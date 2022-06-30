In early 2022, news broke that Amazon searched for warehouse space in South Africa. So, is there Amazon in South Africa? Here is everything you should know about Amazon South Africa operations.

There have been news that the American conglomerate plans to operate in Mzansi. But, is this true? Join us as we explore the known facts about Amazon South Africa.

Amazon South Africa

Amazon is an E-commerce organization based in the U.S. with its headquarters in Seattle, Washington. It is the world's largest online retailer and sells different product ranges.

For example, it sells furniture, software, electronics, toys, apparel, video games, jewellery, food, DVDs, CDs, VHSs, video and MP3 downloads/streaming, e-books, and other cloud computing services. Its products are often delivered the next day with worldwide shipping.

According to leaked documents, the American conglomerate is planning to expand its operations into the South African market in 2023. Business Insider reveals that the retail giant has also plans to expand in other new territories in 2023, including Nigeria, Belgium, Chile, and Colombia.

However, from the leaked documents, all countries are expected to launch their marketplace. Similarly, they will gain access to the company’s fulfilment service, Fulfillment by Amazon.

So, Mzansi can expect the retail giant to launch in February 2023. The expansion also includes its marketplace and the Prime membership programme. Here are more details about the retail giant's expected and current operations in SA.

Do we have Amazon in South Africa?

The online retailer has extensive operations in the country but does not sell all the products by itself. Instead, it has third-party sellers who can ship directly, handle their respective logistics and customer service, and charge for different shipping options. More so, they can be included in Amazon Prime, effectively putting the retail giant in charge of fulfilment.

On the website, you will find numerous worldwide and SA products. For instance, you may find Amazon South Africa books such as Seeking Mandela: Peacemaking Between Israelis And Palestinians (Politics History & Social Chan).

Where is Amazon located in South Africa?

The retail giant opened an infrastructure region in the country in 2018, headquartered in Cape Town. But, before that, AWS had opened an office in Johannesburg in 2015.

Is Amazon shopping coming to South Africa?

The company plans to dominate the online retail space in full swing by 2023. However, the reports indicate it is already talking to local courier companies and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers.

The expansion threatens the dominance of other e-commerce retailers like Takealot plus SA retailers. However, this move is not surprising as the company already has a presence in the country through its Web Services business based in Cape Town.

Is there an Amazon warehouse in South Africa?

Although there are no current warehouses, the company is said to be shopping for warehouse space within the country.

What is the South African equivalent of Amazon?

There is no direct Mzansi equivalent of the online retailer. Perhaps the closest to a local version of the retailer is Loot or Takealot.

Amazon jobs South Africa

The company often posts several job posts on its website. Due to its expected expansions, the company is hiring thousands of people at a time for service representatives' job posts. So, visit their website if interested in working with the company.

But, besides the vacancy, most people often ask about the pay. So, does Amazon South Africa pay well? Based on previous statistics collected by Indeed, a Customer Service Representative has been said to bag approximately R 10,433 per month. Judging by the national average salary, the figure is 33% higher, which is a good thing.

Amazon South Africa online shopping

As mentioned earlier, the company offers worldwide shipping when you shop. However, the charges vary depending on your location and the goods you are shipping. According to their website, shipping in Africa per shipment starts from the following prices:

Standard shipping: $9.99

Expedited shipping: $13.99

Priority courier: $39.99

Amazon South Africa contact number

You can contact its Development Center by phone at 021 467 0101. If not, you can always message them on their website.

Amazon is planning to expand its operations in South Africa by 2023. The Amazon South Africa expansion reports are highly anticipated, with most looking forward to job opportunities. Make sure to check their website for job vacancies.

