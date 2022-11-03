eThekwini eServices: what is it and what are the registration processes?

eThekwini eServices is an online platform that enables residents to access several services online. For example, a company or organization with such a profile can easily make several payments and update its account information. Here is a step-by-step guide.

eThekwini eServices is one of the online platforms that has eased how Durban netizens transact and manage businesses. It helps deliver several services online and offers its users unprecedented opportunities. So how do I check my eThekwini bill online? Check out this guide for information on completing the eServices registration and the login details of the eThekwini municipality account.

What is eThekwini eServices?

It is a self-service facility or platform that eThekwini Municipality grants individuals, managing agents, companies, and organizations. These parties can update their account information, deliver accounts by email, and copy previous accounts on this platform.

What is the purpose of eThekwini Municipality?

This municipality is authorized to promote economic development by creating employment opportunities, transforming the economy, and improving economic intelligence.

It is required to execute governmental policies and demands by capitalizing on opportunities specific eThekwini's selling points.

How do you create a profile on eThekwini Municipality?

You are required to apply online. If this is your first time applying for this profile, follow these steps:

Register on CREATE AN ACCOUNT

Below are some crucial registration instructions that you must adhere to:

Provide information for all fields marked with a *.

Use a unique name as your username.

Use a password with at least six characters long, containing at least one lowercase and one uppercase character, a numeric character, and a special character.

2. Click CREATE

You will receive an email from eThekwini Careers (donotreply@erecruit.co.za).

3. Click on the link in the email to verify your email address.

Once the email address is verified, log in and validate that your profile is complete.

4. Upload the necessary attachments.

Note that only the CV is required, and other attachments are optional. So, you can choose to upload them later if necessary.

It should be in MS Word or PDF format.

Also, note the required maximum file size is 500k.b

5. Link accounts to emails.

Note that on each page, there is an expandable instruction panel to help you. Do not hesitate to seek clarification or help if necessary.

How do I get a rate rebate in Durban?

You can get free eThekwini rates rebate forms for 2022 by applying on the official website. Log in here and proceed to APPLICATION FOR REBATE.

How do I get my eThekwini bill online?

Use the following link to proceed to the website

Under this section, you will see the amount payable on the most recent account sent to you.

Note that this will not display any payments made after the accounting date. If you want an account statement via email, first register for eThekwini self-service using this link.

How do I email eThekwini municipality?

If you want to contact this municipality via email, their email is sizakala@durban.gov.za. You can also reach out to them on their official website. If you choose to get hold of them via postal address, use this code: PO Box 1014, DURBAN, 4000.

What is the number for eThekwini municipality?

There are several numbers to use to reach an agent in this municipality. They include:

Customer Care Line: 031 324 5000

Fax Number: 031 324 5111

Please note that they are not open on Sundays. Here are their operating hours:

Monday to Friday: 07:30 to 16:30

Saturdays: 07:30 to 11:30

If you have more questions about the offered eServices, click here. On this official site, you will get help and answers to all your queries.

How do I register for eServices with eThekwini Municipality?

eThekwini eServices is a gateway to quick and smart services for people in this municipality. You will only access these services after completing the straightforward online registration process.

