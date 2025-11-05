Global site navigation

YU Restaurant menu with updated prices in Cape Town
Recipes

YU Restaurant menu with updated prices in Cape Town

by  Alice Wabwile
7 min read

YU Restaurant's menu features some of Cape Town's best Asian delicacies, including fresh sushi varieties, dim sum, bao, and dumplings. The eatery adds a modern flair to its dishes, blending global flavours to create unique shareable plates.

YU Restaurant menu
Foods served at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yuasian (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • YU Restaurant is one of the leading Asian restaurants in Cape Town with a 4.7/5 rating on TripAdvisor.
  • The restaurant has an upscale dining venue located at The Onyx Hotel in the Cape Town City Centre.
  • The YU menu offers a broad culinary selection, ranging from classic and signature sushi to mains such as Indonesian stir-fry and Korean lamb chops.

YU Restaurant menu and prices

YU Restaurant in Cape Town describes itself as a contemporary Asian eatery whose philosophy pushes the boundaries of Japanese cuisine with a unique style of Izakaya dishes. It is located at 57 Heerengracht Street in Foreshore at The Onyx Hotel near the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Read also

Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)

Their menu has several sections, including nibbles, dim sum, bao, crispy rice, soup, salad, poke bowls, tartare, mains, and sushi. The Cape Town restaurant serves lunch and dinner with vegetarian options. The price ranges from R60 to over R300.

YU Restaurant menu in Cape Town
Crispy tempura roll with spicy salmon (L) and an assortment of foods at YU Restaurant (R). Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's nibbles menu

The nibbles menu at YU Restaurant features small plate favourites like the spicy edamame, wagyu sliders, and the Katsu chicken slider. You can order any of the following:

Item

Price

Edamame

R82

Hoisin calamari

R130

Wagyu sliders

R120

Cucumber salad

R65

Spicy Edamame

R92

Soft shell crab in a Sesame mayo

R155

Wagyu beef Tataki

Asian mushrooms and a sweet soya

R205

Sticky ribs marinated in Sichuan pepper, honey, and miso

R180

Tempura Zucchini with yuzu salt

R95

Chicken wings marinated in Siracha, honey, and soya

R105

Katsu chicken slider

Chicken bao slider, Thai curry, Asian slaw

R105

Spring roll in rice paper

Prawn, mint, noodle, and mango

R98

Read also

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices

YU Restaurant's nibbles menu
A bowl of nibbles at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's dim sum menu

The Asian restaurant has highly recommended dim sum items, including the Scroll and the duck potsticker. Vegetarians can enjoy spinach & cream cheese or Asian spicy mushrooms.

Item

Price

Spinach and cream cheese (Vegetarian)

R75

Lamb Pau

R95

Duck Potsticker

R80

Butternut, spinach, and mushrooms

R88

Chicken and chive moneybag

R80

Chicken and ginger

R75

Asian spicy mushroom (Vegetarian)

R80

Prawn, cheese, and coriander

R85

YU Restaurant's bao menu

Bao is a staple in Asian cuisine made of soft buns filled with savoury or sweet ingredients. The Cape Town restaurant serves these bao delicacies:

Item

Price

Chicken and Sriracha Bao

R135

Soft shell crab Bao

R160

Tempura Enoki mushrooms and yuzu guacamole Bao

R120

Cauliflower, gochujang Bao (Vegetarian)

R120

Beef short rib with chilli, garlic, and oyster sauce Bao

R150

Rockshrimp prawn Bao

Chilli prawna, daikon, Fuchi chilli, mango chutney

R145

Read also

Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)

YU Restaurant's bao menu
Bao dish at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's crispy rice menu

Asian dining is not complete without crispy rice. YU Restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its rice dishes, which include:

Item

Price

Spicy salmon crispy rice with spring onion and sesame oil

R125

Avo, lime, coconut, and coriander crispy rice

R100

Beef tartare, miso, and pickled onion

R115

YU Restaurant's crispy rice menu
Yuzu Avo crispy rice at YU Restaurant menu in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's soup menu

The soup menu contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Diners at the Cape Town eatery can also enjoy the Thai-inspired Tom yum seafood and mushroom broth.

Item

Price

Miso

R70

Tom yum seafood and mushrooms

R125

YU Restaurant's salad menu

Read also

Koi Menlyn Maine menu: discover dishes and current prices

YU's menu features popular Asian salads like the Thai papaya, seared tuna, and seared beef. Some of the restaurant's servings have nuts.

Item

Price

Thai papaya salad (contains nuts)

R120

Seared tuna, tofu, Wakame, Mizuna, and Goma dressing

R160

Seared beef, Asian greens, wontons, lime, nuts

R145

YU Restaurant's Poke bowls menu

Poke bowls are some of the commonly ordered delicacies at YU Restaurant. They serve the salmon and the tuna poke bowls.

Item

Price

Salmon Poke bowl

(edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame)

R170

Tuna Poke bowl

(edamame, broccoli, sushi rice, pickled onion, fried tofu, and wakame)

R170

Read also

Nobu Cape Town menu with price guide for 2025: what to expect

YU Restaurant's tartare menu

Tartare dishes consist of raw ingredients that are seasoned and served cold. The Cape Town Asian restaurant currently serves the tuna and salmon tartare.

Item

Price

Salmon tartare

(Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil)

R170

Tuna tartare

(Yuzu, sesame, Avo, ginger, pickled onion, and sesame oil)

R170

YU Restaurant's tartare menu
Spicy tuna tartare on a crispy tempura toll at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's mains menu

The mains menu features contemporary Asian delicacies like the Korean Koje lamb chops, the prawn Thai curry, and the seafood Indonesian stir-fry. YU Restaurant has these main course options:

Item

Price

Baby chicken marinated in a red coconut curry

R195

Korean Koje lamb chops

R265

Linefish in miso jalapeno

R245

Seafood Indonesian stir-fry

(Rice noodle, broccoli, bok choi, coconut, sesame, and mixed seafood)

R210

Peking duck

R310

Cubed fillet, Asian mushrooms, ginger lemongrass

R250

Prawns in yuzu butter

SQ

Prawn Thai curry

R245

Rib eye, sweet potato crisps

R240

Salmon Teriyaki

R260

Sesame-crusted seared tuna, hoisin, and Pakchoi

R300

Read also

Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

YU Restaurant's mains menu
Sticky chicken wings marinated in honey, soya, and sriracha. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's sides menu

The side menu has classics like the Pak Choi, egg fried rice, and Asian fries that pair well with the main course items. The full list features:

Item

Price

Grilled broccolini, sesame soya

R85

Egg fried rice

R70

Asian fries, garlic siracha mayo

R60

Grilled cauliflower head with green curry

R85

Grilled Aubergine, miso

R75

Pak Choi in a light ponzu soya

R65

YU Restaurant's signature sushi menu

Signature sushi is the highlight of YU Restaurant's seafood dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:

Item

Price

Finely diced tuna, infused siracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)

R175

Thinly sliced salmon layered with wasabi cream, topped with red caviar (8 pieces)

R155

Prawn tempura, ginger, miso mayo, topped with crispy corn (8 pieces)

R180

Crispy Roll, prawn and Avo topped with a sweet chilli mayo (8 pieces)

R185

Seared Salmon, fashion sandwich, teriyaki, mayo (8 pieces)

R180

Marinated seared tuna, Avo, burnt yuzu mayo topped with potato bits (8 pieces)

R175

Marinated seared salmon, Avo, burnt spicy mayo topped with thin potato bits (8 pieces)

R175

Kataifi prawns, sweet pineapple, and cucumber, topped with spicy mayo (8 pieces)

R180

Lightly tempura Soft Shell Crab, Avo, sweet teriyaki topped with Caviar (8 pieces)

R195

Rock shrimp prawns, spicy salmon roll, tangy mayo (8 pieces)

R210

Wrapped Salmon filled with Avo, spicy tartar, teriyaki, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)

R155

Finely diced Salmon, infused with sriracha mayo, sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes (8 pieces)

R175

Prawn Roll, wrapped salmon and tuna topped with teriyaki and caviar (8 pieces)

R185

Golden browned Tempura Veg, sweet butternut Mash topped with a burnt mayo (8 pieces - Vegetarian)

R145

Eel, asian barbecue, avocado, shaved almonds (8 pieces)

R195

Read also

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

YU Restaurant's sushi menu
Sushi at YU Restaurant in Cape Town. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

YU Restaurant's new style sashimi menu

New style sashimi dishes at YU Restaurant add a modern twist to traditional sashimi. Diners can order the salmon or tuna options.

Item

Price

New-style salmon sashimi

(Wasabi mayo and teriyaki)

R165

New-style tuna sashimi

(Marinated zucchini and spicy mayo)

R165

YU Restaurant's classic sushi menu

YU Asian Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic sushi, including maki, sashimi, California roll, and fashion sandwiches. Diners can order salmon, tuna, prawn, or vegetarian sushi.

Item

Price

Maki Salmon (6 pieces)

R75

Maki Tuna (6 pieces)

R75

Maki Prawn (6 pieces)

R75

Maki Veg (6 pieces)

R65

Sashimi Salmon (3 pieces)

R85

Sashimi Tuna (3 pieces)

R85

Sashimi Prawn (3 pieces)

R78

California Roll Salmon (8 pieces)

R105

California Roll Tuna (8 pieces)

R105

California Roll Prawn (8 pieces)

R105

California Roll Veg (8 pieces)

R90

Fashion sandwich Salmon (8 pieces)

R120

Fashion sandwich Tuna (8 pieces)

R120

Fashion sandwich Prawn (8 pieces)

R125

Fashion sandwich Veg (8 pieces)

R100

Read also

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

YU Restaurant's sushi menu
Sushi at YU Restaurant. Photo: @yu_asian (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Wrapping up

The YU Restaurant menu and the mainly positive reviews it receives make it a culinary gem in Cape Town. Plan your next visit to enjoy innovative Asian cuisine!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: Cafe Chiffon's latest menu and price list

Briefly.co.za puiblished the menu for Cafe Chiffon. The Cape Town-based restaurant serves Asian-inspired desserts and beverages, including Japanese cheesecake and Korean clamshell macarons.

Cafe Chiffon bakes cakes for events like birthdays, graduations, weddings, and bachelorette parties. Customers can also order coffee-free drinks like the green tea-flavoured matcha latte and the spiced black tea chai latte, or iced coffees like the honeycomb latte and iced mocha.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: