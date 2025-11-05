YU Restaurant menu with updated prices in Cape Town

YU Restaurant's menu features some of Cape Town's best Asian delicacies, including fresh sushi varieties, dim sum, bao, and dumplings. The eatery adds a modern flair to its dishes, blending global flavours to create unique shareable plates.

Foods served at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yuasian (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

YU Restaurant is one of the leading Asian restaurants in Cape Town with a 4.7/5 rating on TripAdvisor.

The restaurant has an upscale dining venue located at The Onyx Hotel in the Cape Town City Centre.

The YU menu offers a broad culinary selection, ranging from classic and signature sushi to mains such as Indonesian stir-fry and Korean lamb chops.

YU Restaurant menu and prices

YU Restaurant in Cape Town describes itself as a contemporary Asian eatery whose philosophy pushes the boundaries of Japanese cuisine with a unique style of Izakaya dishes. It is located at 57 Heerengracht Street in Foreshore at The Onyx Hotel near the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Their menu has several sections, including nibbles, dim sum, bao, crispy rice, soup, salad, poke bowls, tartare, mains, and sushi. The Cape Town restaurant serves lunch and dinner with vegetarian options. The price ranges from R60 to over R300.

Crispy tempura roll with spicy salmon (L) and an assortment of foods at YU Restaurant (R). Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's nibbles menu

The nibbles menu at YU Restaurant features small plate favourites like the spicy edamame, wagyu sliders, and the Katsu chicken slider. You can order any of the following:

Item Price Edamame R82 Hoisin calamari R130 Wagyu sliders R120 Cucumber salad R65 Spicy Edamame R92 Soft shell crab in a Sesame mayo R155 Wagyu beef Tataki Asian mushrooms and a sweet soya R205 Sticky ribs marinated in Sichuan pepper, honey, and miso R180 Tempura Zucchini with yuzu salt R95 Chicken wings marinated in Siracha, honey, and soya R105 Katsu chicken slider Chicken bao slider, Thai curry, Asian slaw R105 Spring roll in rice paper Prawn, mint, noodle, and mango R98

A bowl of nibbles at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's dim sum menu

The Asian restaurant has highly recommended dim sum items, including the Scroll and the duck potsticker. Vegetarians can enjoy spinach & cream cheese or Asian spicy mushrooms.

Item Price Spinach and cream cheese (Vegetarian) R75 Lamb Pau R95 Duck Potsticker R80 Butternut, spinach, and mushrooms R88 Chicken and chive moneybag R80 Chicken and ginger R75 Asian spicy mushroom (Vegetarian) R80 Prawn, cheese, and coriander R85

YU Restaurant's bao menu

Bao is a staple in Asian cuisine made of soft buns filled with savoury or sweet ingredients. The Cape Town restaurant serves these bao delicacies:

Item Price Chicken and Sriracha Bao R135 Soft shell crab Bao R160 Tempura Enoki mushrooms and yuzu guacamole Bao R120 Cauliflower, gochujang Bao (Vegetarian) R120 Beef short rib with chilli, garlic, and oyster sauce Bao R150 Rockshrimp prawn Bao Chilli prawna, daikon, Fuchi chilli, mango chutney R145

Bao dish at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's crispy rice menu

Asian dining is not complete without crispy rice. YU Restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its rice dishes, which include:

Item Price Spicy salmon crispy rice with spring onion and sesame oil R125 Avo, lime, coconut, and coriander crispy rice R100 Beef tartare, miso, and pickled onion R115

Yuzu Avo crispy rice at YU Restaurant menu in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's soup menu

The soup menu contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Diners at the Cape Town eatery can also enjoy the Thai-inspired Tom yum seafood and mushroom broth.

Item Price Miso R70 Tom yum seafood and mushrooms R125

YU Restaurant's salad menu

YU's menu features popular Asian salads like the Thai papaya, seared tuna, and seared beef. Some of the restaurant's servings have nuts.

Item Price Thai papaya salad (contains nuts) R120 Seared tuna, tofu, Wakame, Mizuna, and Goma dressing R160 Seared beef, Asian greens, wontons, lime, nuts R145

YU Restaurant's Poke bowls menu

Poke bowls are some of the commonly ordered delicacies at YU Restaurant. They serve the salmon and the tuna poke bowls.

Item Price Salmon Poke bowl (edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame) R170 Tuna Poke bowl (edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame) R170

YU Restaurant's tartare menu

Tartare dishes consist of raw ingredients that are seasoned and served cold. The Cape Town Asian restaurant currently serves the tuna and salmon tartare.

Item Price Salmon tartare (Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil) R170 Tuna tartare (Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil) R170

Spicy tuna tartare on a crispy tempura toll at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's mains menu

The mains menu features contemporary Asian delicacies like the Korean Koje lamb chops, the prawn Thai curry, and the seafood Indonesian stir-fry. YU Restaurant has these main course options:

Item Price Baby chicken marinated in a red coconut curry R195 Korean Koje lamb chops R265 Linefish in miso jalapeno R245 Seafood Indonesian stir-fry (Rice noodle, broccoli, bok choi, coconut, sesame, and mixed seafood) R210 Peking duck R310 Cubed fillet, Asian mushrooms, ginger lemongrass R250 Prawns in yuzu butter SQ Prawn Thai curry R245 Rib eye, sweet potato crisps R240 Salmon Teriyaki R260 Sesame-crusted seared tuna, hoisin, and Pakchoi R300

Sticky chicken wings marinated in honey, soya, and sriracha. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's sides menu

The side menu has classics like the Pak Choi, egg fried rice, and Asian fries that pair well with the main course items. The full list features:

Item Price Grilled broccolini, sesame soya R85 Egg fried rice R70 Asian fries, garlic siracha mayo R60 Grilled cauliflower head with green curry R85 Grilled Aubergine, miso R75 Pak Choi in a light ponzu soya R65

YU Restaurant's signature sushi menu

Signature sushi is the highlight of YU Restaurant's seafood dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:

Item Price Finely diced tuna, infused siracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces) R175 Thinly sliced salmon layered with wasabi cream, topped with red caviar (8 pieces) R155 Prawn tempura, ginger, miso mayo, topped with crispy corn (8 pieces) R180 Crispy Roll, prawn and Avo topped with a sweet chilli mayo (8 pieces) R185 Seared Salmon, fashion sandwich, teriyaki, mayo (8 pieces) R180 Marinated seared tuna, Avo, burnt yuzu mayo topped with potato bits (8 pieces) R175 Marinated seared salmon, Avo, burnt spicy mayo topped with thin potato bits (8 pieces) R175 Kataifi prawns, sweet pineapple, and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo (8 pieces) R180 Lightly tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avo, sweet teriyaki topped with Caviar (8 pieces) R195 Rock shrimp prawns, spicy salmon roll, tangy mayo (8 pieces) R210 Wrapped Salmon filled with Avo, spicy tartar, teriyaki, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces) R155 Finely diced Salmon, infused with sriracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces) R175 Prawn Roll, wrapped salmon and tuna topped with teriyaki and caviar (8 pieces) R185 Golden browned Tempura Veg, sweet butternut Mash topped with a burnt mayo (8 pieces - Vegetarian) R145 Eel, asian barbecue, avocado, shaved almonds (8 pieces) R195

Sushi at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's new style sashimi menu

New style sashimi dishes at YU Restaurant add a modern twist to traditional sashimi. Diners can order the salmon or tuna options.

Item Price New-style salmon sashimi (Wasabi mayo and teriyaki) R165 New-style tuna sashimi (Marinated zucchini and spicy mayo) R165

YU Restaurant's classic sushi menu

YU Asian Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic sushi, including maki, sashimi, California roll, and fashion sandwiches. Diners can order salmon, tuna, prawn, or vegetarian sushi.

Item Price Maki Salmon (6 pieces) R75 Maki Tuna (6 pieces) R75 Maki Prawn (6 pieces) R75 Maki Veg (6 pieces) R65 Sashimi Salmon (3 pieces) R85 Sashimi Tuna (3 pieces) R85 Sashimi Prawn (3 pieces) R78 California Roll Salmon (8 pieces) R105 California Roll Tuna (8 pieces) R105 California Roll Prawn (8 pieces) R105 California Roll Veg (8 pieces) R90 Fashion sandwich Salmon (8 pieces) R120 Fashion sandwich Tuna (8 pieces) R120 Fashion sandwich Prawn (8 pieces) R125 Fashion sandwich Veg (8 pieces) R100

Sushi at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Wrapping up

The YU Restaurant menu and the mainly positive reviews it receives make it a culinary gem in Cape Town. Plan your next visit to enjoy innovative Asian cuisine!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: Cafe Chiffon's latest menu and price list

Briefly.co.za puiblished the menu for Cafe Chiffon. The Cape Town-based restaurant serves Asian-inspired desserts and beverages, including Japanese cheesecake and Korean clamshell macarons.

Cafe Chiffon bakes cakes for events like birthdays, graduations, weddings, and bachelorette parties. Customers can also order coffee-free drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte, or iced coffees like the honeycomb latte and iced mocha.

Source: Briefly News