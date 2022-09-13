Changing your phone is a big enough process; the last thing you want to fuss over is changing numbers and the inconvenience of it. Instead, opt for a simple SIM swap with your service provider. In this article, we will focus on Cell C specifically and discuss how to perform a Cell C SIM swap, what to do if a Cell C SIM card is not working and other questions relating to the service provider that frequently come up.

So, before we get into further details, can a SIM swap be done online? Luckily, yes. Some service providers do not offer this option, but Cell C gives you the opportunity to simply purchase a SIM at a local store, where you can do the rest whenever you have the chance, as the entire process only takes a few minutes to do.

This simple process saves you time out of your day that would have otherwise been spent on waiting in queues at the service provider's store and possibly taking a large chunk out of your day. You can do this in various ways, from calling an agent to simply following the voice prompts or using a USSD code for guidance.

How to do SIM swap on Cell C online

Firstly, how do you do a self-swap SIM on Cell C? Unfortunately, the Cell C SIM swap to nano SIM or another form of SIM process cannot be done through any online platforms as the network does not offer this option as of 2022. You would have to either follow SMS prompts or call a customer service line for any assistance where necessary.

When you choose to do the swap through either the SMS process or the call line, there may be some Cell C SIM swap security questions to ensure you are the owner of the account and new card being registered. You can dial the Cell C SIM swap USSD code 084135 directly if you need further assistance with the process.

How do you SIM swap via SMS?

Purchase a starter park and RICA your SIM card

Identify your new SIM serial number and SMS it to 084 767 8287

Wait for the two confirmation SMSs that your old SIM will receive

Once your old SIM has lost service, it is deactivated, which is when you can put the new one in your phone

Kindly note that these instructions are for prepaid customers

How long does a SIM swap take?

Even though the process is quick, how quick does the process take to finalise? The process can take anywhere from a couple of minutes or hours to a full 24 hours or perhaps even longer, depending on whether it is done during busy periods. But, it is usually done quicker than 24 hours.

Can you do a SIM swap from an old number?

When you go through the prompts and instructions, you are doing so for the finalising of the current SIM you are using. Therefore, you should use your new card to set up the process, as that is where the configuration settings need to be placed within the card you are currently following the prompts on. Contact the network's customer service department if you need further assistance or are confused about the process.

How much is a SIM swap at Cell C?

As with all other networks, the entire process is free of charge, and you can only expect to pay just R1 for the SIM.

What to do if your Cell C SIM card is not working

If you have followed all of the prompts to set up your new card and it is still not all set after a day or so, the best thing you can do in this instance is to contact Cell C customer care service. They can provide you with direct knowledge of what the issue may be, such as a slow network issue or whether you followed the prompts accurately.

Knowing how to do a SIM swap on Cell C in 2022 is a surprisingly simple process, thanks to the quick and efficient options offered by the network. You can also always choose to visit your nearest store for any in-office assistance where necessary.

