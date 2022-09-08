Full list of DStv compact plus channels for 2022 and the updated price
The DStv Compact Plus is specifically designed for viewers interested in local and international content. It offers a broad scope of content such as kids', family and teen entertainment, documentaries, sports, music, news and audio programs. So, before you consider subscribing to the package, go through these details on DStv compact plus for more of what to expect.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
DStv Compact Plus is one of the company's six packages. The other five are Premium, Family, Compact, Access and EasyView. Each one has a monthly subscription cost that warrants access to a specified number of channels. So, how many DStv Compact Plus channels does a subscription earn you and what is its updated price?
DStv compact plus channels in 2022
The DStv Compact Plus subscription warrants viewer access to more than 100 channels. They comprise sports, news and commerce, movies and entertainment channels and radio stations. Content on these channels is ideal for kids, teens and adults.
What are the channels on DStv Compact Plus?
If you are a sports fanatic, the package offers several channels where you can watch local and international sports. If you prefer lifestyle shows, the package has several channels like BBC Earth, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery ID. So you do not have to incur the cost of subscribing to DStv Premium to access content on these channels.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Kids enjoy access to content on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney Jr, Jimjam, PSB Kids and eToons, to mention a few. Music channels like Channel O, TRACE Urban, TRACE Africa, Trace Gospel, One Gospel, Sound City, MTV Music 24, MTV Base, Mzansi Music and KyKNet Nou keep you updated on the latest music videos.
News channels include CNN International, BBC World News, Sky News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, SABC News, Sky News, Newsroom Afrika, Russia Today, Business Day TV, CGTV News and Parliamentary Service, to mention a few. They guarantee to keep you updated on everyday happenings in the country and internationally. The package also allows you access to local and international radio stations.
How many channels are there on DStv Compact Plus?
Cumulatively, DStv Compact Plus has 236 channels. Below is a tabulated list of the channels in different categories and their channel numbers for easy access.
Movies and entertainment
|Channel number
|Channel name
|100
|DStv
|103
|1Magic
|107
|M-Net Movies 3
|108
|M-Net Movies 4
|112
|Studio Universal
|114
|KIX
|115
|M-Net City
|116
|Vuzu
|117
|Universal Channel
|118
|Telemundo
|120
|BBC Brit
|122
|Comedy Central
|123
|Timeless Dizi
|124
|E! Entertainment Television
|125
|FOX
|127
|Ginx eSports
|129
|BET
|130
|MTV
|131
|Lifetime
|132
|CBS Reality
|133
|TLNovelas
|135
|Discovery TLC Entertainment
In the movies and entertainment category, subscribing to DStv Compact Plus warrants access to the channels tabulated above. Other DStv movies and entertainment channels include:
|Channel number
|Channel name
|136
|Discovery Family
|137
|TNT Africa
|138
|eMovies
|140
|eMovies Extra
|144
|kykNET
|145
|kykNET & Kie
|152
|Africa Magic Epic
|153
|AfricaMagic Urban Movies
|154
|AfricaMagic Family
|155
|Real Time
|157
|Moja Love
|161
|Mzansi Magic
|163
|Mzansi Wethu
|164
|Mzansi Bioskop
|165
|Novela Magic
|166
|ZEE World
|167
|Star Life
|168
|ROK
|195
|e.TV Extra
|198
|Annual Nigerian Festivals
|507
|Telemundo
|515
|TV Record
Documentary and lifestyle channels
|Channel number
|Channel number
|147
|VIA
|170
|CBS Justice
|171
|Discovery ID
|173
|Honey
|174
|BBC Lifestyle
|175
|Food Network
|176
|The Home Channel
|177
|HGTV
|179
|Travel Channel
|180
|People's Weather
|181
|National Geographic
|182
|Nat Geo Wild
|183
|WildEarth
|184
|BBC Earth
|185
|Curiosity Channel
|186
|The History Channel
|189
|Ignition TV
|190
|Spice TV
If you love documentaries and lifestyle content, consider checking out the channels highlighted in the table above.
Sports channels
|Channel number
|Channel name
|200
|BLITZ
|202
|SS PSL
|203
|SS Premier League
|204
|SS LALIGA
|205
|SS FOOTBALL
|206
|SS VARIETY 1
|207
|SS VARIETY 2
|208
|SS VARIETY 3
|209
|SS VARIETY 4
|210
|SS ACTION
|218
|ESPN
|219
|ESPN 2
|236
|WWE Channel
|249
|TellyTrack
Which sports channels are on Compact Plus?
The package offers fourteen sports channels. You could catch football matches on the SS Premier League channel or wrestling on the WWE Channel.
Kids and teens channels
|Channel number
|Channel name
|301
|Cartoon Network
|302
|Boomerang
|303
|Disney
|305
|Nickelodeon
|306
|Cbeebies
|307
|Nick Jr
|308
|NickTOONS
|309
|Disney Junior
|310
|JimJam
|311
|eToonz
|313
|PSB Kids
|314
|ZooMoo
|318
|Da Vinci
|319
|Mindset
Kids and teens can enjoy content on the channels mentioned in the table above.
Music channels
|Channel number
|Channel name
|146
|KyKNet Nou
|320
|Channel O
|321
|Mzansi Music
|322
|MTV Base
|323
|MTV Music 24
|325
|TRACE Urban
|326
|TRACE Africa
|327
|Sound City
|331
|One Gospel
|332
|Trace Gospel
Music fans can access content on the channels mentioned in the table above.
News and commerce channels
|Channel number
|Channel name
|400
|BBC World News
|401
|CNN International
|402
|Sky News
|403
|eNews Channel Africa
|404
|SABC News
|405
|Newzroom Afrika
|406
|Al Jazeera
|407
|Russia Today
|408
|Parliamentary Service
|409
|CGTN News
|410
|CNBC Africa
|412
|Business Day TV
|413
|NDTV 24*7
|414
|Euronews
|417
|Africanews
You can access news and commerce content from the channels highlighted in the table above.
Audio channels
|Channel number
|Channel name
|751
|Adult Contemporary
|752
|Today's Hots
|753
|Hot Traxx
|754
|70's Hits
|755
|80's Hits
|756
|Familiar Favourites
|757
|Soft Hits
|758
|Love Songs
|759
|Metro Blends
|760
|Cityscapes
|761
|Groove Lounge
|762
|House Party
|763
|Power Hits
|764
|Dance
|765
|Trots Afrikaans
|766
|Campus Rock
|767
|Alternate Rock
|768
|Hard Rock
|769
|Classic Rock
|770
|Golden Oldies
Audio channels make up close to half the number of channels on the DStv Compact Plus package.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|771
|90's Hits
|772
|Classic R & B
|773
|Urban Adult Contemporary
|774
|Urban Beat
|775
|Reggae
|776
|Modern Country
|777
|Traditional Country
|778
|Gospel
|779
|African Rhythm
|780
|Italian
|781
|Smooth Jazz
|782
|Classic Jazz
|783
|Blues
|784
|Beautiful Instrumentals
|785
|Contemporary Instrumentals
|786
|New Age
|787
|Light Classical
|788
|Arias And Overtures
|789
|Chamber Music
|790
|Symphonic
They cut across radio stations playing dedicated genres of music. For instance, if you love Jazz music, you could tune in to Smooth Jazz or Classic Jazz.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|801
|Metro FM
|802
|Channel Africa
|803
|Good Hope
|804
|Ikwekwezi
|805
|5FM
|806
|Lesedi FM
|807
|Lligwalagwala
|808
|Lotus FM
|809
|Motsweding FM
|810
|Munghana Lonene FM
|811
|Phalaphala FM
|812
|Radio 2000
|814
|SAFM
|815
|Thobela FM
|816
|trufm
|817
|Ukhozu FM
|818
|Umhlobo Wenene FM
|819
|X-K FM
|820
|Groot FM
|821
The radio stations are also in different languages. For instance, if you prefer a channel that broadcasts in Afrikaans, tune in to Groot FM.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|822
|Hot 91.9 FM
|823
|Mix 93.8 FM
|825
|Channel 7
|826
|Radio Islam
|850
|BBC World Service English
|851
|BBC Afrique en Francais
|852
|BBC African Language
|853
|Voice Of America
|854
|World Radio Network
|855
|Trans World Radio
|856
|Talk Radio 702
|857
|Classic FM
|858
|Jacaranda FM
|859
|YFM
|860
|Chinese Radio International
|861
|Kaya FM
|865
|Channel Islam International
|866
|Radio France Internationale
|867
|Radio Wave
|868
|Radio Energy
The package also has international radio stations.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|869
|1485AM Radio
|870
|Radio Veritas
|871
|Radio Vlaanderen International
|872
|TransAfrica Radio
|875
|Link FM
|876
|Radio Kosmos
|878
|Jozi FM
|879
|94.7 Highveld Stereo
|880
|94.5 Kfm
|882
|Radio Pulpit
|883
|NNR
|884
|Capricorn FM
|885
|Cape Talk
|887
|Pretoria FM
|887
|Radio Pretoria
|888
|Ubuntu Radio
|889
|Power FM
The package also has region-based radio stations.
DStv compact plus price
How much is a Compact Plus subscription? The package is the second most expensive of the six Multichoice packages after DStv Premium. A DStv Compact Plus monthly subscription starts from R519, while the DStv Premium package starts from R799.
Payment for the subscription can be made on various platforms. For instance, you could pay through the self-service website, on the DStv app, at a bank on the DStv online page, via phone or at a Multichoice branch. Multichoice prompts subscribers about renewing their subscriptions before it expires.
What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?
DStv Compact Plus is more expensive than the Compact package. DStv Compact Plus also provides access to 236 channels, while the Compact package is limited to 219 channels.
How much is DStv Compact in 2022?
The DStv compact price in 2022 is R429 per month. However, it has fewer channels than the Compact Plus subscription.
Is Channel 144 on DStv Compact?
No. Channel 144, kykNET, is only available on the Compact Plus and Premium packages.
These details about DStv Compact Plus channels and price explain how much your subscription earns you. However, before settling for the package, compare it with the other packages, especially if you are specific about the content you wish to access.
READ ALSO: How to connect DSTV extra view cables in 2022: ultimate guide
Briefly.co.za published exciting details on how to connect DStv extra view cables in 2022. What do you need to know about the process?
With the XtraView option, subscribers can comfortably link up to three decoders under one subscription. How do you go about it? What makes you legible for this service? What are the terms and conditions of this service?
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News