:

Location: SHOGF007, Old Cape Quarter, 72 De Waterkant Street, Green Point, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

SHOGF007, Old Cape Quarter, 72 De Waterkant Street, Green Point, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Tel/WhatsApp: +27 68 035 5552

+27 68 035 5552 Email: admin@cafechiffon.com

The opening hours for the eatery are as highlighted:

Monday-Friday: 7.30 a.m. - 5.30 p.m.

7.30 a.m. - 5.30 p.m. Saturday: 8.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m.

8.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wrapping up

Cafe Chiffon's menu complements Cape Town's vibrant food scene with affordable desserts and beverages. If you are a sweet-toothed foodie, you can plan your next indulgence at the restaurant to see if it lives up to the hype!

