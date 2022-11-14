How to make money on Onlyfans: How do creators make money on the platform?

OnlyFans is a subscription service that enables users to share exclusive access to content with their subscribers. The platform has more than 50 million users and a million content creators. Thus, this can be an extremely lucrative way to make money online by providing your fans exclusive content. This article has various ways how to make money on OnlyFans.

Thousands of people use the platform as an extra income stream, and creators generally make between $500 to $1000 in a good month.

Source: Getty Images

No matter whether you are a big or small creator account, you have the potential to make money on the platform. This is because the platform has many monetization features to help you turn your talents and passions into income. Let us dive into how to make money on OnlyFans.

Can you really make money on OnlyFans?

There are several ways that OnlyFans creators monetize their accounts. The most basic way is through subscriptions. To unlock content, users must pay a monthly or annual fee. Many creators with free subscription accounts earn as much as those with paid accounts. One of the ways to monetize with a free account is to put some of your posts behind a paywall.

How does OnlyFans payout work? With the subscription, the creator earns 80% of that, while the company gets the other 20%.

Anyone can make money on this platform with the right marketing methods and monetization strategies.

Source: Getty Images

Is OnlyFans worth it?

This is a common question for those wishing to join the platform. The platform is worth it if you go for the paid subscriptions, as you will put your content behind a paywall. Only users who have paid the subscriptions will have access to your posts, streams, or stories.

How much can you make on OnlyFans?

Thousands of people use the platform as an extra income stream, and creators generally make between $500 and $1000 in a good month. Some have been reported to earn as much as $1 million on the platform. In 2021, the platform reached a company valuation of $1 billion and currently pays out more than $200 million to content creators monthly.

These figures that creators take home do not consider the platform's tipping system. This means the money sent to creators by fans in exchange for exclusive content remains undisclosed.

What content sells best on OnlyFans?

Besides the adult content, there are a lot of other successful accounts run by creators who are making money with the platform in different areas. Below are some popular topics that sell best:

Fashion Tips

Modelling

Lifestyle

Fitness Coaching

Cooking shows

Make-up tutorials

Alternative Health

Video Gaming

DIY tutorials

Funny videos

Influencer Vlogs

Tips to earn the most on your OnlyFans

Anyone can make money on this platform with the right marketing methods and monetization strategies. Below are some of the additional ways to earn more:

Optimize your OnlyFans bio

Use mass messages to offer exclusive content

Post consistently

Interact with your fans

Create a custom welcome message

One of the ways to monetize with a free account is to put some of your posts behind a paywall.

Source: Getty Images

Who Uses OnlyFans?

Anyone looking to make original content can use OnlyFans to promote themselves. It is not only a way to promote your content, product, or services but also a way to monetize them immediately.

Can I do OnlyFans without showing my face?

Yes. You can be able to make money without showing your face. Here are a few ways to keep it anonymous:

You can easily create content without showing your face.

You can use a fake name.

You can block specific regions from seeing your content.

How to get paid on OnlyFans

One of the most popular ways to make money on OnlyFans is to put your account behind a paywall and make it pay-per-view. This way, you charge subscribers a monthly fee to view your content. This model encourages loyalty from your fans and generates a steady source of income.

What content is not allowed on OnlyFans?

Users are not allowed to share accounts with others or post illegal content on their accounts.

What should my first post on OnlyFans be?

It is best to post a picture with a text message welcoming people to your page. The picture should be one of your best pictures and should likely not contain anything explicit in it.

OnlyFans is a subscription service that enables users to share exclusive access to content with their subscribers.

Source: Getty Images

How do I promote OnlyFans secretly?

If you want to promote OnlyFans stealthily, do not tell anyone. Do not post anything on Facebook or Twitter, and do not use your webcam on skype or Google Hangouts.

OnlyFans is popular as it allows users to do whatever they want and monetize their content in several ways. Therefore, whether you are looking to post adult content or cooking tutorials, it is best to know how to make the most out of the platform.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. Therefore, it is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

