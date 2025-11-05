YU Restaurant menu with updated prices in Cape Town
YU Restaurant's menu features some of Cape Town's best Asian delicacies, including fresh sushi varieties, dim sum, bao, and dumplings. The eatery adds a modern flair to its dishes, blending global flavours to create unique shareable plates.
Key takeaways
- YU Restaurant is one of the leading Asian restaurants in Cape Town with a 4.7/5 rating on TripAdvisor.
- The restaurant has an upscale dining venue located at The Onyx Hotel in the Cape Town City Centre.
- The YU menu offers a broad culinary selection, ranging from classic and signature sushi to mains such as Indonesian stir-fry and Korean lamb chops.
YU Restaurant menu and prices
YU Restaurant in Cape Town describes itself as a contemporary Asian eatery whose philosophy pushes the boundaries of Japanese cuisine with a unique style of Izakaya dishes. It is located at 57 Heerengracht Street in Foreshore at The Onyx Hotel near the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Their menu has several sections, including nibbles, dim sum, bao, crispy rice, soup, salad, poke bowls, tartare, mains, and sushi. The Cape Town restaurant serves lunch and dinner with vegetarian options. The price ranges from R60 to over R300.
YU Restaurant's nibbles menu
The nibbles menu at YU Restaurant features small plate favourites like the spicy edamame, wagyu sliders, and the Katsu chicken slider. You can order any of the following:
Item
Price
Edamame
R82
Hoisin calamari
R130
Wagyu sliders
R120
Cucumber salad
R65
Spicy Edamame
R92
Soft shell crab in a Sesame mayo
R155
Wagyu beef Tataki
Asian mushrooms and a sweet soya
R205
Sticky ribs marinated in Sichuan pepper, honey, and miso
R180
Tempura Zucchini with yuzu salt
R95
Chicken wings marinated in Siracha, honey, and soya
R105
Katsu chicken slider
Chicken bao slider, Thai curry, Asian slaw
R105
Spring roll in rice paper
Prawn, mint, noodle, and mango
R98
YU Restaurant's dim sum menu
The Asian restaurant has highly recommended dim sum items, including the Scroll and the duck potsticker. Vegetarians can enjoy spinach & cream cheese or Asian spicy mushrooms.
Item
Price
Spinach and cream cheese (Vegetarian)
R75
Lamb Pau
R95
Duck Potsticker
R80
Butternut, spinach, and mushrooms
R88
Chicken and chive moneybag
R80
Chicken and ginger
R75
Asian spicy mushroom (Vegetarian)
R80
Prawn, cheese, and coriander
R85
YU Restaurant's bao menu
Bao is a staple in Asian cuisine made of soft buns filled with savoury or sweet ingredients. The Cape Town restaurant serves these bao delicacies:
Item
Price
Chicken and Sriracha Bao
R135
Soft shell crab Bao
R160
Tempura Enoki mushrooms and yuzu guacamole Bao
R120
Cauliflower, gochujang Bao (Vegetarian)
R120
Beef short rib with chilli, garlic, and oyster sauce Bao
R150
Rockshrimp prawn Bao
Chilli prawna, daikon, Fuchi chilli, mango chutney
R145
YU Restaurant's crispy rice menu
Asian dining is not complete without crispy rice. YU Restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its rice dishes, which include:
Item
Price
Spicy salmon crispy rice with spring onion and sesame oil
R125
Avo, lime, coconut, and coriander crispy rice
R100
Beef tartare, miso, and pickled onion
R115
YU Restaurant's soup menu
The soup menu contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Diners at the Cape Town eatery can also enjoy the Thai-inspired Tom yum seafood and mushroom broth.
Item
Price
Miso
R70
Tom yum seafood and mushrooms
R125
YU Restaurant's salad menu
YU's menu features popular Asian salads like the Thai papaya, seared tuna, and seared beef. Some of the restaurant's servings have nuts.
Item
Price
Thai papaya salad (contains nuts)
R120
Seared tuna, tofu, Wakame, Mizuna, and Goma dressing
R160
Seared beef, Asian greens, wontons, lime, nuts
R145
YU Restaurant's Poke bowls menu
Poke bowls are some of the commonly ordered delicacies at YU Restaurant. They serve the salmon and the tuna poke bowls.
Item
Price
Salmon Poke bowl
(edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame)
R170
Tuna Poke bowl
(edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame)
R170
YU Restaurant's tartare menu
Tartare dishes consist of raw ingredients that are seasoned and served cold. The Cape Town Asian restaurant currently serves the tuna and salmon tartare.
Item
Price
Salmon tartare
(Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil)
R170
Tuna tartare
(Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil)
R170
YU Restaurant's mains menu
The mains menu features contemporary Asian delicacies like the Korean Koje lamb chops, the prawn Thai curry, and the seafood Indonesian stir-fry. YU Restaurant has these main course options:
Item
Price
Baby chicken marinated in a red coconut curry
R195
Korean Koje lamb chops
R265
Linefish in miso jalapeno
R245
Seafood Indonesian stir-fry
(Rice noodle, broccoli, bok choi, coconut, sesame, and mixed seafood)
R210
Peking duck
R310
Cubed fillet, Asian mushrooms, ginger lemongrass
R250
Prawns in yuzu butter
SQ
Prawn Thai curry
R245
Rib eye, sweet potato crisps
R240
Salmon Teriyaki
R260
Sesame-crusted seared tuna, hoisin, and Pakchoi
R300
YU Restaurant's sides menu
The side menu has classics like the Pak Choi, egg fried rice, and Asian fries that pair well with the main course items. The full list features:
Item
Price
Grilled broccolini, sesame soya
R85
Egg fried rice
R70
Asian fries, garlic siracha mayo
R60
Grilled cauliflower head with green curry
R85
Grilled Aubergine, miso
R75
Pak Choi in a light ponzu soya
R65
YU Restaurant's signature sushi menu
Signature sushi is the highlight of YU Restaurant's seafood dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:
Item
Price
Finely diced tuna, infused siracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)
R175
Thinly sliced salmon layered with wasabi cream, topped with red caviar (8 pieces)
R155
Prawn tempura, ginger, miso mayo, topped with crispy corn (8 pieces)
R180
Crispy Roll, prawn and Avo topped with a sweet chilli mayo (8 pieces)
R185
Seared Salmon, fashion sandwich, teriyaki, mayo (8 pieces)
R180
Marinated seared tuna, Avo, burnt yuzu mayo topped with potato bits (8 pieces)
R175
Marinated seared salmon, Avo, burnt spicy mayo topped with thin potato bits (8 pieces)
R175
Kataifi prawns, sweet pineapple, and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo (8 pieces)
R180
Lightly tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avo, sweet teriyaki topped with Caviar (8 pieces)
R195
Rock shrimp prawns, spicy salmon roll, tangy mayo (8 pieces)
R210
Wrapped Salmon filled with Avo, spicy tartar, teriyaki, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)
R155
Finely diced Salmon, infused with sriracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)
R175
Prawn Roll, wrapped salmon and tuna topped with teriyaki and caviar (8 pieces)
R185
Golden browned Tempura Veg, sweet butternut Mash topped with a burnt mayo (8 pieces - Vegetarian)
R145
Eel, asian barbecue, avocado, shaved almonds (8 pieces)
R195
YU Restaurant's new style sashimi menu
New style sashimi dishes at YU Restaurant add a modern twist to traditional sashimi. Diners can order the salmon or tuna options.
Item
Price
New-style salmon sashimi
(Wasabi mayo and teriyaki)
R165
New-style tuna sashimi
(Marinated zucchini and spicy mayo)
R165
YU Restaurant's classic sushi menu
YU Asian Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic sushi, including maki, sashimi, California roll, and fashion sandwiches. Diners can order salmon, tuna, prawn, or vegetarian sushi.
Item
Price
Maki Salmon (6 pieces)
R75
Maki Tuna (6 pieces)
R75
Maki Prawn (6 pieces)
R75
Maki Veg (6 pieces)
R65
Sashimi Salmon (3 pieces)
R85
Sashimi Tuna (3 pieces)
R85
Sashimi Prawn (3 pieces)
R78
California Roll Salmon (8 pieces)
R105
California Roll Tuna (8 pieces)
R105
California Roll Prawn (8 pieces)
R105
California Roll Veg (8 pieces)
R90
Fashion sandwich Salmon (8 pieces)
R120
Fashion sandwich Tuna (8 pieces)
R120
Fashion sandwich Prawn (8 pieces)
R125
Fashion sandwich Veg (8 pieces)
R100
Wrapping up
The YU Restaurant menu and the mainly positive reviews it receives make it a culinary gem in Cape Town. Plan your next visit to enjoy innovative Asian cuisine!
