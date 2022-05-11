What is the average flight attendant salary in the USA in 2022?

If you thought the cabin-crew career was declining for reasons like the pandemic, you better think again. The profession is growing substantially, making most people interested in it. But do flight attendants make good money? Find out the average flight attendant salary in the USA in 2022.

We can all agree that air travel would be very chaotic without airline stewards/stewardesses. They play an essential role, especially in making passengers feel comfortable and safe. But have you ever stopped to think of how much they earn? Do flight attendants get paid well? Please get details of the average flight attendant salary in the USA in 2022.

The average flight attendant salary in the USA in 2022

There are roughly 45, 000 flights handled daily by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In light of this, it is safe to say that the demand for airline hosts/hostesses is growing every day.

Of course, most individuals interested in pursuing this career often ask about the earnings. So, do flight attendants get a lot of money?

How much is a flight attendant paid in the USA?

The salary varies depending on several factors. Some of these include education, experience, certifications, and additional skills. Similarly, the year you are working also impacts your earnings.

For example, the median salary of air hosts/hostesses was $59,050 in 2020. Statistics show that the highest-paid bagged $71,550 that year, while the lowest took home $43,080.

So, in 2022, how much does a flight attendant make in the United States? As of April 26, 2022, their average salary has been determined to be $79,869. However, several sources show that the earnings fall between $64,109 and $99,028.

Which state pays flight attendants the most?

The average salaries of attendants can vary from one state to another and according to the year. For example, in 2020, the highest-paid flight attendants were from Oregon.

A 2020 list released by Forbes revealed that Oregon paid its attendants $80,410. That was a tremendous increase from 2013 when the initial salary was $35,230. However, the 2022 list released by Forbes shows that the highest-paid attendants are from Connecticut.

So, how much do flight attendants make in Connecticut in 2022? The 2022 list released by Forbes reveals they make $111,500.

Connecticut: $111,500

Hawaii: $104,110

New York: $69,250

Massachusetts: $67,010

Oregon: $65,550

Arizona: $64,420

Michigan: $64,290

Georgia: $64,010

Florida: $62,620

California: $62,000

Which airline has the highest-paid flight attendants in the USA?

At the end of the day, you want to choose an airline that brings a significant amount of money to your bank account. So, which airline has the highest-paid flight attendants? Take a look at this list of flight attendant salary by airline:

American Airlines

Average annual pay: $43,460

Additional yearly pay: $2,825

Delta Airlines

Average annual pay: $40,236

Additional yearly pay: $6,400

Southwest Airlines

Average annual pay: $42,000

Additional yearly pay: $4,800

United Airlines

Average annual earnings: $44,219

Additional yearly pay: $5,200

Air Canada

Average annual pay: $39,000

Additional yearly pay: $2,825

Alaskan Airlines

Average annual earnings: $53,000

Additional annual pay: $3,400

JetBlue

Average annual pay: $42,500

Additional annual pay: $2,350

Spirit Airlines

Average annual earnings: $39,000

Additional annual pay: $1,500

WestJet

Average annual earnings: $35,000

Additional annual pay: $2,825

Frontier Airlines

Average annual earnings: $29,400

Additional annual pay: $1,100

Is there a future for flight attendants?

Indeed there is! Most studies have projected the employment of these professionals to grow by 30% from 2020 to 2030. There are roughly 17,600 openings for these professionals each year, on average.

The average flight attendant salary in the USA has been estimated to be $79,869 as of April 26, 2022. The pay falls between $64,109 and $99,028. It is influenced by factors such as education, experience, and certifications.

