Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's latest menu and price list (2025)
Cafe Chiffon is one of Cape Town's go-to restaurants for rich, flavourful desserts and macho drinks. Their menu features Asian-inspired breakfast and brunch food items ranging from Japanese cheesecake and macarons to the signature honeycomb latte and espresso.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Cafe Chiffon menu and prices
- Cafe Chiffon's reviews and ratings
- Cafe Chiffon location and contact details
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Cafe Chiffon is located in Cape Town's Green Point area, close to Bo-Kaap and Old Cape Quarter.
- The restaurant's menu is updated monthly, and customers can dine in, order takeout, or opt for delivery services.
- Cafe Chiffon has mainly positive reviews with a 4.7/5 rating on Uber Eats.
Cafe Chiffon menu and prices
The Cafe Chiffon Cape Town's menu consists of breakfast and dessert items inspired by Asian culture, including Korean clamshell macarons and Japanese cheesecake. Owner and head chef Christine Hu grew up in China and saw a gap in the Cape Town cake and pastries market. The menu is usually updated every month, especially for the speciality items, but several popular favourites remain.
Cafe Chiffon's cake menu
Cafe Chiffon cake prices vary with flavour and size. Customers can purchase a piece from their monthly flavour compilation of light and fluffy delicacies or order whole cakes for birthdays, graduations, bachelorette parties, weddings, Christmas, or other important celebrations.
Custom-made cakes should be ordered at least three days before, and they have to be collected from their store in Cape Town. Payment is made when collecting.
Item
Description
Price
Miso Caramel Chiffon
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with miso caramel whipped cream
R68
Lemon Blueberry Chiffon
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with lemon and blueberry whipped cream, topped with fresh blueberries
R68
Matcha Yuzu Chiffon
Matcha chiffon cake filled with matcha Yuzu whipped cream, topped with Yuzu curd
R68
Japanese Cheesecake
Baked soufflé cheesecake decorated with whipped cream
R65
Rose & Lychee Chiffon
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with rose whipped cream and lychee pieces
R68
Tiramisu Chiffon
Coffee chiffon cake filled with coffee mascarpone whipped cream
R68
Chocolate Biscoff
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Biscoff whipped cream
R68
Coconut Passionfruit Chiffon
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with coconut and passionfruit whipped cream
R68
Apple Cinnamon Chiffon
Cinnamon chiffon cake filled with cinnamon whipped cream and apple compote
R68
Salted Caramel Praline
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with salted caramel, whipped cream, and praline
R68
Taro Brown Sugar Chiffon
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with taro and brown sugar whipped cream
R68
Matcha Strawberry Chiffon
Matcha chiffon cake filled with strawberry whipped cream, topped with matcha ganache
R68
Cookies n Cream Chiffon
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with Oreo whipped cream
R68
Mango Raspberry Chiffon
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with raspberry whipped cream and homemade mango jam
R68
Chocolate Chai Chiffon
Chocolate chiffon cake filled with spiced chai whipped cream
R68
Tiramisu
Finger biscuits soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cream
R70
Clamshell Macaron
Clamshell macaron filled with flavoured buttercream
R35
Mini cakes
Standard design lunch box cakes containing:
Chocolate sponge cake filled with caramel and buttercream,
or
Vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry jam and buttercream
R180
6 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)
6-8 servings
R380
8 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)
8-12 servings
R500
10 Inch Chiffon Cake (with preferred flavour)
10-16 servings
R650
24 cm Chiffon Roll
About six slices
R380
8 Inch Japanese Cheesecake
8-12 servings
R480
8 Inch Basque Cheesecake
8-12 servings
R500
Cafe Chiffon's croissant and pastries menu
The eatery offers a selection of croissants and pastries baked every day. Popular items on the menu include the following:
Item
Price
Almond croissant
R45
Chocolate croissant
R40
Plain croissant
R35
Cafe Chiffon's coffee and espresso menu
The coffee and espresso menu at the popular Cape Town restaurant features classic options for coffee lovers. Items like Americanos and Cappuccinos are popular and perfect for pairing with pastries and croissants.
Item
Price
Latte
R49
Cappuccino
R45
Flat white
R45
Espresso
R28
Americano
R30
Cortado
R36
Macchiato
R30
Mocha
R49
Cafe Chiffon's iced coffee menu
The iced coffee menu has a selection of cold drinks that pair well with Cafe Chiffon's popular desserts on a warm Cape Town day. The popular signature favourites include the honeycomb latte and the iced mocha.
Item
Price
Honeycomb Latte
R58
Iced Coffee
R58
Iced Caramel Latte
R54
Orange Iced Americano
R45
Iced Latte
R52
Iced Hazelnut Latte
R54
Iced Americano
R39
Iced Mocha
R58
Iced Vanilla Latte
R54
Coconut Latte
R45
Coffee Freezo
R54
Coconut Iced Americano
R58
Popcorn Latte
R49
Cafe Chiffon's coffee-free drinks menu
The Cape Town-based cafe serves drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte for customers seeking an alternative to caffeine. The menu features:
Item
Price
Matcha Latte
(Green tea-flavoured latte)
R58
Chai Latte
(Spiced black tea latte with a creamy texture)
R52
Hot Chocolate
(Rich and creamy)
R45
Turmeric White Chocolate
(White chocolate infused with turmeric)
R45
Brazilian Hazelnut
(Hazelnut drink)
R45
Red Cappuccino
R52
Vanilla Black Sesame Latte
R58
Taro Latte
R58
Cafe Chiffon's signature drinks menu
Speciality drinks at the Cape Town eatery are crafted with vibrant flavours to pair well with their light and airy chiffon cakes and cheesecakes. Popular signature items include the strawberry matcha latte and the mango jasmine macchiato.
Item
Description
Price
Strawberry Matcha latte
Strawberry puree, matcha, and milk
R65
Mango Matcha latte
Mango puree, matcha, milk
R65
Strawberry latte
Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea
R52
Coconut Mango Sago
Mango, sago, coconut milk
R58
Mango Jasmine Macchiato
Mixed berry, cream macchiato, and jasmine tea
R65
Jasmine fruit tea
Jasmine iced tea with seasonal fruits
R58
Grapefruit Fruit Ade
Homemade fruit jam and sparkling water
R45
Cafe Chiffon's reviews and ratings
The eatery is often described as a hidden gem in Cape Town, with a rating of 4.7/5 on Uber Eats and Google. Google reviews mention Cafe Chiffon's price list to be affordable and recommend their popular offerings, especially the Japanese cheesecake, matcha, and macarons.
While most reviews are positive, several dissatisfied customers have mentioned things like slow service, poor food quality, and serving items that are not fresh. Cafe Chiffon offers takeout and dine-in options. Online and delivery services are also available around Cape Town via Uber Eats.
Cafe Chiffon location and contact details
Cafe Chiffon was established in Cape Town in 2022. You can contact the restaurant at:
- Location: SHOGF007, Old Cape Quarter, 72 De Waterkant Street, Green Point, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
- Tel/WhatsApp: +27 68 035 5552
- Email: admin@cafechiffon.com
The opening hours for the eatery are as highlighted:
- Monday-Friday: 7.30 a.m. - 5.30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Wrapping up
Cafe Chiffon's menu complements Cape Town's vibrant food scene with affordable desserts and beverages. If you are a sweet-toothed foodie, you can plan your next indulgence at the restaurant to see if it lives up to the hype!
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ MORE: Aurum Restaurant menu guide with the latest prices for every dish
Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Aurum Restaurant's latest menu items and prices. The luxury eatery is located on Level 7 of the iconic The Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Aurum has a seasonal menu featuring a mix of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options ranging from their signature entree and decadent dessert to the Latke Benedict for breakfast and refreshing beverages. Their food caters to vegetarians, pescatarians, and vegans.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com