10 cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa in 2022

The bakkie bug seems to have bitten many South African car users. This is because there are different brands and models of these vehicles nowadays. However, if you have also been observing and are becoming interested in this kind of car, it will not hurt to note some of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa that will give you value for your money.

The most affordable bakkies in South Africa are the product of different companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Great Wall Motors (GWM). If you hear bakkies for the first time, South Africans use the term to refer to pick-up trucks that serve various purposes. They can be used as a private family vehicle to pick up groceries, drop the kids at school, and run rugged errands on farms.

Top 10 cheapest bakkie prices in South Africa

The affordability of bakkies is one factor that has influenced its popularity among South Africans, apart from its ability to withstand the rough road network across the country. Recent statistics show that car dealers sell one out of five vehicles that will be a bakkie. Below are some of the most pocket-friendly bakkies that you can add to your garage in descending affordability:

1. Land Cruiser pick-up - R876 200

This is one of the most powerful pick-ups you can buy from any car dealer. It features a strong and dependable engine covered by a highly durable body that stays off the ground. You must be ready to pay at least R876,200 for a single cab.

2. Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto - R531 600

This is undoubtedly one of the most dependable bakkies you can get yourself as a car lover. The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto is the king of the wild in the South African automobile space. But then, do not mistake it, as it is sleek enough to pass for a fancy city ride. It runs on a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine.

3. Isuzu D-Max 250 Hi-Ride Auto - R480 400

The Isuzu D-Max 250 Hi-Ride Auto is popular among South Africans. It may not be unconnected with the company’s decision to strengthen the series with a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 320 Nm of power and 100 kW. This feature helps it to reach maximum speed in little time.

4. Ford Ranger 2.2 Hi-Rider XL 4×2 Auto - R441 000

This pick-up is one of the most affordable, and for its elegance on the road, it is worth a buyer’s money. But, of course, being a product of the Ford company already means that you should expect only quality. Its 2.2 turbo-diesel engine gives it a reasonable speed.

5. GWM P Series 2.0TD SX Automatic - R404 900

This bakkie is built for the roughest terrain and will be a great addition to your garage if you intend to use it for heavy purposes. Yet, despite this ruggedness, it is beautifully fashioned to make a statement on the road.

What engine is in the new GWM? The new series of the Great Wall Motors runs on a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that manufactures 400 Nm of power and 120 kW.

6. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - R298 500

The Hyundai H100 Bakkie does not fit into the category of ruggedly-built vans as it cannot be used for challenging tasks. It is, however, suitable for routine use as a delivery truck within urban settings. The price also makes it a good fit for middle-class South Africans.

7. Nissan NP300 - R269 500

The Nissan NP300 has one of the cheapest bakkie prices South African car dealers will ever offer a buyer. Moreover, it has multipurpose usability as it can function as a vehicle to drop your kids off in school before you begin your more tedious task on rough terrains.

8. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up - R212 499

The Mahindra company manufactures this car and does not joke when giving other bakkie brands a run for their money. It can be used for residential, business, and even more hostile purposes such as driving up and down steep or waterlogged terrain. These features come at a pocket-friendly price of at least R212 499.

9. GWM Steed - R192 900

The Great Wall Motors company has consistently shown that they mean business in producing efficient cars and the solid-looking Steed is another proof. It can be used as a private family car and may double as a delivery truck for small and medium-sized businesses.

10. Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD - R197 499

This model of the Mahindra bakkie series is a Single Cab that you can use to carry loads and farm implements. It is powered by an engine that produces 238 Nm power and 74 kW, giving it a reasonable speed limit.

So, what is the most affordable bakkie in South Africa? The Mahindra Bolero gets this title as it can be purchased for as low as R197 499. This is a cheap price for a vehicle of its calibre.

Which bakkie is the most fuel-efficient?

The Ford Ranger gets the price of the car that maximises fuel consumption among different brands of blankie on the South African road. It reportedly needs to consume only six and a half litres of fuel to move a distance of 100 kilometres. This is less than half of what the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 requires for the same distance.

Which bakkie is the strongest?

With a starting price of R904 188, the Mercedes-Benz X350d V6 4Matic is one of the most powerful pick-up trucks you can purchase and enjoy for its unique features. It runs on a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 engine and produces 550 Nm and 190 kW of power. The power is sent through a 7-speed automatic transmission to the four wheels, giving it maximum speed.

The list of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa is not written in stone as there are several brands to cater for your needs. Your choice may be influenced by the purpose of purchase and how much you are willing and able to pay for it.

