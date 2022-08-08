Seeking finance to help purchase a vehicle is nothing new. It is a common practice worldwide, better known as car financing. But despite its popularity, there are differences observed in different countries, one being the payable interest. Discover the interest rate on car finance in South Africa in 2022 right here.

Car financing is, in other words, a car loan. So, like any other loan, it comes with interest, which you must pay in instalments. This is one of the key factors you need to look out for when choosing a bank or financial institution to grant you that loan. But, of course, it would be wise to go with that bearing a lenient interest rate.

What is the interest rate on car finance in South Africa in 2022?

Car finance interest rate changes now and then depending on so many factors. For example, it could be because of your credit score, down payment, income, or term length.

Similarly, the car interest rate in South Africa also varies depending on the involved financial institution. So, if you are in Mzansi and want to purchase a vehicle, it would be best to familiarize yourself with the current vehicle finance interest rate.

But before we look at them, let us answer a few frequently asked questions about car financing in South Africa.

What are the requirements to qualify for vehicle finance?

Most lenders typically require individuals to apply for online forms and review them later. After that, they evaluate if the applicants get approval or not, depending on whether they meet the eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria for vehicle finance in SA entail:

An income of at least R6 000 a month

An SA citizen aged 18 and above (some institutions may require the applicant to be at least 21 years)

A driver's license

Proof of residence (utility bills not older than 3 months are preferred)

What is the prime interest rate for cars in South Africa in 2022?

The prime lending rate as of May 2022 is 8.25%. But it may be higher or lower depending on the individual's credit profile.

What is the average interest rate on car finance?

According to Forbes, it was 3.86% for new cars in the fourth quarter of 2021. That of used cars was 8.21%.

What is a good interest rate when buying a car in South Africa in 2022?

The best vehicle finance interest rate in 2022 in South Africa is one that is not so financially restrictive. But, again, financial institutions will look at your credit score, the type of vehicle you want, loan term, and down payment before naming a figure.

Is 4.75 a good interest rate for a car?

It is considered a good prime lending rate on new cars.

What is the best interest rate for a car?

Many factors come to play, as discussed above, to determine the best interest car finance rate. One factor is an individual's credit score. Here is a look at some expectations from different institutions:

Money Shop

Excellent score: 12-72 months: R10, 000 to R250, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 450 inclusive of fees.

Average credit: 12-72 months: R10, 000 to R250, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 992 inclusive of fees.

MFC

12-96 months: R10, 000 to R300, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 195 inclusive of fees.

RCS

160 months: R10, 000 to R150, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 195 inclusive of fees.

Wesbank

12-96 months: R10, 000 to R300, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 346 inclusive of fees.

Absa Car loan- Instalment Sale Agreement

24-72 months: R10, 000 to R250, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2 320 inclusive of fees.

Mercantile Bank Personal Loans & Vehicle Finance

12-240 months: R10, 000 to R250, 000

Estimated monthly repayment: R2, 295 inclusive of fees.

Besides the institution, the rate is also influenced by the car type, which automatically denotes its price. Let us use an example to understand better how the price of the vehicle impacts the interest rate.

Assume you settled for Wesbank, where the cars are financed at an annual interest rate of 9% over five years (60 months). Here is the expected monthly payment depending on the price of the vehicle:

Price of R150, 000: R3, 207.82

R 200, 00: R4, 245.74

R300, 000: R6, 321.57

R500, 000: R10, 473.24

R750, 000: R15, 662.83

R1, 000, 000: R20, 852.42

After determining the car you want and the financial institution with the lowest interest rate, be sure also to check for their overall fees. Some expected fees during car financing include:

The initiation fee

It is also known as the application or establishment fee.

Service fees

These are often paid monthly.

Early termination fees

These apply to debts with an outstanding balance above R250, 000.

Balloon payment

This is a residual payment expressed as a percentage of the credit amount. For example, having an R300,000 car loan with a 25% balloon payment will reduce your monthly repayment. However, you must pay R75, 000 (25%) at the end of the term.

Vehicle financing is an excellent option if you need a new set of wheels but lack enough cash. But be sure to know the current interest rate on car finance in SA in 2022 from different banks and financial institutions.

