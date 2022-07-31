Since 2000 when the government set up the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the institution keeps providing bursaries to underprivileged citizens who wish to study in TVET colleges or public universities. It took over from the Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa, which was functional between 1993 and 2000. But then, to access the provisions, it is important to be armed with the NSFAS contact details for 2022.

It has become vital for applicants of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act funds to know how to reach the establishment. This is essential to keep themselves abreast of important situations like when the portal is opening and the deadline.

Is NSFAS available for 2022?

Yes, it is. But then, the opening and closing dates for the upcoming applications have not been officially announced yet. Still, from precedence, it is expected to start sometime in November 2022 and end in January 2023.

When will the NSFAS application for 2022 open?

The educational bursaries opened on 2nd November 2021 and ended on 7th January 2022. The opening and closing dates were confirmed by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Board chairperson, Mr Ernest Khosa, and the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.

How do I contact NSFAS?

You can contact the institution through calls, email, or posting your letter or document. Details of each option are discussed below:

Contacting through calls

The major NSFAS contact number that you can reach the establishment on is 08000 67327. It is toll-free, so you will not be charged during the conversation.

But then, if you want to reach the NSFAS call centre, you can dial 021-763-3200, though you will be charged. This number is important if you are looking to call for situations concerning community and outreach event invites or if your enquiries are media-related.

If you want to report or inquire about fraudulent and corrupt practices, you can either call 0860-247-653 or fax 086-726-1681.

Contacting through email

You can reach the institution via email by sending your inquiries to info@nsfas.org.za. This NSFAS email address for 2022 does not cover enquiries about accounts, balance, payment, or complaints about perceived or confirmed corruption.

NSFAS enquiries email address for situations regarding the account, balance, and payments, and the Vuvuzela Fraud and Corruption will have to go through collections@nsfas.org.za and nsfas@thehotline.co.za, respectively.

If your enquiry has anything to do with legal documentation, send a mail to legal@nsfas.org.za, and if you want to inquire about the media, send a mail to media@nsfas.org.za.

For queries about community events and outreach invites, it is best to send your emails to outreach@nsfas.org.za.

Postal addresses

Different postal addresses are ascribed to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme depending on what information you are hoping to obtain. These addresses are given below:

Primary postal address: Private Bag X1, Plumstead, 7801.

For documentation regarding University and TVET College: Private Bag X4, Plumstead 7801, South Africa.

For submission of an NSFAS Wallet: Private Bag X6, Plumstead 7801, South Africa.

Online chat

Besides trying to make inquiries through emails, calls, postal addresses, or physically visiting the establishment, inquirers have the option of chatting with the institution online to obtain relevant information. Follow the instructions below to achieve this:

Visit the institution's official website; Toggle on the "myNSFAS" option.

Alternatively, you can do the following:

Navigate directly to the portal that allows for self-service; Input your email address and password to log into your account; Click on NSFAS Chat.

Is the NSFAS contact centre open?

Yes, the institution's contact centre is usually open from Monday through Friday between 08:30 and 17:00. There is also the option of a virtual contact centre that helps you with whatever inquiry through the following channels:

Facebook: National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Twitter: @myNSFAS

Instagram: @myNSFAS

Where is the physical address of NSFAS?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme's office is located at 4 Christiaan Barnard Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000.

The NSFAS contact details for 2022 are important for any student who needs to know how to go about soliciting and applying for educational bursaries. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme's management knows this and has made contact mediums available to anyone looking for answers about what the establishment stands for.

