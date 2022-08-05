Best MTN sim-only deals in 2022: How to get MTN deals in South Africa

Known to be the biggest supplier of internet connectivity in South Africa, MTN is South Africa's most iconic company. The services are broken into subcategories to meet and satisfy all client needs. One example of the many services is the sim-only data deal, where a customer is required to bring their phone or tablet. How can I get a new MTN sim? What are the best MTN sim-only deals in 2022?

Inspired by Africa's potential, MTN is committed to bridging the digital divide across the country.

Source: Instagram

MTN has many types of subscriptions and data deals, including Mega Gigs XS, Mega Gigs S, and Mega Gigs M. Do you know all about these deals and how much they cost? Find out the best MTN data deal options for you.

MTN sim-only data deals

Are you looking for a great sim deal with exciting different options? Then, MTN is where you need to be looking. With several subscriptions and exciting deals, the sim-only deals come in various packages and prices.

MTN offers daily and weekly data plans and the standard monthly subscription.

Source: Instagram

MTN mega gigs S

This MTN package offers 50 minutes to call within the network and 50 minutes to call all networks within the country. The mega gigs S offers 4 GB, broken down into 2 GB anytime data, 1 GB social data and 1 GB video streaming data.

That is not all; you also receive a free 20 GB anytime data. The package costs only R199 monthly, though you must pay a 24-monthly subscription.

MTN mega gigs XS

You can sign up for this package for only R129 per month. Each customer is required to pay a 24-monthly subscription.

The package offers 2 GB broken data, 1 GB anytime data, 500 MB social data and 500 MB video streaming data. Users also receive 25 minutes to call within the network and another 25 minutes to call all networks in the country.

MTN mega gigs M

This deal costs R299 per month; 24 months of payment are required to get the subscription. Gigs M offers 8 GB of data, broken down into 4 GB of anytime data, 2 GB of social data and 2 GB of video streaming data.

This deal also offers 75 minutes to call within the network and 75 minutes to call all networks in the country. What an amazing deal indeed.

MTN mega gigs L

The Mega gigs L subscription offers 100 minutes to call within the network and 100 minutes to call all networks in the country to add 20 GB of data.

The subscription costs R399 paid for 24 months. The deal offers 12 GB of data, broken into 6 GB anytime data, 3 GB social data and 3 GB video streaming data.

MTN mega gigs XL

Costing R599, which the user must pay for 24 months, the deal offers 25 GB, broken down into 15 GB of anytime data, 5GB of social data and 5 GB of video streaming data.

With this deal, the customer gets 200 minutes of calls within the network and 200 minutes to call all networks, plus 20 GB of anytime data.

MTN data contract deals

The sim contract deal by MTN is a service provided for those who do not wish to purchase the merchandise prepaid. The qualifications to get a contract with MTN include:

Proof of income

Proof of residence (e.g., levy statement or electricity bill)

ID

Three months' bank statements

They offer a wide variety of contract deals. Some of the MTN contract deals include:

My MTNChoice - 2 GB. You receive 2 GB for use anytime, 2 GB for use at night, and 6 GB Extra. From R49 My MTNChoice - 8 GB. You receive 4 GB for use anytime, 4 GB for use at night, and 22 GB Extra. From R89 My MTNChoice - 20 GB. You receive 10 GB for use anytime, 10 GB for use at night, and 40 GB Extra. From R129 My MTNChoice - 40 GB. You receive 20 GB for use anytime, 20 GB for use at night, and 60 GB Extra. From R169 My MTNChoice - 80 GB. You receive 50 GB for use anytime, 30 GB for use at night, and 50 GB Extra. From R259

To receive unlimited MTN deals, dial *567*59# and then wait for the response from the network.

Source: Instagram

How can I get unlimited data on MTN sim?

All you need to do is dial *567*59# and then wait for the response from the network. If you qualify, the menu will lead you to choose option 1 or 2, then respond with 1 to get the UNLIMITED data plan.

So, how much is an MTN sim card? The sim card only costs 4 SAR($0.3). If you have been wondering how can I get MTN 10GB for R99? All you need is to dial*137# to migrate to BozzaGigs LTE to qualify for exclusive data offers to start at 10GB for R99.

What are the disadvantages of SIM-only deals?

With every deal, there have to be some advantages and disadvantages. For MTN sim-only deals, some of the disadvantages include:

You may be locked in: If your phone is tied to a network provider, you might need to unlock it, which is different from the sim provider.

The handsets are expensive: The phone alone can have a cost rolling into hundreds of pounds. If you are the kind of person who loves features in your phone, then that will be your bill.

MTN sim-only deals are pretty exciting; you want to get the merchandise with all the free minutes across networks and great deals on data usage. Plus, they also have a vibrant mobile money segment.

Source: Briefly News