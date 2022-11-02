Game Store card 2022: Everything to know about opening an account

The Game Store has made a big name for itself as one of the largest discount retailers in Africa. You can find almost anything on their website, from home appliances, electronics, home decor, children's items, sports gear, and equipment. The retailers have introduced the Game Store card to make shopping with them more convenient.

The Game Stores logo. Photo: @GameStoresSA

Source: Facebook

Game is a discount retailer focused on promotions that sell mostly non-perishable goods and other merchandise for use at home, during leisure, and in the workplace. The company is a subsidiary of the JSE-listed Massmart Holdings. Massmart is Africa's third-largest distributor of consumer goods.

History

The first store opened in Durban, South Africa, in 1970. It was born out of the belief by its founders that shopping had become a tedious pastime. They wanted to create a fun shopping environment and conceptualized retailing as a Game. The signature shocking pink has still prevailed to this day. They now operate 150 stores in 12 African countries.

How to open a Game account?

Game account applications are crucial for transactions or purchases with online retailers. First-time users can sign up using their Facebook account, email or phone number. The account is protected by a password of your choice.

Benefits of the Game Stores card application

These are some of the advantages when you open an account at Game:

Flexible alternatives for repayment with reasonable monthly instalments.

Alternatives for repayment: revolving 24 and 36 months.

Get vouchers worth R400 when you register an account (R300 vouchers off purchases of R4000 or more and R100 vouchers off purchases of R1500 or more).

20% discount on delivery charges

Extra 20% off of extended warranties

Free SMS alerts are provided for all card purchases.

access to special discounts and promotions

A credit of up to R20,000 is given.

Is a Game card an RCS card?

RCS, which powers the retailing firm, enables the use of the account in more than 20,000 stores around South Africa. The account is similar to any card offered by RCS, but it includes Game-specific benefits.

Game Store credit card

There are three types of credit services offered:

My Store card

My finance card

Cash loan

Requirements for Game online application

There are terms and conditions to meet for a successful Game account online application. They include:

Minimum age of 18 years.

A current RSA ID Book or driver's license is required.

Must be employed and bring in at least R2,000 per month.

When applying, present your most recent three months' worth of paystubs or bank statements.

What is the process of opening a Game account?

Use the official website for RCS or Game to apply for credit by filling in the following:

1. Key in your SA ID number

2. Details of your income and expenses

3. Personal details

4. Work details

5. Debit details

6. Consent details

Once all the correct details are filled in, you must upload your income and identity documents for verification.

Where can I use my Game Mystore card?

Any store in the Shopping Network accepts the card for payment. To find out where the RCS Store Card is accepted, check for the RCS emblem. The retail network also offers brands for everything from gasoline to cosmetics.

Can I withdraw cash from my game card?

If one wishes to withdraw money from the assigned credit, they can do so from the account. Their app, which is accessible through Google Play and Apple Store, can be used to manage the account. It has a longer payback period of 24 to 36 months available.

How do I pay for my Game Store card?

You can use any of the following methods to pay for your Game Store Card:

1. Via the RCS app

2. EFT payment

3. Direct deposit to Standard Bank

4. Instore payments

5. Debit order

So there you have it. Everything you need to know about the Game Store card. The card is set to make repayment options flexible when purchasing merchandise from the retailer.

