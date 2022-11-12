How to open a Spitz account online 2022: Everything to know

You can get your desired shoe from one of South Africa's largest shops with a Spitz account. The shop gained a reputation for having top international brands when it opened its doors in 1968. With the Spitz account, which includes customer protection insurance, now, account holders can buy premium items for unbelievable prices.

You need a card to buy conveniently, and getting store cards for the first time can be challenging. As such, you need to familiarise yourself with how the account functions before applying for one. All of this is discussed further below.

Many consumers have received credit and financial services from the RCS Group (Retail Communication Solutions), an independent financial services provider with operations in South Africa. RCS is the one that offers a Spitz account, and anyone earning at least R1,000.00 per month can apply for it.

What do you need to open a Spitz account?

Fill out a Spitz account application form online or in person at any outlet in South Africa. Your personal and credit data will be used to evaluate whether you are eligible for credit.

Spitz Account requirements

18 years of age

Employment income of more than R1000 each month.

A South African ID.

Pay slips or bank statements from the last three months.

Apply online or in person, and pick up your card at the closest retailer once approved. For the management of your account, a monthly service fee and interest will be assessed based on the specific evaluation of your income (by NCA regulations). A one-time starting fee will also be charged.

Spitz online application

Fill out an online application form at http://www.spitz.co.za/open-an-account/ to request an account. You will get a text message telling you to pick up your card if your application is accepted. Upon application approval, you will receive the shop card with a predetermined credit limit, which can be used immediately.

Where can I use my Spitz account?

Customers with the store's account have access to some of the trendiest brands in South Africa. You may choose from the following brands. AGL, Carvela, Gianni Chiarini, J Renee, Lacoste, Kurt Geiger, Magnanni, Morandi, Nina Roche, Saffron Browne, Stuart Weitzman, and Tosoni.

Can I buy Spitz shoes online?

There are online options for buying the newest line of shoes at the store, including stylish sandals and moccasins for every occasion. Shop the Tosoni slip-ons for men to stay current with their summer attire. Every order can be fully tracked online.

How do I pay my Spitz account online?

Their self-service website can be accessed on your desktop or on a mobile browser. Alternatively, download the Spitz mobile app to manage your account wherever and whenever you want.

How do I check my Spitz balance?

You can check the balance from the app. You will also be able to do the following with it.

Pay your bill.

See your most recent statement.

Examine your balance.

Update your information

Select to get your statement by email.

Sign up for online shopping

RCS card

Where can I use my Spitz/ RCS card? Shop at Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and other places to get your weekly groceries. Your card is accepted at the Game, so that's good news! Use your RCS Store Card to fill up at Engen and Shell.

Any retailers in the RCS shopping network accept the Card. To find out where the RCS Store Card is accepted, search for the RCS logo. Visit their retail network to find anything from gasoline to cosmetics.

Can I use RCS at Spitz?

Customers using an RCS card are also allowed to buy at the store. The RCS store card allows you to buy conveniently and pay bills.

How do I complain to Spitz?

Please get in touch with their customer service staff or email them if you have a complaint about the products or services offered by the shop. You can address information regarding Spitz account enquiries to their customer care.

The shop's contacts are as follows.

RCS Careline: (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) 0861 077 489

Customer Care: (8:30 a.m. to 16:30) 0860 109 321

Head Office: +27 (0)11 707 7300

Email address: talk2us@spitz.co.za

Fill out an online application form to apply for a Spitz account. You will get a text message telling you to pick up your card if your application is accepted. After a successful application, a credit amount will be added to your profile, which can be used at any of their franchises.

