DStv Universal + streaming service in South Africa: Everything you need to know

Digital Satellite Television (DStv) is a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice and based in Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa. DStv recently launched the Universal+ package in collaboration with NBCUniversal, giving its customers unlimited access to international movies and series.

DStv provides various bouquets with general entertainment, movies, lifestyle & culture, sports, and documentaries. The entertainment provider has over 12 million customers, with the majority of them being in South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more about the service provider's new package below.

What is the Universal plus channel?

DStv Universal+ is a new package on Digital Satellite Television Africa. It was launched on 14th October 2022 in partnership with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-T-Consumer. The package is available to DStv subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa.

DStv Universal+ channels

The new package features a variety of movies and series from popular linear channels, including:

Universal TV (Channel 117)

E! (Channel 124)

Studio Universal (Channel 112)

DreamWorks (Channel 304)

Telemundo (Channel 118)

Universal plus gives customers access to popular international shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Botched, Departure, Nurses, The Scent of Passion, Dragons: Race to the Edge, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Celebrity Game Night. The service offers flexibility since DStv customers can binge-watch their favourite shows without interruption.

DStv Universal+ price

The service is free for the satellite service provider's subscribers. It is available on all Explora models, and customers can also watch via the service provider's app and on www.dstv.com by selecting Universal+. However, the service will not be available on the new Streama TV box.

DStv standing

Digital Satellite Television is the official sponsor of the South African premier league. Mamelodi Sundowns is currently at the top of the DStv 2022/23 premiership standing. Other top five teams are Richards Bay, SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Does DStv have NBC?

The satellite service provider does not have NBC. The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network. Dstv, in partnership with NBC, launched the universal + streaming service on 14th October 2022.

How to change DStv decoder ownership?

Download the DStv Change of Ownership form from their website. Fill it out, attach the required documents and email them to help@dstv.com or fax them to 011 577 4901. Alternatively, drop them at the nearest MultiChoice Service Centre or Agency.

You will need the following documents when changing decoder ownership:

New owner's Identification document

Proof of purchase if you bought from a second-hand retailer

If the previous owner passed away, the new owner should have the Executor Letter

If the bank account holder is different to the subscriber, you must have the Third Party Authority to Debit Form and proof of banking, e.g. bank statement or bank-stamped letter.

NOTE: Non-South Africans with passports have to visit the nearest DStv agency or service centre to complete the change of ownership process.

With DStv Universal+, subscribers have unlimited access to international movies and series. The satellite service provider ensures that its customers never have a dull moment at no extra cost.

