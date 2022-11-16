Makro online application: Here is everything you need to know

Online shopping has been soaring, and with it comes the search for credit facilities that allow you to shop online with ease and at different stores. One such facility in South Africa is Makro Credit. Here is the Makro online application process, including the requirements, features, and benefits.

How do I apply for a Makro? Such is the question being asked by individuals who want to possess a Makro RCS card. The benefits of having this card are numerous, including getting an opportunity to shop at Makro, one of the largest retail stores in Africa. This guide provides you with the Makro online application process to get you started with your electronics, clothing, gym equipment, food, or drinks purchases from the store.

Makro online application

Before we delve into how to get this credit facility, let us do a quick rundown of what it entails by answering some frequently asked questions.

What is Makro Credit?

It is a credit facility that allows its users to shop at all their stores nationwide. The facility has a Makro credit card app available on the App Store, but for the exclusive use of its users only.

At which shops can I use Makro Credit?

Of course, you can use it at any of its store or shop on its website. In addition to this, you can use it to purchase products from other retailers, including Cambridge Food, Builders, Game, and Cambridge Food within the RCSC.

Can I use my Makro RCS card at Shoprite?

Unfortunately, you cannot. The credit card can only be used at the named stores above, including Game, Cambridge Food, and Builders.

What are the benefits of a Makro account application?

Any individual using this card to shop enjoys the following benefits:

3% back when you shop online at the store, Builders, and Game.

2% back when you shop in-store at the store, Builders, and Game.

1% back when you shop at any RCS network retailer.

Free additional cards for up to three family members or friends.

In addition to these benefits, you also get to enjoy the following features from the Makro credit application:

Flexible repayment options bearing affordable monthly instalments. The repayment options revolve around 24 and 36 months.

Free SMS notifications for card purchases.

Free monthly statements via SMS or email.

Access to Self-Service on the website.

The advantage of accessing the Self-Service option is that you get to do the following:

Access cash

Check your available credit

Pay your account

Opt for e-statements

View and download your latest statements

Update your email address

Can I get a Makro Card online?

You can apply for the card in-store or online at the facility's official website.

However, the process will not go through if you do not meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid SA ID and email address

Be employed with an R2000 salary or more per month

Have proof of income documentation

Once you have the required information and documents, you must follow these Makro card application steps:

Visit the store’s official website. Provide your ID number. Navigate to the credit option. Click apply now.

Please note that you are not charged any fees during the RCS Makro credit card application process. Additionally, if you have any questions or queries, contact 0860 300 999 or 0860 600 999.

Can you buy without Makro Card?

There are several accepted payment methods for in-store purchases. If you forgot your card while at the store, you can pay with AMEX, UCount, RCS, diners, gift cards, and Makro cash loans.

Do you earn points on Makro Card?

You start receiving points when you shop online or in-store after getting done with the Makro card application process.

Here is an overview of the points you earn in Rewards Points:

0.75% back on general merchandise purchases

0.75% back on the value of your Rewards Points redeemed on general merchandise purchases when using the UCount Rewards Card

Up to 20%* back on your grocery purchases made online or in-store

Up to 20%* back on your fashion purchases online or in-store

Up to 1%* back based on your Tiering Level

How do I apply for a job at Makro?

When looking for a job at Makro, the first step is to visit their official website and check for available opportunities. You can get an opportunity in different fields, such as Marketing, Business Systems and Processes, Retail Operations, Merchandising, Supply Chain, and Finance. Make sure you meet the application criteria for the open jobs, as it puts you on the map for the job.

The Makro online application process is simplified into three steps. The information outlined here will make the process easy.

