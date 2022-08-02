PDP renewal: How to renew PDP license in South Africa 2022/2023

In South Africa, if one wants to drive on public roads to transport goods, dangerous goods, or passengers to earn income, it is paramount to have a Professional Driving Permit (PDP). This article highlights the requirements, fees, and all the information you need to know about renewing your PDP license in South Africa in 2022/2023.

Before being called PrDP, it was known as a PDP and was issued before 1998. The PrDP is just an additional document to your driving license. If you operate any of these commercial vehicles, it is required that you have a valid professional driving permit:

A breakdown vehicle

A minibus weighing more than 3500kg

Any motor vehicle used to transport people for payments

A goods vehicle that exceeds 3500kg

Dangerous vehicles such as fuel tankers

Light motor vehicles, including vehicles carrying passengers for economic purposes, e.g., a taxi-cab

Any motor vehicle designed to carry twelve people or more, including the driver

Any vehicle with an operating license

What categories of vehicles are given an exception? Hearses, tractors, road buildings, agricultural machinery, and fire-fighting vehicles.

If you own any of these vehicles, it is important to ensure that anyone who drives it has the necessary professional driving permit of the appropriate category.

How to acquire a PrDP license in South Africa

Now that the limitations and categories required are understood, it is important to understand the process. These are all the requirements to get a PrDP License;

National ID A valid driver's license Passport size photos Police clearance certificate and criminal record A PDP medical form or certificate that should be less than two months old

After acquiring all these documents, the person seeking the document must then visit the nearest Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) to complete the PDP form. This form is titled Application for Professional Driving Permit (PD1)

How much does it cost to get a PDP?

The prerequisites for receiving a PrDP have remained the same. Two fees must be paid whenever a PrDP is issued; the R96.00 application fee and the R204.00 issue fee.

How long is a PDP License valid in South Africa?

The PrDP documents are only good for two years which is indicated on the front of the card. Once your card has expired the process of renewal is similar to the one followed when applying.

PrDP fingerprint clearance

Checking the PrDP fingerprint clearance has become much easier for applicants in South Africa. There is a new SMS service from Afiswitch, the company managing the fingerprint clearance process.

The service works by sending an SMS to a PrDP applicant to certify that the results of his fingerprint clearance have been sent to the Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) of origin for review by the relevant laws and policy directives.

This process saves a lot of time and money for the applicants. Fingerprint clearance involves a couple of steps, including:

Fingerprints are taken electronically taken at the DLTC and tethered to PrDP applications or renewals. They are then sent to the SAPS via the Afiswitch interface. The SAPS checks them and sends a report to Afiswitch. Finally, Afiswitch needs to send the report to the DLTC, where a decision is made following the relevant laws and policy directives.

NaTIS PDP renewal online booking

NaTISmore PDP renewal online booking is made through the online NaTIS website. This website has been a source of controversy for a while.

Kindly note; This link does not work, and citizens continue to complain about its inefficiency and prefer the traditional method. To get the PDP form, follow this link to download it.

Can I renew my PrDP online in South Africa?

Yes, one can renew their PDP online. However, this service is currently only available in Gauteng. All residents of Gauteng can apply online for their renewal through online.natis.gov.za.

It is important to note that a PrDP can be revoked or suspended if one is found to be medically unfit or if they are found to be involved in any criminal activity or have previously been convicted of being under the influence or for reckless driving.

For more information regarding PrDP renewal online booking, contact the Transport Administration and Licensing helpdesk at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

Phone: 0860 142 142

E-mail: service@westerncape.gov.za

tal.clientservices@westerncape.gov.za

Address: 9 Dorp Street, Cape Town, 8000

You can also reach them on social media:

